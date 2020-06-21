Clear

Here are the top three ways this week's Saharan dust plume will affect you

Article Image

A large plume of Saharan dust is on its way to the Southeastern US. Meteorologist Tyler Mauldin has the timeline on when it will arrive and how it might impact you.

Posted: Jun 21, 2020 6:30 AM
Updated: Jun 21, 2020 6:30 AM
Posted By: By Tyler Mauldin, CNN Meteorologist

The much-anticipated Saharan dust plume is now making its more than 5,000-mile trek across the Atlantic to the United States.

The thick dust is clearly visible on satellite imagery, too. You can make it out by the brown sheen spreading off the African coast. It's so dense it's making it almost hard to tell where the continent ends and the ocean begins!

Forecast models call for this swath of dust, straight from the Saharan Desert and carried by the east-to-west Trade Winds, to arrive in the Southeast US beginning on Wednesday of this week.

If you haven't heard your friends talking about this "mysterious" Saharan dust plume supposedly adding yet another layer to 2020, then you've certainly seen it all over social media this past week. It's the only thing people are talking about in the world of weather.

This Saharan dust plume blowing across the Atlantic Ocean from Africa is nothing new, or even special to 2020. In fact "large plumes of Saharan dust routinely track into the Atlantic Ocean from late spring into early fall. Every so often, when the dust plume is large enough and trade winds set up just right, the dust can travel thousands of miles across the Atlantic and into the US." CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink said.

These dust plumes actually happen often during hurricane season.

Saharan dust can also impact you in several ways once it reaches land. Some of these impacts can be felt, while some are seen.

Here's the top 3 ways you'll notice next week's Saharan dust here in the US.

A difference in the sky

One of the first things you'll notice when the Saharan dust layer arrives is that your typical blue sky will have more of a milky haze to it. That milky haze is the Saharan dust! Those tiny dust particles lofted tens of thousands of feet in the air do a great job of scattering the sun's rays at dusk and dawn, too, which gives way to stunning sunrises and sunsets. So, grab those cameras!

Less tropical activity in the Atlantic

The Saharan dust to a hurricane is nothing more than extremely dry air. Hurricanes hate dry air! A hurricane needs a hot, humid and calm environment. As long as the Saharan dust is around ... it's likely you'll see the National Hurricane Center watching fewer areas in the tropics.

Dust plume allergies

The tiny dust particles that give way to beautiful sunrises and sunsets and help suppress hurricane development don't always stay at 30,000 feet. Sometimes particles can make their way to the surface, greatly affecting those with sensitive allergies.

If you find yourself reaching for a tissue this week -- or your iPhone to post yet another awesome sunset pic to Instagram -- thank the Saharan dust.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 28583

Reported Deaths: 812
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events