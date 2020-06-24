Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 golfers withdraw from PGA Tour event over potential coronavirus exposures

Article Image

CNN's Don Riddell caught up with one of the world's top golfers, England's Justin Rose, to find out his concerns about health and travel while on the PGA Tour.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 10:20 PM
Posted By: By Alicia Lee, CNN

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson are the latest golfers to pull out of the upcoming Travelers Championship, bringing the total number of golfers who withdrew from the tournament to five.

World No. 4 Koepka dropped out after his caddie tested positive for Covid-19, and Simpson, who won last week's RBC Heritage, withdrew out of an "abundance of caution" after one of his family members tested positive, according to a statement by the PGA Tour.

The other golfers who withdrew are Cameron Champ, Graeme McDowell and Koepka's younger brother, Chase Koepka, with Champ being the only one out of the five to test positive. McDowell withdrew after his caddie also tested positive.

Brooks Koepka, 30, said that he decided to withdraw to protect his fellow competitors and everyone else involved in the Travelers Championship this week.

"I haven't tested positive for COVID-19, but as I've said all along, I'm taking this very seriously," Koepka wrote in a statement posted to his Instagram account. "I don't want to do anything that might jeopardize the health of any player in the field or his ability to compete."

Despite three positive tests, Monahan announced that the tournament, which is set to tee off on Thursday in Connecticut, will go ahead as scheduled with no fans in attendance.

"I think we all need to remind ourselves that we're all learning to live with this virus and we all need to learn to live with this virus, both as individuals, as family members and certainly within our businesses. It's pretty clear that this virus isn't going anywhere," Monahan said.

Organizers with the PGA Tour assured fans that it would "continuously reinforce to all players, caddies, staff members and support personnel on property at PGA Tour events to adhere to social distancing and other safety protocols that further minimize risk," according to a statement.

The new coronavirus cases didn't seem to worry English golfer Justin Rose too much.

"I still feel safe and there are great procedures in place," Rose told CNN's Don Riddell. "That's where I think golf has an advantage over other sports. We're not in close contact with our competition. There's many golf clubs now open around the world with certain procedures and precautions in place and I'm hoping that that is a benefit for us, but we need the guys to continue to stay safe and healthy."

PGA's insistence to hold the tournament as planned comes as much of the US sees a rising number in new coronavirus cases. At least 25 states have recorded higher rates of new cases compared to last week and some states, such as Florida, have been seeing record-high averages of new coronavirus cases per day.

From Clemson University to Oklahoma State University, a growing number of college athletes across the nation are testing positive. And it was reported last week that several football players with the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive.

In Croatia, the Adria Tour, a tennis event organized by Novak Djokovic, came under fire after two leading players, Grigor Dimitrov and Borna Coric tested positive. Djokovic, the world No. 1 tennis star, also confirmed that he tested positive after the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31624

Reported Deaths: 879
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery330785
Jefferson3100126
Mobile3052132
Tuscaloosa163735
Marshall11409
Lee90035
Shelby81122
Franklin78410
Morgan7752
Madison7276
Walker71210
Elmore68912
Dallas6606
Butler57927
Chambers52027
Tallapoosa51869
Autauga4478
Baldwin4359
Etowah42912
DeKalb4275
Unassigned42710
Lowndes42315
Russell3780
Pike3664
Houston3544
Bullock3259
Coffee3151
Cullman3123
Lauderdale3064
Colbert3035
Limestone2830
Barbour2791
Sumter26912
Hale26418
Wilcox2518
Marengo24311
Covington2382
Clarke2214
St. Clair2102
Calhoun2085
Dale2060
Talladega1896
Choctaw18512
Winston1781
Marion17112
Pickens1716
Chilton1692
Monroe1682
Escambia1666
Jackson1593
Greene1576
Blount1561
Macon1477
Conecuh1441
Randolph1449
Bibb1321
Henry1213
Crenshaw1163
Washington946
Perry910
Lawrence770
Fayette591
Lamar570
Cherokee567
Coosa521
Geneva510
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8268166
Davidson786798
Rutherford215033
Hamilton212028
Trousdale14685
Sumner121249
Williamson81314
Knox7165
Robertson71510
Lake6890
Putnam6767
Wilson64915
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5654
Out of TN5378
Sevier4643
Bedford4364
Bradley3933
Montgomery3925
Hardeman2571
Rhea2560
Unassigned2530
Maury2412
Loudon2391
Macon2303
Fayette2132
Madison2022
McMinn18316
Cheatham1750
Dyer1740
Dickson1500
Cumberland1483
Blount1393
Hamblen1344
Monroe1104
Washington1070
Coffee990
Lawrence953
Lauderdale821
Gibson801
Anderson782
Sullivan752
Obion731
Hardin715
Franklin693
Wayne670
Hickman650
Jefferson640
Greene562
White553
Haywood542
Marion534
Unicoi530
Grundy511
Smith511
Lincoln490
Marshall481
McNairy450
Overton440
Weakley440
DeKalb430
Hawkins422
Warren390
Giles380
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Roane350
Carter321
Cocke310
Meigs310
Perry280
Campbell271
Crockett263
Johnson260
Grainger250
Henderson250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Clay140
Scott140
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events