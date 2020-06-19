Clear
5 things to know for June 19: DACA, coronavirus, police reform, Facebook, economy

The Supreme Court's decision to block President Trump's attempt to end the DACA program was a win for Dreamers, but many say the country has a long way to go on immigration and racial inequity.

Posted: Jun 19, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

The US Supreme Court again ruled against President Trump, this time on his attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

1. DACA

The Supreme Court has blocked the Trump Administration's attempt to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, known as DACA. It's the Court's second major blow to the President after the pro-LGBTQ rights ruling earlier this week. The 5-4 decision was written by Chief Justice John Roberts, who said the administration didn't provide an adequate reason for ending the program. Roberts, a conservative, is now facing scathing criticism from top GOP lawmakers. The Trump Administration has long wanted to phase out the Obama-era program, which protects from deportation nearly 700,000 young undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. Lower courts have blocked it in the past, and now the Supreme Court has put a definitive end to current efforts -- for now. Keep in mind, the ruling took issue with how the administration was trying to phase out DACA -- it didn't weigh in on the legality of the program itself. So, there's no guarantee that future legal challenges would be met with the same result.

2. Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases are ticking up across the country, bringing some states back to the table on mandatory safety precautions. In California, people now will be required to wear face masks in indoor public areas. Oregon has adopted a similar mandate for seven counties. North Carolina and Arizona are considering face mask regulations, too. These four states, plus six others, are reporting their highest seven-day averages of daily new coronavirus cases since the crisis began. The governors of two of those states, Florida and Texas, are blaming the spikes on increased testing, even though local leaders are pleading for more action. Cases are also rising in Oklahoma, where President Trump is set to hold a massive rally Saturday, much to the concern of medical experts. The ominous numbers are another sign that the pandemic isn't going away anytime soon, something people half a world away in Beijing already know too well. The Chinese capital went 55 days without any new locally reported infections but is now battling a rapid resurgence.

3. Police reform

The New York City Council has passed a sweeping package of police reform bills, some of which have been in the works since the death of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man, in 2014. The package includes requirements for officer badge numbers to be visible, an official ban on choke holds or any other maneuver that restricts blood or air flow, and a bill requiring oversight of the New York City Police Department's surveillance technology. It also creates a penalty system for police officers with disciplinary issues, and sanctifies the right to record police interactions. In Washington, things aren't progressing so quickly. Senate Democrats are trying to decide whether to block a Republican police reform bill they believe is too weak. If they don't block it, they could miss an opportunity to change the bill to their liking. Meanwhile, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has promised a thorough investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, a black EMT who was shot by police in her home in March. Some believe her case has gone under the radar in the rapidly evolving push for police accountability.

4. Facebook

Facebook has removed posts from President Trump's re-election campaign for breaching its policies on hate by using what the tech company claims is Nazi imagery. The ads attacked what the Trump campaign described as "Dangerous MOBS of far-left groups," and featured an upside-down triangle. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the symbol is almost identical to one used by Nazis to classify prisoners in concentration camps. In response, the Trump campaign claimed the symbol was widely used by antifa, a loose group of liberal activists and a favorite political target of the President. Just last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg was criticized for not taking action on some of President Trump's posts that had been flagged on Twitter as glorifying violence.

5. Economy

Europe is vowing to move ahead with levies that could hit big tech companies after the US slammed the brakes on diplomatic negotiations over global corporate tax rules. Since those talks shuttered, major European economies like France and the UK may move forward with their own levies to capture more taxes from companies like Apple, Google and Facebook. If that happens, the US has vowed to hit back with tariffs. This brewing conflict could heap even more pain on struggling economies. The UK is already facing its worst downturn in 300 years, and The Bank of England is adding even more money to the trillions in stimulus funds already propping up the economy.

TODAY'S NUMBER

63 million

That's how many doses of hydroxychloroquine the federal government is stuck with now that the US Food and Drug Administration has revoked permission for the drug to be distributed to treat coronavirus patients. The government started stocking up on the drug after President Trump touted it as "very encouraging" and "very powerful" and a "game-changer."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"We won't allow our technology to be used in any manner that puts people's fundamental rights at risk."

Microsoft President Brad Smith, who said during an interview with Politico that the company does not sell facial recognition technology to US police departments or federal law enforcement. Smith also urged lawmakers to develop federal regulations for such tools.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

The world's largest (but also smallest) railway

Travel to a place of pure imagination: The Miniatur Wunderland in Hamburg, Germany, which is the biggest, most intricate tiny town you'll ever see. (Click here to view)

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27796

Reported Deaths: 801
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

