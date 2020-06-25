Clear

Donald Trump is facing the prospect of a landslide loss

Article Image

A New York Times poll looking at six key battleground states found that former Vice President Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by double-digits in some of those states. CNN's Harry Enten explains.

Posted: Jun 25, 2020 3:01 PM
Updated: Jun 25, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

A half dozen new swing-state polls released Thursday morning suggest that not only would President Donald Trump lose if the election were held today, he would lose in a landslide.

The surveys, conducted by The New York Times and Siena College, show Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden by double digits in Michigan (Biden +11), Wisconsin (Biden +11) and Pennsylvania (Biden+ 10) and by mid-single digits in North Carolina (Biden +9), Arizona (Biden +7) and Florida (Biden +6).

Trump won every one of those states in the 2016 election. Switch them from red to blue and you can quickly see just how bad hings look for Trump at the moment.

And, thanks to CNN's handy dandy "Road to 270" interactive electoral maps, we can do just that!

Give Biden those six states -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Arizona and Florida -- and keep the rest of the 2020 map just as it was in 2016, and the Democratic nominee has 333 electoral votes to just 205 for Trump. That would be a larger Electoral College margin than President Barack Obama won with in his 2012 reelection.

But even that doesn't capture how dark things could get for Trump. Consider:

* A Quinnipiac University poll in Ohio released Wednesday showed Biden at 46% to Trump's 45%. (A Fox News poll released in early June showed Biden at 47% to Trump's 45%). If Ohio went to Biden, he would be at 351 electoral votes.

* A Des Moines Register poll earlier this month put Trump at 44% and Biden at 43% in Iowa. Give Biden Iowa and he's at 357 electoral votes.

* A Quinnipiac University poll released at the start of this month had Biden within a point of Trump in Texas. If Biden managed to win Texas, he'd have 395 electoral votes, the largest electoral vote haul since George H.W. Bush beat Michael Dukakis in 1988 with 426 electoral votes.

Now, to be clear: It's very unlikely that Biden wins all 9 of those states. Texas last went for a Democratic presidential candidate in 1976, when Jimmy Carter carried it. Ohio and Iowa went to Trump convincingly in 2016 and Republicans held steady there in 2018 -- winning the governorships in both.

But what these recent spate of poll numbers make clear is that all of these states are very much in play. So, I don't think Biden is going to win Texas but a) Trump will have to spend money (lots of it) on TV ads to lock the state down and b) polling suggests that there is a path for Biden in the Lone Star State.

Plus, Biden doesn't need to win Texas. Or Florida. Or Ohio. Or North Carolina. Or even Arizona. If Biden wins only Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania -- and holds the rest of states Hillary Clinton won in 2016 -- he wins the White House with 278 electoral votes. Anything beyond those three states, which have had, prior to the 2016 election, a long history of supporting Democrats at the presidential level, is gravy.

What the current landscape suggests is this: There's a very credible chance that Biden crests 330 electoral votes on November 3. Which, in a political world as polarized and bifurcated as this one and against a sitting incumbent president, would, to my mind, qualify as a landslide.

The only hope for Trump is that it's June 25. Which means the election isn't for another 132 days. Trump has to hope that things change drastically in the next five months. If they don't, it will not likely be a long election night for him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32753

Reported Deaths: 880
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery339487
Jefferson3187129
Mobile3164134
Tuscaloosa166535
Marshall11829
Lee95936
Shelby84323
Morgan8182
Franklin79910
Madison7536
Walker73112
Elmore70612
Dallas6877
Butler58227
Chambers52927
Tallapoosa52469
Autauga46310
Etowah45312
Baldwin4499
DeKalb4455
Unassigned44012
Lowndes42417
Russell3910
Pike3734
Houston3724
Bullock33210
Coffee3261
Cullman3263
Lauderdale3234
Colbert3145
Limestone2940
Barbour2871
Sumter27112
Hale26419
Wilcox2578
Covington2544
Marengo24811
Clarke2305
St. Clair2192
Calhoun2125
Dale2090
Talladega1936
Winston1932
Choctaw18512
Marion17912
Chilton1782
Pickens1746
Escambia1726
Monroe1712
Blount1651
Jackson1633
Greene1576
Conecuh1513
Macon1507
Randolph1479
Bibb1381
Henry1234
Crenshaw1183
Perry960
Washington946
Lawrence810
Fayette601
Lamar590
Cherokee567
Geneva530
Coosa521
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 37235

Reported Deaths: 556
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8490170
Davidson8062102
Rutherford221133
Hamilton217629
Trousdale14695
Sumner123151
Williamson84014
Knox7405
Robertson72210
Lake6900
Putnam6757
Wilson65815
Bledsoe6161
Out of TN6048
Tipton5714
Sevier4893
Bedford4454
Montgomery4076
Bradley4063
Unassigned2710
Hardeman2601
Rhea2570
Maury2482
Loudon2431
Macon2353
Fayette2242
Madison2012
McMinn19217
Dyer1810
Cheatham1770
Hamblen1564
Cumberland1523
Dickson1500
Blount1423
Monroe1154
Washington1090
Coffee1020
Lawrence973
Lauderdale841
Gibson801
Anderson792
Sullivan772
Hardin765
Obion741
Jefferson730
Franklin693
Wayne690
Hickman660
Greene582
Haywood572
Grundy551
White553
Marion544
Smith531
Unicoi530
Lincoln510
Marshall491
McNairy470
Warren460
Overton450
DeKalb440
Weakley441
Giles420
Hawkins422
Roane410
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Carter341
Cocke320
Meigs310
Crockett283
Perry280
Campbell271
Johnson270
Henderson260
Grainger250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur160
Fentress150
Scott140
Clay120
Houston100
Benton91
Union90
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events