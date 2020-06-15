Clear

10 SWAT members in South Florida resign from unit, saying they feel unsafely restrained by politics

Article Image

Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quiñones, who took a knee with protesters, responds to the 10 SWAT members who resigned from their unit, saying they felt unsafely restrained by politics.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 10:50 PM
Posted By: By Chandler Thornton, CNN

Ten South Florida police officers have resigned from their city's SWAT unit amid concerns about safety, including their feeling that they're "restrained by the politicalization of our tactics," according to documents obtained by CNN.

The officers sent a letter, dated Tuesday, to Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones, saying they were "minimally equipped, under trained and often times restrained by the politicization of our tactics to the extent of placing the safety of dogs over the safety of the team members."

The officers also said they were displeased after the command staff took a knee with activists and others during a demonstration on Monday, according to the letter.

"Until these conditions and sentiments are rectified and addressed, we cannot safely, effectively and in good faith carry out duties in this capacity without putting ourselves and our families at this needless increased level of risk," the officers added.

Hallandale Beach is an oceanside community of about 38,000 people roughly 20 miles north of Miami.

Hallandale Beach City Manager Greg Chavarria confirmed the members' resignation in a statement obtained by CNN, saying the police chief set a meeting with the officers for Monday afternoon to "hear their concerns and collect their equipment," also clarifying that the officers only resigned from the SWAT unit, but have not resigned from the department.

The officers resigned only from the SWAT unit, not from the police department, Chavarria said.

"The City of Hallandale Beach continues to have special weapons and tactics coverage through regional mutual aid, which the City has used for SWAT operations in the past. While the voluntary resignation of our officers from this assignment is unfortunate, our residents should be assured it has not had any impact on our commitment to protecting their safety. Also, while these officers have resigned from the SWAT Team, they have not resigned from the Department," the statement read.

Chavarria also addressed the officers' concern over the command staff taking a knee during a demonstration. "They specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week. They have incorrectly stated the gesture was in support of an elected official. This is simply not true," Chavarria said in the statement.

Cities across the country have seen weeks of protests and unrest, sparked initially by last month's death in Minneapolis of George Floyd in police custody, which also spurred sweeping discussions about race relations, reform of policing and more.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25892

Reported Deaths: 769
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events