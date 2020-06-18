Clear

JD.com is having a bumper '618' as Chinese shoppers stay online

Article Image

618, an annual sales blitz in China started by JD.com, is being closely watched this year as a barometer for the country's economy.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 9:00 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 9:00 AM
Posted By: By Sherisse Pham, CNN Business

June is always a big month for Chinese e-commerce company JD.com. This year it could be huge.

JD.com's most important annual sales campaign — "618" — ends Thursday. The three-week shopping event started back in 2004 typically brings in tens of billions of dollars in sales.

This year's campaign, though, is unlike any other in the company's history. The event — which has grown to include JD.com's big Chinese rivals, Alibaba and Pinduoduo — is one of the most significant barometers yet of how much Chinese consumers are spending as the world's second largest economy slowly recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

It's a big opportunity for JD to prove its role in China's economic recovery and demonstrate that it has moved on from a 2018 scandal involving its CEO. The company is China's second biggest e-commerce company with 20% market share, though it lags far behind Alibaba's 60%. Pinduoduo is third with 10%.

"This moment is pretty important," Ling Chenkai, vice president of JD Retail, told CNN Business in an interview earlier this week. "This is the first nationwide sales event during the recovery of the virus."

So far, Ling said the company has seen "pretty good momentum," nothing that electronic goods, smartphones and beauty products have "all just rebounded really well."

"618" also coincides with the company's secondary listing this week on Hong Kong's stock exchange. It raised nearly $3.9 billion — money that could help it increase its share of China's e-commerce market. JD.com shares in Hong Kong jumped 3.5% in their debut on Thursday.

The 'biggest winner' of the lockdown

At the height of the coronavirus outbreak in China, large parts of the country were on lockdown, driving a lot of people to turn to online platforms for groceries and daily goods.

JD was best placed to meet the surge in demand because, unlike Alibaba and Pinduoduo, it has its own logistics and delivery services.

JD's approach is more costly, but it is also more reliable — and its control over the entire network has paid off handsomely during the pandemic.

"Without a doubt, JD is the biggest winner of the pandemic," said Bernstein analyst David Dai.

JD and its logistics network were running at near full capacity, even in the worst days of the pandemic, while other e-commerce platforms couldn't fulfill orders, Dai added. Top executives at Alibaba and Pinduoduo acknowledged delivery issues during earnings calls earlier this year because of delays and limits in delivery capacity.

Meanwhile, JD's chief financial officer Sidney Huang said last month that the company was able to provide "undisrupted and timely services to users" throughout the Covid-19 outbreak.

"As a result, [JD has] won users, they have won orders and the tailwind is helping them not only during the pandemic, but also ... after the pandemic," Dai said.

Ling called the pandemic "a double-edged sword."

Covid-19 helped the company grow sales in medical supplies, fresh produce and daily necessities, the JD executive said, but demand in other categories was severely impacted, such as home appliances and other big ticket items.

Because the rest of the world is still fighting Covid-19, domestic consumption will be key to China's economic recovery. And early numbers for June indicate that Chinese shoppers are eager to spend.

'618' sales up nearly 20%

Demand for fresh groceries surged, with sales more than tripling over last year. On Thursday afternoon, with a few hours left in the "618" event, JD said sales had topped 239 billion yuan ($33.8 billion), up nearly 19% over last year.

At least one of JD's rivals is also seeing positive trends. An Alibaba spokesman said on Monday that categories such as pet snacks, beauty tools and health check devices were showing "high triple-digit growth this year" so far. Pinduoduo did not respond to requests for comment.

The Chinese government has also latched on to "618" in an effort to spur domestic consumption. Beijing offered government-sponsored coupons to JD users, who could use them to get discounts on items like home appliances or furniture. City mayors used live-streaming to sell local fruits and vegetables.

Coming out of Covid-19, Chinese consumers are spending more time shopping online, and expanding the kinds of goods they buy, said Xiaofeng Wang, an analyst with market research firm Forrester.

More older Chinese shoppers are also trying out e-commerce, she said.

"Previously they didn't shop online, and now they have to," Wang said. Older Chinese are now buying groceries online, and they'll likely expand their online shopping habits to other categories, such as clothing and footwear. A Forrester survey conducted in April found that 74% of respondents over the age of 65 in China said they would "shop much more online in the future."

JD's Hong Kong listing comes as tensions between the United States and China are ramping up. Chinese companies listed on US exchanges are coming under much more intense scrutiny from US lawmakers.

Ling declined to comment on the potential risk to its business should tensions between Beijing and Washington continue to escalate.

"We do hope that there could be a very open and equal environment, global environment, for us to work with other partners, no matter [if they are] domestic or overseas," Ling, the VP for JD Retail, said.

The Hong Kong listing is about more than just protecting JD from tensions in the United States, where it trades on the Nasdaq exchange. JD said it will use the fresh money it raises to invest in supply chain technology and improve operating efficiency.

Founder still plays an 'important role'

JD was founded by billionaire Richard Liu in 1998, and he remains the company's CEO. But since his 2018 arrest in the United States on suspicion of sexual misconduct, Liu has handed control of operations to JD Retail CEO Xu Lei. Minnesota prosecutors decided not to file charges against Liu, who has apologized for his "interactions" with a woman and said in December 2018 that he did not break the law.

Liu may have taken a lower profile in the last couple of years but Ling said he's still very present at the company.

"Honestly speaking, Richard is still playing a very important role in the company, and he's also involved in all the strategy and development," he said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26914

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events