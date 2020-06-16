Not Available
The economy is starting to pick up as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, but millions of Americans are still jobless and unable to afford food. CNN's Sunlen Serfaty reports.
Posted: Jun 16, 2020 11:10 PM
Related Content
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
- Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world
Scroll for more content...