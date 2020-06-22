Clear

John Bolton just revealed Donald Trump's dirty little secret

Article Image

Former national security adviser John Bolton spoke to ABC News about his time in the Trump administration and his book, "The Room Where It Happened."  

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:30 AM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

Whether you like John Bolton or not, it's impossible to deny that he is someone who spent almost 18 months in very close proximity to President Donald Trump. And someone who in meetings in which major decisions about national security and foreign policy were made.

Which is why these lines from Bolton -- from his interview with ABC's Martha Raddatz that ran Sunday -- regarding how Trump conducted the business of being president are so incredibly striking (bolding is mine):

"There really isn't any guiding principle -- that I was able to discern other than -- what's good for Donald Trump's reelection.

"Now, look, you can't take the politics out of politics. It plays a role in every aspect of decision making in the executive branch. But there's no coherent basis, no strategy, no philosophy. And decisions are made in a very scatter-shot fashion, especially in the potentially mortal field of national security policy. This is a danger for the republic."

What those lines confirm is something I've long believed: There is no secret plan that Trump is operating against. He isn't playing three-dimensional chess. He's playing zero-dimensional chess. He's just, well, doing stuff. And seeing what sticks. (There are myriad examples over his first three years in office that prove this out.)

Trump himself told us all this years ago in "The Art of the Deal" (aka his second favorite book ever behind only the Bible). He wrote:

"Most people are surprised by the way I work. I play it very loose. I don't carry a briefcase. I try not to schedule too many meetings. I leave my door open. You can't be imaginative or entrepreneurial if you've got too much structure. I prefer to come to work each day and just see what develops."

This who he is -- and always has been. He has no plan, not for the day, the week or the month. No broad strategy. He just acts or, more often, reacts. His belief system and what he cares about is deeply flexible. He can think one thing in the morning and another, opposite thing by lunch.

Which is fine -- if deeply unorthodox -- in the world of business! After all, Trump's name is on the company he ran. If he wanted to run it by whim and gut, well that's his right! (While Trump has tremendous faith in his gut, the numerous bankruptcies littering his business life suggest he might do well to trust it less.)

It's much less fine when that approach is used to deal with national security and geopolitics. Because while the stakes for Trump's businesses are primarily financial, the stakes in the White House are often life and death. As Bolton told Raddatz: "This is a danger for the Republic."

And we don't even need to take Bolton's word for the lack of rhyme or reason to Trump's approach to these critical areas. We can see it for ourselves.

One day Trump is calling North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un "little rocket man" and telling him that the American nuclear button is "bigger & more powerful...and my Button works!"

Then, suddenly, Trump is meeting with Kim -- and stepping across the demilitarized zone into North Korea.

But, to what end? What was the goal of the meeting? What were the deliverables? Again, Bolton provides insight:

"I think he was so focused on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside. So if he thought he could get a photo opportunity with Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone in Korea, or he thought he could get a meeting with the ayatollahs from Iran at the United Nations, that there was considerable emphasis on the photo opportunity and the press reaction to it and little or no focus on what such meetings did for the bargaining position of the United States, the strength that our allies saw or didn't see in our position, their confidence that we knew what we were doing. And I think it became very clear to foreign leaders -- that they were dealing with a president who just wasn't serious about many of these issues, to our detriment as a country."

Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin -- at which Trump infamously said that Russian president had denied meddling in the 2016 election -- follows the same pattern. Trump, desperate for photo-ops in which he looks powerful and a great man of history, has no plan for why the meeting should be taking place or what specifically he needs to get out of it.

Because he is focused on himself, not the country. Because he has spent a lifetime just doing things to get attention and media coverage -- positive or negative didn't really matter. His life has been a series of seat-of-the-pants decisions guided by an unswerving and not altogether proven out faith in himself and his judgment.

Which, again, fine if you are running a company with your name on it. Much less fine if you are the head of a country that, well, doesn't have your name on it. And when your quick-twitch decision-making has reverberations that will last long after you are president.

The most important thing Bolton's memoir reveals is that Trump doesn't grasp the difference between how he ran his businesses and how someone has to run a country. Making it up as you go along might be OK for the Trump empire. But it's potentially disastrous for the American experiment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30031

Reported Deaths: 831
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events