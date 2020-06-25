Clear

Has Donald Trump's political magic worn off?

Article Image

24-year-old political newcomer Madison Cawthorn will defeat President Donald Trump's endorsed candidate in the North Carolina GOP congressional primary for the seat vacated by the President's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, CNN projects.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 7:41 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 7:41 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

"President Trump: 73-0."

That was the headline of a press release from the Republican National Committee on June 10, celebrating their contention that all 73 GOP candidates Donald Trump had endorsed in the 2020 campaign had won.

"Last night's primaries were an emphatic reminder of the enthusiasm for President Trump's agenda that is sweeping the nation," insisted RNC spokesman Steve Guest. "The enthusiasm for President Trump and Republicans heading into November is undeniable."

Of course, all streaks must come to an end. And on Tuesday, the President's run ended. Twice.

First came 24-year-old Madison Cawthorn's crushing victory over Lynda Bennett in North Carolina's 11th District, which Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows had previously held.

Trump had sent two tweets this month endorsing Bennett. "Please let this serve as my Complete and Total Endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC," he wrote on June 4. "She is strong on Crime, Borders, Military, our Great Vets & 2A."

The President also did a robocall for Bennett in which he told GOP voters in the district that "there is a very big election on Tuesday and I need your help to elect Lynda Bennett to Congress."

Then there was the case of Rep. Tom Massie (R) in Kentucky. Massie had drawn Trump's ire (and the anger of lots of his Republican and Democratic colleagues) when he insisted in late March that there be an in-person vote on a Covid-19 relief bill.

"Looks like a third rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a Congressman from, unfortunately, a truly GREAT State, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers Bill in Congress," Trump tweeted. "WIN BACK HOUSE, but throw Massie out of Republican Party!"

Trump never officially endorsed Massie's opponent -- Todd McMurtry -- although several of Massie's GOP colleagues did. They rescinded those endorsements when McMurtry's Twitter account revealed the use of racist and anti-immigrant messages and images.

Massie cruised to victory and said his win "sends a strong message that Republican voters in the 4th District of Kentucky want someone to represent them in Washington who will consistently stand on principle, defend life, and support the Constitution."

The Point: With Trump's own political outlook dimming significantly, it now also appears as though he's lost his magic touch in picking primary winners as well.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32753

Reported Deaths: 880
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery339487
Jefferson3187129
Mobile3164134
Tuscaloosa166535
Marshall11829
Lee95936
Shelby84323
Morgan8182
Franklin79910
Madison7536
Walker73112
Elmore70612
Dallas6877
Butler58227
Chambers52927
Tallapoosa52469
Autauga46310
Etowah45312
Baldwin4499
DeKalb4455
Unassigned44012
Lowndes42417
Russell3910
Pike3734
Houston3724
Bullock33210
Coffee3261
Cullman3263
Lauderdale3234
Colbert3145
Limestone2940
Barbour2871
Sumter27112
Hale26419
Wilcox2578
Covington2544
Marengo24811
Clarke2305
St. Clair2192
Calhoun2125
Dale2090
Talladega1936
Winston1932
Choctaw18512
Marion17912
Chilton1782
Pickens1746
Escambia1726
Monroe1712
Blount1651
Jackson1633
Greene1576
Conecuh1513
Macon1507
Randolph1479
Bibb1381
Henry1234
Crenshaw1183
Perry960
Washington946
Lawrence810
Fayette601
Lamar590
Cherokee567
Geneva530
Coosa521
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37235

Reported Deaths: 556
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8490170
Davidson8062102
Rutherford221133
Hamilton217629
Trousdale14695
Sumner123151
Williamson84014
Knox7405
Robertson72210
Lake6900
Putnam6757
Wilson65815
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6048
Tipton5714
Sevier4893
Bedford4454
Montgomery4076
Bradley4063
Unassigned2710
Hardeman2601
Rhea2570
Maury2482
Loudon2431
Macon2353
Fayette2242
Madison2012
McMinn19217
Dyer1810
Cheatham1770
Hamblen1564
Cumberland1523
Dickson1500
Blount1423
Monroe1154
Washington1090
Coffee1020
Lawrence973
Lauderdale841
Gibson801
Anderson792
Sullivan772
Hardin765
Obion741
Jefferson730
Franklin693
Wayne690
Hickman660
Greene582
Haywood572
Grundy551
White553
Marion544
Smith531
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy470
Warren460
Overton450
DeKalb440
Weakley441
Giles420
Hawkins422
Roane410
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Carter341
Cocke320
Meigs310
Crockett283
Perry280
Campbell271
Johnson270
Henderson260
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur160
Fentress150
Scott140
Clay120
Houston100
Benton91
Union90
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events