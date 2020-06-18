Clear
The Top 10 women Joe Biden might pick as vice president

Joe Biden is launching his first major television ad buy of the general election, pumping $15 million in TV, digital, radio and print ads into six battleground states President Donald Trump won in 2016. CNN's Jeff Zeleny reports.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 5:30 PM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 5:30 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

As summer officially begins, we are starting to get a clearer picture of who's a real contender and who isn't in the search for Joe Biden's vice presidential pick.

In the "serious" camp are a number of prominent African American politicians: California Sen. Kamala Harris, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Florida Rep. Val Demings.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is in that mix too, as well as a trio of senators: Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts), Tammy Duckworth (Illinois) and Tammy Baldwin (Wisconsin).

On the not-so-serious side appears to be former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. While both were early front-runners in the most-mentioned crowd for VP, neither appears to be in the running now.

Abrams has acknowledged she has yet to hear from the Biden team during the vetting process while Klobuchar has struggled to get beyond the taint of her time spent as the lead prosecutor in Minneapolis in the early 2000s following the death of George Floyd last month.

With all that mind, below are my new rankings of the 10 women considered most likely to wind up as Biden's running mate this fall. (And here are last week's for reference!)

These rankings change weekly, so if your favorite isn't ranked where she should be -- or isn't even on the list -- there's always next week. Necessary Michelle Obama caveat: The former first lady is not on this list because she has never indicated an interest in being a politician. If she does so, she would immediately jump to the top of these rankings.

10. Gretchen Whitmer: The governor of Michigan became a national figure in the early days of the coronavirus quarantine when President Donald Trump repeatedly singled her out for criticism. That, of course, did wonders for how Democrats regarded her -- and she was already quite well-regarded, having been chosen to deliver the Democratic response to Trump's 2020 State of the Union address. While Whitmer (and her husband) have made several gaffes during the quarantine, she is being vetted by the Biden team, according to The New York Times. Which earns her a spot on my list. (Previous ranking: Not ranked)

9. Gina Raimondo: The coronavirus pandemic has been a massive test for the governors of all 50 states but it is Raimondo, the governor of the smallest state (Rhode Island), who has won considerable plaudits for her handling of the crisis. Biden has made no secret of his attraction to practical politicians who focus on getting stuff done -- it's how he sees himself -- and Raimondo very much fits that bill. (Previous ranking: 8)

8. Tammy Baldwin: A Midwestern senator with a long record of winning in what may be the most important swing state in the country? And who also would make history by being the first gay politician on a national party ticket? That's Baldwin, who is being vetted by the Biden team. (Previous ranking: Not ranked)

7. Tammy Duckworth: There is no woman on this list with a more compelling personal story than Duckworth. She won a Purple Heart in Iraq after the helicopter she was piloting was shot down. The crash cost her both of her legs. She was elected to the House in 2012, the first disabled woman veteran to be elected to Congress and the first member of Congress born in Thailand. In 2016, she was elected to the Senate and two years later became the first sitting senator to give birth. That's a lot of "firsts" and a hell of a resume. (Previous ranking: 7)

6. Susan Rice: We know -- thanks to The New York Times -- that Rice is being actively by the Biden team. Which makes perfect sense: Biden has said on a number of occasions that he believes experience and the ability to step in as president are the most important qualities in a VP. Well, Rice more than clears that hurdle, having served as national security adviser and ambassador to the United Nations for former President Barack Obama. (Previous ranking: 6)

5. Elizabeth Warren: Warren remains what she has been from the second she ended her own presidential bid earlier this year: A liberal rock star with a devoted following of passionate supporters. Which means Biden and his team would be crazy not to consider her. And they are not crazy.

Circumstances, however, have complicated Warren's path to being the pick. Is a white woman from Massachusetts really the pick for this moment in time in the Democratic Party and the nation? (Previous ranking: 5)

4. Val Demings: Demings' unique background -- she was the chief of police in Orlando before coming to Congress -- has been central to her rapid rise in the House (she was one of a handful of House members who argued the impeachment of Trump before the Senate) and in her ascent up my VP rankings. But like Kamala Harris (more on her below), it's now possible that Demings' law and order background could be a problem. Some within the "Black Lives Matter" movement have suggested that her background as a chief of police should be disqualifying given the current debate in the country around policing and black men. (Previous ranking: 3)

3. Michelle Lujan Grisham: For all the focus on Biden picking an African American woman as his VP nominee, don't lose how powerful -- symbolically and politically -- it would be for the presumptive Democratic nominee to make history with the first Latina on a national ticket.

If the Southwest is seen as a central battleground this November, pumping up Hispanic turnout could be crucial for Biden. Plus, MLG just got a rave review in Rolling Stone magazine for her handling of Covid-19 in her state. (Previous ranking: 4)

2. Keisha Lance Bottoms: With every passing week of late, the gap between Harris and Bottoms narrows. At this point, the Atlanta mayor is both Biden's most effective and most ever-present TV surrogate. She is on cable TV virtually every night making the case for Biden and against Trump and the broader Republican Party. And Bottoms seems likely to remain in the national spotlight for the foreseeable future. (Previous ranking: 2)

1. Kamala Harris: If Harris doesn't get picked -- and she is still the favorite to be the choice -- it will be because of concerns about her record as attorney general of California. (The LA Times wrote a big piece about it back in 2019.) This week also featured a bit of awkwardness as Harris was asked by Stephen Colbert about her attack on Biden's record on busing. "It was a debate!" she responded. "It's the whole reason ... literally, it was a debate. It was called a debate." Does the Biden team feel the same way? (Previous ranking: 1)

