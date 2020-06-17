Clear

A Georgia cop pointed a gun at a group of teens. Neighbors stepped in to protect them

Article Image

In video posted to social media and in bodycam footage, a Georgia police officer can be seen with his gun drawn on a group of black teenagers after a nearby business reported the teens had a gun and were fighting.

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 10:00 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 10:00 AM
Posted By: By Jamiel Lynch and Nicole Chavez, CNN

When Shanelle Ladd spotted a group of black teenagers with their hands up in front of police, she parked her car and started recording.

"Please, sir. They are kids," she shouted at the top of her voice, telling a Clayton County police officer. "Why you got a gun out?"

Ladd's video of the Monday encounter in Jonesboro, Georgia, has circulated on social media, renewing demands for change from community members, including rapper T.I., amid a nationwide debate over racial justice and police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

"My thought was -- I'm a mom," Ladd told CNN. "I have to protect these kids."

Police responded Monday to reports that a group of teenagers had a handgun and were fighting in a store's parking lot, Clayton County Police said in a statement. Surveillance video released by police and reviewed by CNN does not show any fighting.

When an officer arrived at the store, police said, the teens were no longer there but were spotted shortly after, walking down the street.

A 17-minute video from the unidentified officer's body camera released Tuesday shows the interactions between the teens and the officer.

The officer pulled over after he saw the teens, drew his handgun as he exited the car and began yelling "Stop, all of y'all stop" as he walked toward the teens.

"Due to the allegation that the juveniles were in possession of a gun, the officer approached them with his duty weapon drawn and pointed at the juveniles," the police department said in a statement.

The officer then tried to calm the teens several times to convey what he's trying to do, even as bystanders gather around shouting, adding to the rising tension.

"Listen to me, so you don't get hurt," the officer can be heard saying in the body camera footage. "Don't move, don't move... please, I don't want to hurt one of y'all."

The officer kept his handgun out for more than 4 minutes, pointing at the ground, as the teens stood in a grassy area with their hands over their heads.

"What just happened at the store?" the officer can be heard asking in the video. "Why does the guy think you have a gun?"

As the officer spoke to the teens, bystanders approached the area, calling him out.

"People got out in their cars around me," Ladd told CNN. "There were about 30 of us, telling the kids to remain calm and begging the officer to put his gun down."

The officer called for backup after he told dispatch about a "crowd forming around me."

The officer holstered the handgun when another officer arrives and both begin searching the teens, according to the body camera footage. Police said none of the teens were carrying a gun.

Police said the teens "were cooperative and remained with their hands visible as instructed," which can be seen in Ladd's video.

After searching the teens, the officers returned to the store with the teens and asked them about whether they had a gun. The teens told them they had a BB gun — which resembles a semi-automatic pistol — and directed officers to the nearby bushes where they had tossed it, police said.

"It's five of y'all. It's one of me. Nobody got hurt, y'all listened to me. That was great. I don't want to die y'all," the officer told the teens when they were back in the store.

"Listen you are not in trouble," the officer can be heard telling one of the teens in the body camera video. "You can get hurt, you shouldn't have BB guns... I got kids just like you," he said at another point.

The teens were not arrested and no charges were filed, police said.

"I thought I was gonna die because I've seen all these black kids dying and to have myself in that, it was just crazy," Kamari Moore, one of the teens involved in the incident, told reporters on Tuesday.

Moore and Ladd along with local activists and rapper T.I. also spoke with reporters.

"Why are only people of color, young black boys, young black girls being gunned down into the hands of policemen and using excuses like BB guns?" T.I. said. "They have white boys, they got real rifles they go hunting, every day, every week with their grandparents and parents. They aren't being held at gunpoint."

For Ladd, the incident was alarming and just another reminder that changes in policing are needed.

"Every black child is not a suspect. We should not be treated that way," Ladd told CNN. "They need to be better and building and respecting the communities they are in and not working against us."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26912

Reported Deaths: 785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery292270
Mobile2771129
Jefferson2599118
Tuscaloosa140525
Marshall9269
Lee73935
Franklin73710
Shelby67420
Morgan6642
Walker6116
Madison5776
Elmore56810
Butler54825
Dallas5236
Tallapoosa47467
Chambers47126
Lowndes39814
Unassigned3886
Baldwin3749
Autauga3676
Pike3402
Etowah33912
DeKalb3355
Houston3195
Bullock3088
Russell3010
Coffee2961
Cullman2781
Colbert2695
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2604
Barbour2441
Hale23615
Limestone2360
Wilcox2268
Marengo2229
Calhoun1984
Clarke1943
Dale1820
Covington1801
Choctaw17711
St. Clair1762
Talladega1656
Marion14512
Monroe1442
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Chilton1382
Greene1355
Macon1326
Winston1321
Jackson1253
Blount1191
Bibb1131
Crenshaw1123
Escambia1124
Henry1092
Conecuh1071
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence660
Cherokee515
Lamar490
Geneva480
Fayette470
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31751

Reported Deaths: 493
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7104155
Davidson701690
Hamilton183621
Rutherford182031
Trousdale14604
Sumner111248
Williamson72312
Lake6890
Robertson6579
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6136
Knox5695
Wilson53714
Tipton5253
Out of TN4637
Bedford3924
Montgomery3415
Bradley3022
Sevier2852
Rhea2390
Hardeman2250
Loudon2101
Macon2093
Fayette1832
Madison1832
Maury1711
McMinn16915
Cheatham1580
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1372
Blount1103
Dyer1060
Coffee960
Monroe914
Washington910
Hamblen883
Lawrence702
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale681
Obion671
Anderson652
Wayne640
Franklin632
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
Marion492
White492
Lincoln470
Jefferson460
Marshall431
Smith431
DeKalb410
Hardin405
Overton380
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Hawkins352
Henry350
Warren350
Cannon340
Roane320
Weakley320
McNairy310
Meigs300
Polk290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Carter221
Giles220
Grainger220
Sequatchie220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Decatur140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events