Coronavirus cases are spiking across the country and experts say Florida has the makings of the next epicenter

A new model warns Florida could be the next coronavirus epicenter as the state sees a spike in confirmed cases. CNN's Sanjay Gupta analyzes the data.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 10:30 AM
By Madeline Holcombe, CNN

Ten states saw a record number of new Covid-19 cases this week, and one of them could be the next epicenter of the pandemic.

Florida has "all the markings of the next large epicenter of coronavirus transmission," and risks being the "worst it has ever been," according to Wednesday's projections from a model by scientists at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

"The potential for the virus to take off there is very, very nerve-racking and could have catastrophic consequences" because of the state's aging population and the prevalence of nursing homes and retirement communities, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, told CNN on Thursday.

Florida joins nine other states -- Alabama, Arizona, California, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas -- that are seeing record-high seven-day averages of new coronavirus cases per day, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

Twenty-three states are seeing an upward trend in new coronavirus cases, and health experts continue to stress the importance of taking precautions to reduce the virus's spread. Despite the rising number of cases, the White House has downplayed the risks, with President Donald Trump saying Wednesday in an interview with Gray TV that the virus is "dying out."

With the White House narrative at odds with the data, health experts including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have been absent from many public updates. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN it's because "they tell the truth."

"And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we're not getting back to normal and there are difficult things that the public has to do," Reiner said.

How states are trending

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• 23 states are seeing upward trends in newly reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

• Eight states are seeing steady numbers of newly reported cases: Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota and Utah.

• 18 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Nationwide, more than 2 million people have been infected and 117,717 people have died of the virus. The virus claimed 755 lives Wednesday in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials downplay record cases

State officials are navigating the outbreak and managing the rising number of infections on their own.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for almost half of California's cases, reported Wednesday another single-day high of new cases. But officials attributed the county's increase to a lag in test reports.

Other politicians have also attributed higher case numbers to increased testing, but Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said surges are outpacing testing.

"When you see 50% or 150% increase in the number of cases you are seeing -- which is what we are seeing across the South -- that's not testing. That's new cases. That's community spread," he said.

Texas also reported a record-high number of daily Covid-19 hospitalizations on Monday, with 2,326.

Florida recorded nearly 2,800 new coronavirus cases on Monday -- its highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day, according to the Florida Department of Health.

But Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state will not shut down. The governor attributed the spike in cases to increased testing as well as outbreaks in prisons, agricultural communities and long-term care facilities.

Alabama and Arizona join calls for mask mandates

Some local officials are hoping to manage the spread by mandating mask usage.

A day after the city council failed to pass an ordinance, Montgomery, Alabama, Mayor Steven Reed implemented an executive order Wednesday requiring those in the city to wear face masks and coverings in public, according to a post from the city's official Twitter account.

Arizona physicians have called upon Gov. Doug Ducey to implement a similar executive order statewide. While the governor announced Wednesday that he would be calling up 300 National Guard soldiers to help with contact tracing, he said he would leave mask requirement decisions to mayors.

Some local leaders are unlikely to follow the mandate, rendering it "a self-defeating executive order," he said.

Earlier this week, nine Texas mayors, including those in Houston, Dallas, Austin and San Antonio, urged Gov. Greg Abbott to give them the authority to require masks be worn in public "where physical distancing cannot be practiced."

The mayors and physicians have reason to believe the requirements could be effective. A study reported Tuesday found that an estimated 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the virus were prevented in states that required mask use between April 8 and May 15.

Large events yield positive coronavirus tests

Loosening precautions and restrictions means more people are gathering in larger groups, which has, in some cases, swiftly resulted in positive coronavirus tests.

Pinal County, Arizona, Sheriff Mark Lamb announced Wednesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-quarantining for at least 14 days. He likely encountered an infected person at a campaign event he held Saturday, he said.

The county Public Health Department is working to track everyone he came into contact with, he said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, a group of 16 friends in Florida said they all became infected with coronavirus after a night out at a recently reopened bar.

Still, Oklahoma, one of the states reporting a record-setting number of new cases, is scheduled later this week to host a campaign rally for Trump.

When questioned, Trump said he is not worried about attendees getting sick, though attendees must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract the coronavirus.

"Actually, Oklahoma has had a very low rate relatively speaking. It is a little spike, a small spike for a specific reason," he said. "We'll go there, everyone is going to be safe."

Republican Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma acknowledged Wednesday to CNN the rise in rates, but said the rally should not be postponed and "we are pushing people to be attentive on this."

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26914

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

