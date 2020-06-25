Has Donald Trump's political magic worn off?

"President Trump: 73-0."

That was the headline of a press release from the Republican National Committee on June 10, celebrating their contention that all 73 GOP candidates Donald Trump had endorsed in the 2020 campaign had won.

"Last night's primaries were an emphatic reminder of the enthusiasm for President Trump's agenda that is sweeping the nation," insisted RNC spokesman Steve Guest. "The enthusiasm for President Trump and Republicans heading into November is undeniable."

Of course, all streaks must come to an end. And on Tuesday, the President's run ended. Twice.

First came 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn's crushing victory over Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th District, which Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows had previously held.

Trump had sent two tweets this month endorsing Bennett. "Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC," he wrote on June 4. "She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A."

The President also did a robocall for Bennett in which he told GOP voters in the district that "there is a very big election on Tuesday and I need your help to elect Lynda Bennett to Congress."

Then there was the case of Rep. Tom Massie (R) in Kentucky. Massie had drawn Trump's ire (and the anger of lots of his Republican and Democratic colleagues) when he insisted in late March that there be an in-person vote on a Covid-19 relief bill.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress," Trump tweeted. "WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

Trump never officially endorsed Massie's opponent -- Todd McMurtry -- although several of Massie's GOP colleagues did. They rescinded those endorsements when McMurtry's Twitter account revealed the use of racist and anti-immigrant messages and images.

Massie cruised to victory and said his win "sends a strong message that Republican voters in the 4th District of Kentucky want someone to represent them in Washington who will consistently stand on principle, defend life, and support the Constitution."