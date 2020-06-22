Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Will Smith opens up about the 'weight of parenting' and how he became a better father to Willow

Article Image

The Hollywood veteran reflected on the time he became a dad for the first time on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook show.

Posted: Jun 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Updated: Jun 22, 2020 11:20 AM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Will Smith is reflecting on his failures and struggles as a father of three.

Appearing on the Father's Day edition of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series "Red Table Talk," the Hollywood actor spoke candidly about "the real weight of parenting."

According to the "Bad Boys" star, who has Jaden, 21, and Willow, 19, with Pinkett Smith as well as Trey, 27, from his first marriage to Sheree Fletcher, his "fatherhood instincts" kicked in when he was just a child.

"From the time I was six years old, I wanted to be a father," the 51-year-old said. "I loved how my family was, but there were massive critical deficiencies in my father's parenting that I wanted to correct. By the time I was 10 years old, I remember looking at my father and thinking I could do it better than him."

During the intimate one-on-one conversation, Smith opened up about a challenging chapter in his relationship with his daughter Willow, which proved to be a transformative experience.

Willow found fame in 2010 at the tender age of 9 with her monster hit "Whip My Hair." But when the grueling demands of touring started to take their toll, she asked her father if she could quit the 30-date tour.

"She kept asking; she was like, 'Daddy, it doesn't matter how I feel?' And I was like, 'Yes, baby, it does matter how you feel, but you have to finish what you started,'" he told Pinkett-Smith.

Smith was convinced that he was doing the right thing by his daughter with his "military mindset" until she shaved her head bald in an act of "protest."

Recalling the turning point, he said: "My desire for her was overriding her desire for her, and I had a real epiphany on that and how bad a person will hate you if you keep forcing your wishes onto their life."

He said his daughter's cry for help was the catalyst in changing his parenting style, and she "introduced me to feelings."

Smith also got emotional when reflecting on becoming a father for the first time, at the age of 24.

"I think that was my first moment of the real weight of parenting," he said. "I brought him (Trey) home, and I remember we put him in the bassinet... and it was like stark terror. It was like, 'I'm totally responsible for this life.' I just cried so hard. It makes me teary right now."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
Decatur
Few Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 30031

Reported Deaths: 831
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events