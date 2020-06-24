Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH: Help Huntsville police ID man painting racist graffiti Full Story

A clear sign of William Barr's scandalous abuse of power

Article Image

Aaron Zelinsky, a deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, told a congressional panel that the "highest levels" of the Justice Department politicized the sentencing of President Donald Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 7:10 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 7:10 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Elie Honig

The testimony of Aaron Zelinsky, a deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday would have been stunning if it wasn't so obviously part of an ongoing pattern of abuse of power at the Justice Department.

Zelinsky, one of the career prosecutors who charged and tried Roger Stone, confirmed what already was apparent: that Justice Department leadership singled out Stone and afforded him virtually unprecedented favoritism because of his political connection to President Donald Trump. Zelinsky testified, according to a copy of his opening statement, that during his Justice Department career, he has "never seen political influence play any role in prosecutorial decision making. With one exception: United States v. Roger Stone." I second that. None of this is normal.

Indeed, the Stone case is hardly an outlier. We have seen Attorney General William Barr, throughout his tenure, publicly distort the truth and allow politics to influence prosecutorial decision making on the Mueller investigation, the Ukraine scandal, the Michael Flynn case (see below for more on this), and the recent firing of the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The Stone case is no outlier; it is just one sadly predictable part of an ongoing pattern.

This is not a Republican problem or a Democratic problem. This is a Trump problem and a Barr problem. I served under four attorneys general during my time at the Justice Department, from 2004 to 2012 -- three Republican appointees and one Democratic -- and never saw anything like the politicization that has happened under Barr. Sure, I didn't always agree with the policy priorities of the attorneys general under whom I served, but it's entirely appropriate for different parties to have different substantive agendas. But I never doubted that the leadership of the Justice Department was working to keep the department out of politics and to preserve its legitimacy with courts and the American public.

I was trained at the Justice Department that a prosecutor has only two things that matter: independence and credibility. Those twin virtues have guided the Justice Department for generations. But now, sadly, the Justice Department has sacrificed its independence and credibility in the name of politics -- specifically, protection of Trump and those around him.

Zelinsky's testimony reflects a larger conflict occurring within the Justice Department. On one side are Barr and his enablers, who appear to value politics above all else. On the other, stand the thousands of career prosecutors who do their jobs, without fear or favor, every day. And I know who will win: the real prosecutors. Because someday, Barr will be gone, but the real prosecutors will remain. Barr has badly damaged the Justice Department, but it will survive, it will recover, and it will get back to doing equal justice under the law.

Now, your questions:

Jay (Michigan): Is the Court of Appeals ruling dismissing the Michael Flynn case the end of the line, or can Judge Sullivan take further actions?

The ruling by a three-judge DC Circuit Court of Appeals panel ordering the district court to dismiss the Flynn case is the procedural end of the line, or very nearly so. The Court of Appeals could decide to grant "en banc" or full panel review by the entire Court of Appeals, but such review is extraordinary and rarely granted (though this same Court of Appeals currently is conducting such a review in the Don McGahn subpoena case). The case also could be appealed to the Supreme Court, but it is unclear who would have legal ability to file such an appeal, and the court grants review only on a very small percentage of cases presented to it.

It is important to understand what the Flynn decision is and is not. It is primarily a procedural ruling affirming the principle that, generally, it is up to the Executive Branch (through the Justice Department) to decide whether to prosecute or dismiss a case. It does not, however, vindicate Flynn's conduct or the process by which the Justice Department made the virtually unprecedented decision to dismiss the case.

Fan (Texas): Given that the DACA program was an executive action taken by President Obama (but never passed by Congress), shouldn't President Trump have the legal authority to reverse it by his own executive action?

This is, in essence, what the President tried to do. The administration's argument was, essentially, that if one president can make policy by executive action, then the next president has the same power to un-do that executive action.

But last week the Supreme Court rejected the Trump administration's effort to rescind Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which protects from deportation certain undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children with their parents.

Opponents of the move to end DACA argued successfully that the Trump administration did not follow the proper administrative procedure in its effort to end the program, and that the move to end DACA was "arbitrary and capricious" -- not grounded in any reasonable governmental principle, essentially.

