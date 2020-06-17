Clear

Is this double-decker seat the future of airplane travel?

Article Image

Air travel is rising again and travelers are finding themselves in crowded planes. Designers are coming up with seat designs that can make people feel more comfortable

Posted: Jun 17, 2020 8:30 AM
Updated: Jun 17, 2020 8:30 AM
Posted By: story by Francesca Street, video by Diana Diroy, CNN

A design that reconfigures airplane cabins with double-decker lie-flat seats in premium economy is being touted as a possible solution for fliers looking for more protection from the spread of Covid-19.

Zephyr Seat is the vision of designer Jeffrey O'Neill, who reckons the isolation from fellow passengers that his creation will offer could be a game changer in the wake of the pandemic.

"We believe that new types of travelers will require privacy or will want to pay extra for that as much as they would pay for the ability to sleep," O'Neill, the founder and CEO of start-up Zephyr Aerospace, tells CNN Travel.

With Zephyr Seat, airlines could provide double-decker seating in a 2-4-2 configuration which, O'Neill says, would allow the majority of global airlines to maintain the same seating density as offered by their existing premium economy cabins.

O'Neill was inspired by a sleepless flight between New York to Singapore a few years ago, on board what was then the world's longest commercial flight.

Seated in premium economy,O'Neill realized halfway through the super long-haul journey that he wasn't going to get any shut eye.

"I'm on probably the best rated airline in the world, and I'm getting wonderful service and the food is edible, but I can't sleep," he recalls. "This is really uncomfortable. Why is it so difficult to find an affordable way to lie flat on a flight that's 19 hours?"

Real estate on an airplane is expensive -- and airlines usually don't want to sacrifice space.

But O'Neill found himself remembering a long-distance bus journey he'd made on a trip through Argentina. The bus utilized bunk beds, and he'd slept far better than on his ostensibly more luxurious air journey to Singapore. It occurred to him that maybe that was the solution.

This was two years ago, and O'Neill says his idea's since graduated from a back of a napkin drawing he dreamed up with his design partner, to a life-size mockup, which he says proves its feasibility.

Double decker seating

Zephyr's double-decker concept utilizes the space that exists between a standard seat and an overhead bin.

"We basically retrofitted a whole other seat on top of another," explains O'Neill. "So it's essentially two levels, it's not as tall off the ground as people might imagine, it's only four and a half feet off the ground from the entry point to the lower seat to the upper seat."

The result, O'Neill says, is more passenger leg room without the airline being forced to sacrifice space or reduce passenger headcount.

The idea's still in its infancy, although O'Neill says he's identified an engineering partner -- and he's been in conversation with four major airlines, including US carrier Delta, although there are no firm commitments right now.

He presented the idea to airline executives at the 2019 Airline Interiors Expo at Hamburg, Germany -- and said got some valuable feedback on how to make the seat a feasible option for the mid-range aviation market.

The next stage would be passing the product through the required safety tests, which could be a three-year process.

New aviation opportunities

Of course, a question mark currently hangs over aviation's future, with no one quite knowing what air travel is going to look like over the next few months, let alone years.

There will likely be a greater demand for on board social distancing, from both passengers and airlines -- recent flights have proven that current inflight set ups make this tricky.

O'Neill reckons that the new aviation landscape fits with his vision for Zephyr Seat.

The increased privacy the seat would offer, he says, could reassure travelers demanding on board social distancing. That said, the concept, like other ideas in the pipeline, doesn't totally solve the issue of being in close proximity on aircraft and the potential Covid risk.

O'Neill also points towards a future where there could likely be fewer scheduled flights and those that are operating could be busier and more expensive -- something we're already seeing happen.

"The price for a business class or first class seat is going to be out of range for probably about 85% of all travelers, which means a more affordable option might become a reality or a consideration for a lot of those people," he says.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Florence
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 71°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 68°
Scottsboro
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 66°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26912

Reported Deaths: 785
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery292270
Mobile2771129
Jefferson2599118
Tuscaloosa140525
Marshall9269
Lee73935
Franklin73710
Shelby67420
Morgan6642
Walker6116
Madison5776
Elmore56810
Butler54825
Dallas5236
Tallapoosa47467
Chambers47126
Lowndes39814
Unassigned3886
Baldwin3749
Autauga3676
Pike3402
Etowah33912
DeKalb3355
Houston3195
Bullock3088
Russell3010
Coffee2961
Cullman2781
Colbert2695
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2604
Barbour2441
Hale23615
Limestone2360
Wilcox2268
Marengo2229
Calhoun1984
Clarke1943
Dale1820
Covington1801
Choctaw17711
St. Clair1762
Talladega1656
Marion14512
Monroe1442
Pickens1426
Randolph1418
Chilton1382
Greene1355
Macon1326
Winston1321
Jackson1253
Blount1191
Bibb1131
Crenshaw1123
Escambia1124
Henry1092
Conecuh1071
Washington886
Perry790
Lawrence660
Cherokee515
Lamar490
Geneva480
Fayette470
Coosa461
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31751

Reported Deaths: 493
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby7104155
Davidson701690
Hamilton183621
Rutherford182031
Trousdale14604
Sumner111248
Williamson72312
Lake6890
Robertson6579
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6136
Knox5695
Wilson53714
Tipton5253
Out of TN4637
Bedford3924
Montgomery3415
Bradley3022
Sevier2852
Rhea2390
Hardeman2250
Loudon2101
Macon2093
Fayette1832
Madison1832
Maury1711
McMinn16915
Cheatham1580
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1372
Blount1103
Dyer1060
Coffee960
Monroe914
Washington910
Hamblen883
Lawrence702
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale681
Obion671
Anderson652
Wayne640
Franklin632
Hickman620
Greene552
Unicoi520
Marion492
White492
Lincoln470
Jefferson460
Marshall431
Smith431
DeKalb410
Hardin405
Overton380
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Hawkins352
Henry350
Warren350
Cannon340
Roane320
Weakley320
McNairy310
Meigs300
Polk290
Perry280
Cocke270
Campbell251
Johnson250
Carter221
Giles220
Grainger220
Sequatchie220
Morgan211
Jackson200
Crockett193
Henderson190
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Fentress150
Decatur140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Union90
Benton81
Lewis50
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events