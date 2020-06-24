Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for June 24: Coronavirus, Justice Department, NASCAR, Mexico, Canada

Article Image

Today areas along the Gulf Coast into the deep South will see storms and heavy rain which could lead to flash flooding. CNN Meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the details of what areas will be impacted the most.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 5:30 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 5:30 AM
Posted By: By Harmeet Kaur, CNN

If you've been losing sleep lately over fireworks every night, it's not just you. There's a sudden wave of fireworks exploding in cities across the US.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Coronavirus

Some alarming Covid-19 trends are emerging across several US states, and officials are desperately pleading with people to stay home, wear masks and keep their distance. California, Florida and Arizona are reporting thousands of new cases each day. And in Texas, health authorities have said new cases and hospitalizations are rising at their fastest rate yet. These are among 26 states -- a number also on the rise -- seeing new cases increase compared with the prior week. Despite warnings that Black Lives Matter protests across the country could lead to a jump in cases, new research suggests that's not happening. Instead, the latest surges stem from the number of places in the country that reopened too soon and too quickly. It's a stark contrast with other parts of the world. The situation in the US is so bad that European Union nations are discussing a recommendation to block American travelers.

2. Justice Department

Two Justice Department prosecutors will testify before the House Judiciary Committee today, accusing Attorney General William Barr and senior department officials of politicizing investigations. Aaron Zelinsky, a prosecutor on former special counsel Robert Mueller's team, plans to testify that the sentencing recommendation for Trump's longtime friend and adviser Roger Stone was watered down due to political pressure from the "highest levels" of DOJ, according to his prepared remarks. John Elias, a career prosecutor in the Antitrust Division, accused Barr of ordering investigations into 10 mergers of cannabis companies because he did not like the industry, according to a copy of his testimony. Their criticism comes just days after Barr's decision to fire Geoffrey Berman, the US attorney for the Southern District of New York, which has investigated Trump and his associates.

3. NASCAR

Turns out the noose found Sunday in driver Bubba Wallace's garage at Talladega Superspeedway had been there as long ago as October. That's according to the FBI, which said yesterday that Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime. NASCAR, mentioning the FBI report, described the item as a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose." Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, said he's upset some in the public are now questioning his integrity. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose," he said. "So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

4. Mexico

A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico's southern Oaxaca region yesterday, killing at least five people. The earthquake stuck around 10:30 a.m. local time, with an epicenter 6.8 miles southwest of Santa María Zapotitlán, near El Coyul. It collapsed buildings and prompted evacuations, even damaging hospitals that had been dealing with coronavirus patients. The quake could be felt as far as Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. Tremors were also felt in the capital Mexico City, more than 200 miles away. The US Geological Survey said the damage in Oaxaca state is considered light to moderate -- relatively good news considering that Mexico is one of the world's most seismically active regions and has a long history of devastating earthquakes.

5. Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling China's decision to charge two of his country's citizens with espionage clearly political. Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were officially charged this week with spying and handling state secrets. The two men have been detained in China since 2018, in the weeks following the arrest in Vancouver of Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of the Chinese technology company Huawei, on charges filed in the US. Trudeau is now under pressure to do something about the case of the "two Michaels," possibly including facilitating a prisoner swap. The Prime Minister said he isn't considering a trade of the two men for the detained Huawei exec and has previously said intervening in the case would undermine the independence of the country's justice system.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Baseball is (almost) back

The MLB says a 60-game season will start on July 23 or July 24.

Jimmy Kimmel is apologizing for performing in blackface

The late-night host said he did a recurring impression of NBA player Karl Malone in the '90s.

Novak Djokovic has tested positive for the coronavirus

The tennis star had already been catching heat for organizing a tournament that apparently lacked proper safety protocols.

A millennial and an 82-year-old bonded over bagels and lox, then the pandemic hit. Now they hang out on Zoom

If this isn't the cutest thing you've heard all week, we don't know what is.

TODAY'S NUMBER

800,000

That's about how many people in Myanmar might not know about Covid-19 thanks to a yearlong internet shutdown, according to Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I can't be playing sports, supporting, and going to a school that was named after a person who was against my people right here in the United States."

Trude Lamb, a top runner at Robert E. Lee High School in Tyler, Texas. She is refusing to wear her school's jersey unless the name is changed.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Remember that smelly fruit that sent people to the hospital?

Turns out it actually tastes pretty good, at least according to its fans. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 69°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30670

Reported Deaths: 854
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery325479
Jefferson3025125
Mobile3014132
Tuscaloosa160431
Marshall10979
Lee86535
Franklin77910
Shelby77922
Morgan7592
Madison7116
Walker6958
Elmore67711
Dallas6406
Butler57626
Chambers51427
Tallapoosa51369
Autauga4368
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4229
Lowndes42014
Etowah41512
DeKalb4145
Russell3660
Pike3573
Houston3484
Bullock3259
Coffee3131
Cullman3051
Colbert2985
Lauderdale2974
Barbour2761
Limestone2730
Sumter26812
Hale26218
Wilcox2468
Marengo23711
Covington2242
Clarke2175
Calhoun2074
St. Clair2042
Dale2020
Choctaw18512
Talladega1856
Winston1771
Pickens1696
Marion16812
Chilton1632
Monroe1622
Escambia1586
Greene1545
Jackson1523
Blount1501
Macon1486
Randolph1428
Conecuh1411
Bibb1261
Henry1193
Crenshaw1153
Washington946
Perry880
Lawrence760
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar550
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay332
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35553

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8064165
Davidson771696
Hamilton210326
Rutherford210032
Trousdale14665
Sumner119649
Williamson79313
Robertson70810
Knox6935
Lake6890
Putnam6737
Out of TN6328
Wilson62515
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5634
Bedford4324
Sevier4223
Montgomery3855
Bradley3493
Hardeman2571
Rhea2550
Loudon2341
Unassigned2250
Maury2242
Macon2233
Fayette2032
Madison1962
McMinn17515
Cheatham1670
Dyer1640
Dickson1460
Cumberland1453
Blount1303
Hamblen1214
Monroe1094
Washington1030
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson752
Lauderdale751
Sullivan732
Obion711
Franklin692
Hardin695
Wayne650
Hickman640
Jefferson640
Greene562
White543
Unicoi530
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy481
Haywood482
Marshall461
Overton430
Weakley430
DeKalb420
McNairy420
Hawkins402
Carroll361
Henry360
Polk360
Roane340
Warren340
Cocke310
Meigs310
Carter301
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Henderson220
Jackson220
Morgan221
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Van Buren50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events