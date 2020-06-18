Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for June 18: Rayshard Brooks, police, Covid-19, John Bolton, Syria

Article Image

Rain continues to fall in the Mid-Atlantic and is beginning to push into the Ohio Valley and the Deep South. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the details on why this pattern continues.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 6:00 AM
Updated: Jun 18, 2020 6:00 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Good news if you're struggling with your rent or mortgage during the coronavirus crisis: Federal eviction and foreclosure moratoriums are being extended for two more months.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. Rayshard Brooks

The ex-Atlanta police officer who shot Rayshard Brooks last weekend has been charged with felony murder. Garrett Rolfe now faces 11 charges, some that stem from his alleged conduct after shooting the black man twice in the back during a confrontation outside a Wendy's. The Fulton County district attorney said Rolfe kicked Brooks after shooting him and failed to give timely first aid. The other officer at the scene is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly standing on Brooks as he lay in the parking lot. The announcement sent ripples of tension through the city. Hours after the charges were announced, the Atlanta Police Department said an unusual number of officers called out sick from the late shift. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said the city was still safely covered, and she hopes officers honor their commitment to protect and serve.

2. Police reform

Beyond Atlanta, jurisdictions are pushing ahead with police reform. In Los Angeles, City Council members are angling to replace some LAPD officers with unarmed responders -- and the city's police union supports the move. Those responders could include medical professionals, mental health workers and homeless outreach workers. In Washington, Democrats are moving forward with their policing reform package, setting up a full House vote for next week. Meanwhile, Confederate monuments and other historically fraught symbols are coming down across the country, and brands are reading the room. Quaker Oats is retiring the more than 130-year-old Aunt Jemima brand and logo, acknowledging its origins are based on a racial stereotype. Uncle Ben's and Mrs. Butterworth's are following suit.

3. Coronavirus

In the rush to find a coronavirus vaccine, some health experts are worried that the White House's Operation Warp Speed is missing out on tried and true technologies that have over and over again resulted in successful vaccines. Instead of funding common vaccine methods used against diseases like hepatitis, flu, polio and rabies, the administration is investing as much as $2 billion in newer approaches that are promising but largely have not resulted in approved vaccines. President Trump on TV yesterday downplayed US outbreaks and said the virus is "dying out," despite rising case numbers in many states. Back on the research front, a UK study found people with Type A blood have a higher risk of catching the coronavirus and of developing severe symptoms, while people with Type O blood have a lower risk.

4. John Bolton

The Trump administration is revving up its dispute over the forthcoming book by former national security advisor John Bolton. Now, President Trump is saying he wants courts to stop its release because it could reveal government secrets. CNN and several other news outlets got early copies of the book, and among his allegations, Bolton says the President asked Chinese President Xi Jinping for help in winning reelection and at times casually offered to intervene in the criminal justice system for foreign leaders. According to Bolton, Trump claimed Venezuela was essentially part of the US to justify military action there, and he once asked if Finland was part of Russia. Bolton also said the President's own senior officials, perhaps including a famously loyal Mike Pompeo, mocked him behind his back.

5. Syria

Syria is bracing for even more economic devastation as the US State and Treasury departments roll out new sanctions against President Bashar al-Assad. The economic penalties are part of the newly enforced Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, which is expected to trigger the most wide-reaching and aggressive economic penalties ever imposed on the country. They're designed to starve al-Assad's regime of funds and bring him back to the global negotiating table to facilitate an end to the brutal, yearslong civil war. However, the sanctions could deal a crushing blow to Syrian civilians, who already deal with widespread poverty and are highly reliant on outside aid.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Twitter has a new function that lets you tweet with your voice

Now, you can literally scream into the void!

Meat prices are surging, but fancy fake meat is getting cheaper

It's a perfect time to see if you actually like those Impossible Burgers everyone talks about.

Dr. Fauci says the baseball season should wrap up by October to avoid spreading coronavirus

Truth be told, we'll take any baseball at this point.

Could coronavirus quarantines mean the end of the office as we know it?

Turns out people like working from their couch in their pajama bottoms.

Sir Isaac Newton once suggested curing the plague with lozenges made from toad vomit

The next time you have an idea and you worry that it's bad ... just remember this.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$120 million

That's how much Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is donating to historically black colleges, calling it an "investment in America's future." Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin called on others to support such institutions to help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."

TODAY'S QUOTE

"For Mark Zuckerberg to say he's sad because he's making billions of dollars over lies being spread off of hate groups germinating on Zuckerberg's website ... it is so disingenuous."

Joe Scarborough, who said during a seven-minute on-air rant that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a danger to democracy because he, according to Scarborough, willingly allows extremism to flourish on his site. Zuckerberg previously said he was "disgusted" by President Trump's comments on nationwide anti-racism protests.

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

A hummingbird pool party

Just a few moments of relaxation, courtesy some very tiny birds. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
62° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 60°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26914

Reported Deaths: 784
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery292270
Mobile2771129
Jefferson2599118
Tuscaloosa140525
Marshall9269
Lee73935
Franklin73710
Shelby67420
Morgan6642
Walker6116
Madison5776
Elmore56810
Butler54825
Dallas5236
Tallapoosa47467
Chambers47126
Lowndes39814
Unassigned3886
Baldwin3749
Autauga3676
Pike3402
Etowah33912
DeKalb3355
Houston3195
Bullock3088
Russell3010
Coffee2961
Cullman2781
Colbert2695
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2604
Barbour2441
Hale23615
Limestone2360
Wilcox2268
Marengo2229
Calhoun1984
Clarke1943
Dale1820
Covington1801
Choctaw17711
St. Clair1762
Talladega1656
Marion14512
Monroe1442
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Chilton1382
Greene1355
Macon1326
Winston1321
Jackson1253
Blount1191
Bibb1131
Crenshaw1123
Escambia1124
Henry1092
Conecuh1071
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence660
Cherokee515
Lamar490
Geneva480
Fayette470
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31751

Reported Deaths: 493
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7104155
Davidson701690
Hamilton183621
Rutherford182031
Trousdale14604
Sumner111248
Williamson72312
Lake6890
Robertson6579
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6136
Knox5695
Wilson53714
Tipton5253
Out of TN4637
Bedford3924
Montgomery3415
Bradley3022
Sevier2852
Rhea2390
Hardeman2250
Loudon2101
Macon2093
Fayette1832
Madison1832
Maury1711
McMinn16915
Cheatham1580
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1372
Blount1103
Dyer1060
Coffee960
Monroe914
Washington910
Hamblen883
Lawrence702
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale681
Obion671
Anderson652
Wayne640
Franklin632
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
Marion492
White492
Lincoln470
Jefferson460
Marshall431
Smith431
DeKalb410
Hardin405
Overton380
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Hawkins352
Henry350
Warren350
Cannon340
Roane320
Weakley320
McNairy310
Meigs300
Polk290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Carter221
Giles220
Grainger220
Sequatchie220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Decatur140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events