The Supreme Court agreed, rejecting the administration's effort to rescind DACA by a five to four vote, with Chief Justice John Roberts joining the traditional four-justice liberal bloc (Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan). The court did, however, leave the door open for the Trump administration to try again, if it can follow proper administrative procedures. So at least an estimated 650,000 "Dreamers" remain protected from deportation -- at least for now. The court's decision leaves open the opportunity for the administration to try again.

Marjorie (New York): Is there any way to change the law so Supreme Court justices and other federal judges do not serve lifetime terms?

Article III of the Constitution establishes that, once nominated and confirmed by the Senate, all federal judges "hold their office during good behavior," which means they have lifetime appointment (barring resignation or removal by impeachment).

The only way to change this is by amending the Constitution itself -- an arduous process requiring votes of two-thirds of both the House and the Senate, plus ratification from three-fourths of all state legislatures. So while a change in the law is always possible, it requires an overwhelming political consensus and will to pass a Constitutional amendment.

Some have suggested that term limits could be imposed by legislation, but it would be an uphill climb to square such a new law with the Constitution's "during good behavior" language.

*********************************

Three questions to watch this week:

  1. Will the Supreme Court rule, and how will it rule, on the two biggest remaining cases, on a Louisiana abortion law and Trump's tax returns?
  2. Will the Court of Appeals grant "en banc" reconsideration of the Flynn decision?
  3. Will prosecutors seek grand jury indictments for the former officers charged in the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks?

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31624

Reported Deaths: 879
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery330785
Jefferson3100126
Mobile3052132
Tuscaloosa163735
Marshall11409
Lee90035
Shelby81122
Franklin78410
Morgan7752
Madison7276
Walker71210
Elmore68912
Dallas6606
Butler57927
Chambers52027
Tallapoosa51869
Autauga4478
Baldwin4359
Etowah42912
DeKalb4275
Unassigned42710
Lowndes42315
Russell3780
Pike3664
Houston3544
Bullock3259
Coffee3151
Cullman3123
Lauderdale3064
Colbert3035
Limestone2830
Barbour2791
Sumter26912
Hale26418
Wilcox2518
Marengo24311
Covington2382
Clarke2214
St. Clair2102
Calhoun2085
Dale2060
Talladega1896
Choctaw18512
Winston1781
Marion17112
Pickens1716
Chilton1692
Monroe1682
Escambia1666
Jackson1593
Greene1576
Blount1561
Macon1477
Conecuh1441
Randolph1449
Bibb1321
Henry1213
Crenshaw1163
Washington946
Perry910
Lawrence770
Fayette591
Lamar570
Cherokee567
Coosa521
Geneva510
Clay342
Cleburne231
Out of AL00

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 36303

Reported Deaths: 542
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8268166
Davidson786798
Rutherford215033
Hamilton212028
Trousdale14685
Sumner121249
Williamson81314
Knox7165
Robertson71510
Lake6890
Putnam6767
Wilson64915
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5654
Out of TN5378
Sevier4643
Bedford4364
Bradley3933
Montgomery3925
Hardeman2571
Rhea2560
Unassigned2530
Maury2412
Loudon2391
Macon2303
Fayette2132
Madison2022
McMinn18316
Cheatham1750
Dyer1740
Dickson1500
Cumberland1483
Blount1393
Hamblen1344
Monroe1104
Washington1070
Coffee990
Lawrence953
Lauderdale821
Gibson801
Anderson782
Sullivan752
Obion731
Hardin715
Franklin693
Wayne670
Hickman650
Jefferson640
Greene562
White553
Haywood542
Marion534
Unicoi530
Grundy511
Smith511
Lincoln490
Marshall481
McNairy450
Overton440
Weakley440
DeKalb430
Hawkins422
Warren390
Giles380
Henry370
Carroll361
Polk360
Roane350
Carter321
Cocke310
Meigs310
Perry280
Campbell271
Crockett263
Johnson260
Grainger250
Henderson250
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Jackson220
Morgan221
Stewart190
Claiborne180
Humphreys181
Chester160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Clay140
Scott140
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Van Buren60
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events