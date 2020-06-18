Clear

Actor Danny Masterson arrested on rape charges in Los Angeles

Article Image

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on "That '70s Show," was charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Wednesday.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 7:30 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 7:30 AM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actor Danny Masterson, best known for his role on "That '70s Show," was charged with three counts of rape, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced Wednesday.

Masterson was arrested at 11:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday and released shortly before 3 p.m. PT on a $3.3 million bail, according to information available on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's department website.

Masterson is charged with forcibly raping three women in separate incidents occurring between 2001 and 2003, a press release from the District Attorney's Office said.

His arraignment is scheduled for September 18.

In a statement to CNN, Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said: "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."

The statement added: "Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false."

Authorities say Masterson, who is charged by his full name Daniel Peter Masterson, is accused of raping a 23-year-old woman between January and December 2001. He also allegedly raped a 28-year-old woman in April 2003 and a 23-year-old woman sometime between October and December of that year, according to the press release.

All of the alleged crimes took place at Masterson's Hollywood Hills home, authorities said.

Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller of the Sex Crimes Division is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Masterson faces a possible sentence of up to 45 years to life in state prison.

The press release from District Attorney's Office said the office declined to file sexual assault charges against Masterson in two other cases, "one for insufficient evidence and the other based upon the statute of limitations for the crime alleged."

Who is Danny Masterson?

Masterson is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on the period teen sitcom "That '70s Show," which aired for eight seasons on the Fox network from 1998-2006.

His character was the sarcastic best friend of Topher Grace's Eric Forman.

The show also starred Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Masterson would co-star with Kutcher again on Netflix's "The Ranch." He also had roles on TBS's "Men at Work" and other bit parts following his run on "That '70s Show." (TBS, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

In 2017, Netflix and producers of "The Ranch" wrote Masterson off the show amid rape allegations.

At the time, Masterson said he was "obviously very disappointed" by the decision, in a statement to CNN.

"From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit," Masterson's statement said in the 2017 statement. "I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused."

CNN has not spoken to any of Masterson's accusers.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26914

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery295671
Mobile2788130
Jefferson2647120
Tuscaloosa141825
Marshall9569
Franklin75410
Lee75335
Shelby68720
Morgan6762
Walker6166
Madison5776
Elmore57610
Butler55125
Dallas5316
Tallapoosa48268
Chambers47226
Lowndes40114
Unassigned3986
Baldwin3779
Autauga3696
DeKalb3525
Etowah34212
Pike3422
Houston3285
Russell3130
Bullock3118
Coffee2971
Cullman2821
Colbert2765
Lauderdale2654
Sumter26411
Barbour2501
Limestone2420
Hale23715
Wilcox2308
Marengo2259
Calhoun2004
Clarke1973
Dale1830
Covington1821
Choctaw18011
St. Clair1802
Talladega1666
Marion14912
Winston1491
Monroe1482
Chilton1432
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Greene1355
Jackson1343
Macon1336
Blount1211
Bibb1151
Escambia1134
Crenshaw1123
Conecuh1091
Henry1092
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence670
Cherokee515
Lamar500
Fayette490
Geneva480
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 32114

Reported Deaths: 498
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7183155
Davidson708291
Hamilton188121
Rutherford185131
Trousdale14604
Sumner111948
Williamson73012
Lake6890
Robertson6589
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6126
Knox5735
Wilson54414
Tipton5344
Out of TN4637
Bedford4034
Montgomery3415
Bradley3032
Sevier2973
Rhea2430
Hardeman2260
Loudon2141
Macon2093
Madison1882
Fayette1862
Maury1771
McMinn17015
Cheatham1590
Unassigned1520
Dickson1400
Cumberland1373
Dyer1160
Blount1153
Coffee970
Monroe934
Washington930
Hamblen924
Lawrence722
Lauderdale711
Sullivan712
Gibson691
Obion671
Anderson662
Franklin642
Wayne640
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
White502
Marion492
Jefferson480
Lincoln480
Hardin445
Marshall441
Smith431
DeKalb410
Haywood392
Overton380
Grundy371
Hawkins372
Carroll361
Henry350
Warren350
Weakley350
Cannon340
McNairy330
Polk320
Roane320
Meigs290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Giles230
Sequatchie230
Carter221
Grainger220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Chester140
Decatur140
Scott140
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events