Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Advisory View Alerts

Twitter puts warning on Trump tweet for 'threat of harm' against DC protesters

Article Image

President Donald Trump spoke to the media as he departed the White House. He spoke about the protesters that tried to tear down a statue of Andrew Jackson and the punishment that they should receive.

Posted: Jun 23, 2020 3:40 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: By Donie O'Sullivan, CNN Business

Twitter on Tuesday put a warning label on a tweet from President Donald Trump in which he warned if protesters tried to set up an "autonomous zone" in Washington DC they would be "met with serious force!"

"We've placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behavior, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group," Twitter said.

Twitter users, including Trump's supporters, will be unable to retweet the offending tweet due to the measure.

The company explained that although the tweet broke its rules it "will remain on the service given its relevance to ongoing public conversation."

Trump posted the same message on Facebook. CNN has reached out to Facebook for comment.

"There will never be an 'Autonomous Zone' in Washington, D.C., as long as I'm your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!," Trump posted on Twitter and Facebook.

Trump has been critical of the "autonomous zone" in Seattle, an area occupied by protestors for much of this month.

Criticizing Twitter's decision Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy tweeted that "citizens have a right to hear directly from their President and decide for themselves what to think about it."

Twitter announced specific rules for politicians last year that allows them to sometimes violate the platform's rules without their tweets being removed. The company says there is a "public interest" in people being able to see and debate statements from elected officials.

This is the fourth time Twitter has taken action against Trump's account in just a few weeks.

In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.

A few days later, Trump tweeted that "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," which Twitter labeled as a glorification of violence. Facebook and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, were criticized by some of its staff when the company took no action on the same post on its platform.

Last week, Twitter labeled a video Trump tweeted of two toddlers as "manipulated." It was later removed entirely due to a copyright claim.

The labeling of tweets has enraged the President and his supporters and even prompted Trump to sign an executive order targeting social media companies.

Facebook last week took down a set of Trump campaign ads because, the company said, the ads included a Nazi symbol.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Decatur
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 93°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30670

Reported Deaths: 854
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery325479
Jefferson3025125
Mobile3014132
Tuscaloosa160431
Marshall10979
Lee86535
Franklin77910
Shelby77922
Morgan7592
Madison7116
Walker6958
Elmore67711
Dallas6406
Butler57626
Chambers51427
Tallapoosa51369
Autauga4368
Unassigned42310
Baldwin4229
Lowndes42014
Etowah41512
DeKalb4145
Russell3660
Pike3573
Houston3484
Bullock3259
Coffee3131
Cullman3051
Colbert2985
Lauderdale2974
Barbour2761
Limestone2730
Sumter26812
Hale26218
Wilcox2468
Marengo23711
Covington2242
Clarke2175
Calhoun2074
St. Clair2042
Dale2020
Choctaw18512
Talladega1856
Winston1771
Pickens1696
Marion16812
Chilton1632
Monroe1622
Escambia1586
Greene1545
Jackson1523
Blount1501
Macon1486
Randolph1428
Conecuh1411
Bibb1261
Henry1193
Crenshaw1153
Washington946
Perry880
Lawrence760
Fayette581
Cherokee566
Lamar550
Geneva510
Coosa501
Clay332
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 35553

Reported Deaths: 531
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby8064165
Davidson771696
Hamilton210326
Rutherford210032
Trousdale14665
Sumner119649
Williamson79313
Robertson70810
Knox6935
Lake6890
Putnam6737
Out of TN6328
Wilson62515
Bledsoe6131
Tipton5634
Bedford4324
Sevier4223
Montgomery3855
Bradley3493
Hardeman2571
Rhea2550
Loudon2341
Unassigned2250
Maury2242
Macon2233
Fayette2032
Madison1962
McMinn17515
Cheatham1670
Dyer1640
Dickson1460
Cumberland1453
Blount1303
Hamblen1214
Monroe1094
Washington1030
Coffee990
Lawrence812
Gibson771
Anderson752
Lauderdale751
Sullivan732
Obion711
Franklin692
Hardin695
Wayne650
Hickman640
Jefferson640
Greene562
White543
Unicoi530
Marion503
Smith501
Lincoln490
Grundy481
Haywood482
Marshall461
Overton430
Weakley430
DeKalb420
McNairy420
Hawkins402
Carroll361
Henry360
Polk360
Roane340
Warren340
Cocke310
Meigs310
Carter301
Perry280
Campbell261
Johnson260
Crockett253
Grainger250
Giles240
Sequatchie240
Cannon230
Henderson220
Jackson220
Morgan221
Humphreys181
Stewart170
Claiborne160
Decatur150
Fentress150
Chester140
Scott140
Clay130
Houston100
Union100
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Pickett50
Van Buren50
Hancock30

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events