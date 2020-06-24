Clear

Bubba Wallace responds to FBI findings: 'Whether tied in 2019, or whatever, it was a noose'

Article Image

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace speaks to CNN's Don Lemon after the FBI said a noose found in his team garage at the Talladega Superspeedway has been there since last year and he, therefore, is not a victim of a hate crime.

Posted: Jun 24, 2020 12:50 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2020 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Christina Maxouris, CNN

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace says he's "pissed" members of the public are now questioning his integrity after the FBI said a noose found in his garage stall this week was there before his team moved in.

"I'm mad because people are trying to test my character and the person that I am and my integrity," he told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday night.

NASCAR said it launched an investigation after a crew member discovered the noose Sunday afternoon at the Talladega Superspeedway. In a statement earlier this week, NASCAR said it was "angry and outraged."

The FBI said Tuesday the noose had been in the garage since last year and Wallace was therefore not a victim of a hate crime. NASCAR, mentioning the FBI report, described the item as a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose."

Talking to Lemon, Wallace said the image he saw of "what was hanging in my garage is not a garage pull."

"It was a noose," Wallace said. "Whether tied in 2019 or whatever, it was a noose. So, it wasn't directed at me but somebody tied a noose. That's what I'm saying."

In a statement posted to his Twitter earlier this week, he said the "act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened" but vowed the incident "will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down."

On Tuesday night, he said he continued to stand by what he said.

"This will not break me, none of the allegations of being a hoax will break me or tear me down," he said.

"It will piss me off, absolutely. But that only fuels the competitive drive in me to shut everybody up," he added.

What the FBI report said

The FBI said it "learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week."

"The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week," the agency said.

When asked why the FBI characterized the rope found in Bubba Wallace's garage as a noose, Birmingham FBI spokesperson Paul Damon told CNN, "It's my understanding that the rope was fashioned into a noose knot and used as a door pull."

Damon said 15 agents were assigned to the NASCAR investigation.

NASCAR also issued a statement regarding the FBI's decision.

"We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba," the statement read.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30670

Reported Deaths: 854
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery325479
Jefferson3025125
Mobile3014132
Tuscaloosa160431
Marshall10979
Lee86535
Franklin77910
Shelby77922
Morgan7592
Madison7116
Walker6958
Elmore67711
Dallas6406
Butler57626
Chambers51427
Tallapoosa51369
Autauga4368
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4229
Lowndes42014
Etowah41512
DeKalb4145
Russell3660
Pike3573
Houston3484
Bullock3259
Coffee3131
Cullman3051
Colbert2985
Lauderdale2974
Barbour2761
Limestone2730
Sumter26812
Hale26218
Wilcox2468
Marengo23711
Covington2242
Clarke2175
Calhoun2074
St. Clair2042
Dale2020
Choctaw18512
Talladega1856
Winston1771
Pickens1696
Marion16812
Chilton1632
Monroe1622
Escambia1586
Greene1545
Jackson1523
Blount1501
Macon1486
Randolph1428
Conecuh1411
Bibb1261
Henry1193
Crenshaw1153
Washington946
Perry880
Lawrence760
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar550
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay332
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35553

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8064165
Davidson771696
Hamilton210326
Rutherford210032
Trousdale14665
Sumner119649
Williamson79313
Robertson70810
Knox6935
Lake6890
Putnam6737
Out of TN6328
Wilson62515
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5634
Bedford4324
Sevier4223
Montgomery3855
Bradley3493
Hardeman2571
Rhea2550
Loudon2341
Unassigned2250
Maury2242
Macon2233
Fayette2032
Madison1962
McMinn17515
Cheatham1670
Dyer1640
Dickson1460
Cumberland1453
Blount1303
Hamblen1214
Monroe1094
Washington1030
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson752
Lauderdale751
Sullivan732
Obion711
Franklin692
Hardin695
Wayne650
Hickman640
Jefferson640
Greene562
White543
Unicoi530
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy481
Haywood482
Marshall461
Overton430
Weakley430
DeKalb420
McNairy420
Hawkins402
Carroll361
Henry360
Polk360
Roane340
Warren340
Cocke310
Meigs310
Carter301
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Henderson220
Jackson220
Morgan221
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Van Buren50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events