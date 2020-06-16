Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASA's space station program manager is retiring during historic astronaut mission

Article Image

Veteran NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley arrived at the International Space Station aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon. They speak to CNN Business' Rachel Crane from the ISS about the launch, spacewalks and the journey home.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 5:00 PM
Posted By: By Jackie Wattles, CNN Business

NASA's International Space Station program manager is leaving the space agency, marking the second high-profile exit from NASA in recent weeks.

Kirk Shireman is retiring from NASA, Daniel Huot, a NASA public affairs officer confirmed Tuesday. His exit comes just two weeks after NASA astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley made history by riding to the space station aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule. Both men are still on board the ISS.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN Business that Shireman already planned to retire this year before SpaceX's historic mission, which took two astronauts to the ISS, took off last month.

Shireman could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday.

News of Shireman's departure, which was first reported by NASAWatch.com, comes at a pivotal moment for the program he has overseen for the past five years. After nine years without having a way to get its own astronauts to and from the space station, NASA oversaw the first-ever crewed flight of a SpaceX capsule last month.

Shireman's retirement also comes after NASA's chief of human spaceflight, Doug Loverro, abruptly resigned from the space agency last month, citing a "mistake" he had made earlier this year. CNN Business previously reported that Loverro's departure was related to contracts that were awarded for the development of lunar landers, or vehicles that can carry astronauts to the moon's surface, according to a source familiar with the matter. Kathy Lueders, who has spent 28 years at NASA, was named to lead the agency's Human Exploration and Operations Mission Directorate, or HEO, NASA announced last week.

CNN Business' Rachel Crane conducted a remote interview with the astronauts Tuesday morning and asked about the leadership changes.

"One of the strengths of an organization like NASA is that we don't rely on a single individual to drive the entire assessment and evaluation and management effort," Behnken said. "And if the leader needs to move, then we'll get a new leader and continue to move forward. And the team is strong enough to recognize their role in assisting that new leader as they're coming in and take over the organization."

Shireman, who is based at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, played a key role in the SpaceX mission as head of the ISS. Once Hurley and Behnken's spacecraft docked, Shireman's team took the lead on the mission and are overseeing Hurley and Behnken's day-to-day activities on station. US astronaut Chris Cassidy, who arrived at the station aboard a Russian Soyuz vehicle, is also still on board the station.

NASA has not yet announced who will replace Shireman.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26524

Reported Deaths: 779
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Montgomery287168
Mobile2723129
Jefferson2537117
Tuscaloosa134225
Marshall8969
Franklin73010
Lee71035
Shelby65520
Morgan6382
Walker5786
Madison5665
Elmore5479
Butler54125
Dallas5036
Tallapoosa47366
Chambers46126
Lowndes39314
Unassigned3805
Baldwin3689
Autauga3646
Pike3342
Etowah33012
DeKalb3225
Houston3155
Bullock3058
Russell2980
Coffee2901
Cullman2731
Colbert2655
Sumter26311
Lauderdale2493
Barbour2371
Hale23515
Limestone2260
Wilcox2238
Marengo2219
Calhoun1963
Clarke1913
Dale1780
Choctaw17511
St. Clair1732
Covington1711
Talladega1635
Marion14212
Pickens1416
Randolph1418
Monroe1362
Chilton1352
Greene1325
Winston1271
Macon1266
Jackson1223
Blount1141
Crenshaw1123
Bibb1081
Henry1082
Escambia1073
Conecuh1001
Washington876
Perry750
Lawrence650
Cherokee515
Coosa461
Geneva460
Fayette450
Lamar450
Clay302
Cleburne221

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 31004

Reported Deaths: 482
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6954153
Davidson681888
Rutherford177530
Hamilton173120
Trousdale14584
Sumner110548
Williamson70312
Lake6910
Robertson6499
Bledsoe6141
Putnam6106
Knox5605
Tipton5203
Wilson51813
Out of TN4637
Bedford3794
Montgomery3395
Bradley2882
Sevier2482
Rhea2390
Hardeman2200
Macon2073
Loudon1991
Madison1842
Fayette1772
McMinn16814
Maury1631
Cheatham1550
Unassigned1520
Dickson1380
Cumberland1332
Blount1063
Dyer990
Coffee940
Washington900
Monroe864
Hamblen753
Sullivan702
Gibson691
Lauderdale651
Lawrence651
Wayne640
Franklin632
Obion631
Hickman620
Anderson602
Greene532
Unicoi530
Marion492
White482
Lincoln470
Jefferson450
DeKalb410
Marshall411
Smith411
Overton380
Hardin374
Haywood372
Carroll361
Grundy361
Henry350
Cannon340
Hawkins342
Roane330
Warren330
McNairy310
Weakley300
Meigs290
Polk290
Perry270
Cocke260
Johnson250
Campbell241
Giles230
Sequatchie220
Carter201
Grainger200
Jackson200
Morgan200
Henderson190
Crockett183
Humphreys181
Stewart160
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Fentress140
Scott140
Chester120
Clay110
Houston100
Benton81
Union80
Lewis60
Moore50
Van Buren50
Pickett40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events