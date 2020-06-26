Not Available
Microsoft founder Bill Gates discusses his pandemic prediction, and why the US is struggling to contain the coronavirus.
Posted: Jun 26, 2020 3:10 AM
Updated: Jun 26, 2020 3:10 AM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...