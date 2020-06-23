Clear

FBI says Bubba Wallace not a target of a hate crime

Article Image

The FBI and Justice Department said in a statement that video evidence shows the noose found in a garage assigned to NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace had been there as far back as October 2019. CNN's Evan Pérez reports the investigation's conclusion finds Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 6:40 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 6:40 PM
Posted By: By David Close and Jill Martin, CNN

The FBI said Tuesday a noose found in the team garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace at the Talladega Superspeedway has been there since last year and he, therefore, is not a victim of a hate crime.

NASCAR, mentioning the FBI report, described the item as a "garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose."

"The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week," the agency said in a statement Tuesday. "The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week."

NASCAR issued a statement regarding the FBI's decision saying, "We appreciate the FBI's quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba."

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing," NASCAR said.

The discovery of the noose Sunday afternoon in Wallace's garage stall at Talladega came as the United States, and NASCAR in particular, more squarely address America's systemic racism in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top circuit, has been an outspoken advocate of the Black Lives Matter movement and the corresponding protests against racism and police brutality.

In a teleconference Tuesday, NASCAR president Steve Phelps said the FBI's finding is the "best result we could hope for."

"The (No.) 43 team had nothing to do with this," Phelps said. Wallace drives the No. 43 car.

"The evidence is very clear that the noose that was in that garage had been in the garage previously," Phelps continued. "The last race we had had there in October, that noose was present, and it was -- the fact that it was not found until a member of the 43 team came there is something that is a fact. We had not been back to the garage. It was a quick one-day show. The crew member went back in there. He looked and saw the noose, brought it to the attention of his crew chief, who then went to the NASCAR series director Jay Fabian, and we launched this investigation.

"To be clear, we would do this again. Of the evidence that we had, it was clear that we needed to look into this."

Phelps did not take questions from the media on the call. NASCAR has said Wallace never saw the noose.

A NASCAR spokesman said on the call that while the federal investigation is finished, NASCAR's investigation continues.

Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" shirt before one event, repainted his car with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase and called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag, which the organization agreed to do June 10.

Wallace tweeted Sunday that the "despicable act" left him "incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism."

"This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in," Wallace said.

Monday, NASCAR drivers, pit crew members and others walked alongside Wallace and escorted the No. 43 car in a show of support ahead of the race.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Scottsboro
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 88°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30670

Reported Deaths: 854
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery325479
Jefferson3025125
Mobile3014132
Tuscaloosa160431
Marshall10979
Lee86535
Franklin77910
Shelby77922
Morgan7592
Madison7116
Walker6958
Elmore67711
Dallas6406
Butler57626
Chambers51427
Tallapoosa51369
Autauga4368
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4229
Lowndes42014
Etowah41512
DeKalb4145
Russell3660
Pike3573
Houston3484
Bullock3259
Coffee3131
Cullman3051
Colbert2985
Lauderdale2974
Barbour2761
Limestone2730
Sumter26812
Hale26218
Wilcox2468
Marengo23711
Covington2242
Clarke2175
Calhoun2074
St. Clair2042
Dale2020
Choctaw18512
Talladega1856
Winston1771
Pickens1696
Marion16812
Chilton1632
Monroe1622
Escambia1586
Greene1545
Jackson1523
Blount1501
Macon1486
Randolph1428
Conecuh1411
Bibb1261
Henry1193
Crenshaw1153
Washington946
Perry880
Lawrence760
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar550
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay332
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35553

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8064165
Davidson771696
Hamilton210326
Rutherford210032
Trousdale14665
Sumner119649
Williamson79313
Robertson70810
Knox6935
Lake6890
Putnam6737
Out of TN6328
Wilson62515
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5634
Bedford4324
Sevier4223
Montgomery3855
Bradley3493
Hardeman2571
Rhea2550
Loudon2341
Unassigned2250
Maury2242
Macon2233
Fayette2032
Madison1962
McMinn17515
Cheatham1670
Dyer1640
Dickson1460
Cumberland1453
Blount1303
Hamblen1214
Monroe1094
Washington1030
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson752
Lauderdale751
Sullivan732
Obion711
Franklin692
Hardin695
Wayne650
Hickman640
Jefferson640
Greene562
White543
Unicoi530
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy481
Haywood482
Marshall461
Overton430
Weakley430
DeKalb420
McNairy420
Hawkins402
Carroll361
Henry360
Polk360
Roane340
Warren340
Cocke310
Meigs310
Carter301
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Henderson220
Jackson220
Morgan221
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Van Buren50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events