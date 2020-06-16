Clear

Unrest at protests in 3 states leads to a shooting in Albuquerque and arrests elsewhere

Article Image

Footage of protests from the 1960's civil rights movement and current day protests.

Posted: Jun 16, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Hollie Silverman, CNN

Protests against police brutality in the US remained mostly peaceful Monday night, though demonstrations in three states ended in chaos, with a shooting, arrests and the closure of one city's downtown.

Vigilantes may have instigated violence that led to a shooting in New Mexico at a demonstration calling for the removal of a sculpture of a Spanish conquistador, officials said.

Police in Portland, Oregon, declared a civil disturbance and closed part of downtown, they said, after some protesters lit a fire, looted a store and injured an officer with a large rock.

In Tennessee, troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate Capitol grounds, they said.

Shooting may have been instigated by vigilantes

A man was shot Monday night during a protest in Albuquerque's Old Town, the Albuquerque Police Department said.

The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital and is critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Police detained people involved in the shooting after using chemical irritants and flash bangs to protect officers at the scene near the Albuquerque National History Museum, a news release from the police department said.

The police chief said he believes vigilante groups might have spurred the violence.

"We are receiving reports about vigilante groups possibly instigating this violence. If this is true, we will be holding them accountable to the fullest extent of the law, including federal hate group designation and prosecution," Albuquerque Police Chief Michael Geier said in a news release.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said the shooting was a "tragic, outrageous and unacceptable act of violence," in a tweet.

"Our hearts go out the victim, his family and witnesses whose lives were needlessly threatened tonight," Keller said, adding that the sculpture that was the point of contention for protesters will be removed.

"This sculpture has now become an urgent matter of public safety," the mayor said of the Juan de Oñate sculpture in the city's Old Town. "In order to contain the public safety risk, the City will be removing the statue until the appropriate civic institutions can determine next steps."

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is monitoring the situation and praying for the victim, she said, adding that she does not approve of anyone who may have instigated the violence.

"There is absolutely no space in New Mexico for any violent would-be 'militia' seeking to terrorize New Mexicans; and there is no space for violence of any kind on our streets and in our communities," the governor said in a statement.

Downtown Portland closed after officer injured

In Portland, Oregon, police declared a civil disturbance following tense interactions with demonstrators.

One officer was injured after being hit in the head with a large rock, according to a tweet from the Portland Police Bureau.

"Due to criminal activity, this has now been declared a civil disturbance. Downtown is now closed from SW Naito to Broadway and SW Lincoln to Harvey Milk," police tweeted. "Please leave to the North -- toward Burnside. We are advising crowd to leave now or be subject to arrest or use of force."

Fires also were lit, and one store was looted, police tweeted.

Protesters pointed lasers at officers protecting the Justice Center, according to the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office. They also threw projectiles at law enforcement.

"We are advising the crowd to stop shaking the fence and throwing projectiles. We are here to protect the people who work in the Justice Center and the adults in custody who are living inside ... Slingshots are launching objects and additional projectiles are being thrown at deputies. Stop throwing items, stop pointing lasers," the sheriff's office said.

As a result of the unrest, police closed downtown and made arrests, a tweet from Portland Police said.

21 detained in Tennessee

Tennessee state troopers detained 21 protesters who refused to vacate the Capitol grounds late Monday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol said in a tweet.

The demonstrators were told to leave by 11 p.m. or they would be arrested but refused to leave.

After several warnings, the protesters sat down and locked legs and arms, according to the highway patrol.

Twenty-one protesters were arrested, 19 received citations and two were arrested for public intoxication, the agency said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 64°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 769
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events