Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Would Serena Williams play US Open without daughter? Her coach doubts it

Article Image

Christina Macfarlane talks to Serena Williams' coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, about his new tennis tournament with which he hopes to revolutionize the sport.

Posted: Jun 15, 2020 4:30 AM
Updated: Jun 15, 2020 4:30 AM
Posted By: By Christina Macfarlane, CNN

Serena Williams' decision of whether or not to play at the US Open -- if it is held -- may come down to family. It's yet another in the many personal crises facing sports stars amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou told CNN that the record 23-time grand slam winner -- and six-time champion in New York -- most likely won't take part in her home major if her nearly three-year-old daughter Olympia isn't with her. Tennis officials are debating limiting player entourages to one accompanying person only, to enable the Grand Slam to safely take place.

"Will she be OK to be three weeks without a daughter? I doubt it," Mouratoglou said. "She's never been one day without her ... but only she can answer this question."

The USTA is set to decide on the fate of the year's third grand slam this week, possibly on Monday.

Williams' personal decision comes at a time of intensifying debate about how competitions like the US Open can be held.

Last week, divisions between players emerged after the USTA proposed a series of strict restrictions to enable the grand slam to take place.

The governing body proposed creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan -- where most players stay -- and restricting entourage numbers to just one.

Strong opposition, then criticism

The plans were met with strong opposition from some leading pros, including reigning Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep. Djokovic used the word "extreme" and said choosing only one person would be "impossible."

Rafael Nadal, meanwhile, told reporters earlier this month it wasn't an "ideal" situation. The other member of the men's Big Three, Roger Federer, won't be at the US Open if it is held as he is recovering from a second knee surgery in 2020.

Djokovic, the world No. 1 who is also president of the ATP Player Council, then faced criticism from former Australian Open semifinalist Danielle Collins.

"This is a massive opportunity for players to start making money again, and here we have the top player in the world saying only being able to bring one person will be too difficult because he won't be able to bring his entourage," the 51st-ranked American wrote on Instagram.

Mouratoglou accepts the limitations of moving between hotel and the stadium for weeks would be a challenge, but he thinks from a logistical standpoint it could still work.

"I think it's possible to go with just a coach," he said. "I mean 40 years ago it was like that ... so if I speak for myself, I would do the practice sessions. I would have to play with Serena, or she can hit with other players rather than her hitting partner. The fitness I can do, I can have the fitness coach send me the sessions.

"She can use the physios at the facility. So everything is possible."

With tentative plans set for the Cincinnati Open to take place at Flushing Meadows as a warm-up event before the US Open, the main draw would get underway Aug. 31.

Regardless of the difficulties, the financial impact of the pandemic on tennis players themselves is now becoming so acute, that Mouratoglou -- sharing a similar stance to Collins -- says the US Open must take place.

The players have been off the tour since early March, with Wimbledon in July officially canceled two months ago.

"No discussion," he said. "It needs to take place for financial reasons. It's a big federation with a lot of people working that they need to pay. I know the USTA already had to fire quite a lot of people, and I think they need this money."

New format launched

It is with this existential backdrop for the sport that this weekend Mouratoglou launched the 'Ultimate Tennis Showdown' -- a round-robin tournament featuring top players from the men's game including ATP Finals winner Stefanos Tsitsipas.

They compete under a completely new format and rules, with matches broadcast live via a streaming platform for a subscription of $11 per month.

It's a reimagining of tennis that Mouratoglou has long thought about. Now with Covid-19 restrictions keeping the traditional tennis season on hold, he has taken his chance.

"If people like it, if people subscribe because they really enjoy watching UTS matches, then we are set to survive in an extremely difficult economic environment," the Frenchman said.

"My goal is to bring onboard new fans. And if we bring new fans, it's going to be great for the whole industry. And I'm sure that some of them will discover tennis. And maybe if they start to like this sport and like the players, they will also watch ATP, WTA and grand slams."

The tournament appeals by both providing live competition under current social distancing rules, and breaking the traditional tennis format. This weekend saw hour-long round-robin matches, in a matchplay format that forced players at times into a confrontational climax. On court-coaching -- which is normally banned - was allowed during frequent 30 second time outs between points.

Penalties were relaxed for emotional displays like racket-smashing and cursing, although the players appeared to enjoy the format enough that such outbursts were limited.

The most experimental additions are the "UTS cards" which players can use when they choose during the match to bend the rules and permit them various tactical advantages, like for example not letting your opponent have a second serve.

It's a world away from the codes of conduct of the traditional game and Mouratoglou admits this new approach could take players time to adjust.

"I don't know how much it's going to be natural for them to express more feelings, more emotions. But it's fine if not everyone does it, because we have different personalities," he said. "I don't want to have clones that are all crazy and breaking rackets. That's not the point.

"For a good show, you need different personalities. I think after a few weekends they are going to start to loosen up more with that new format and probably express more and more feelings."

Serena keen to join

For now, the inaugural round of UTS matches is limited to the men, but a women's tournament is certain to follow with Williams keen to participate.

"When I had the idea and I decided to launch it, I took my phone and I called Serena to talk to her about it and the first thing she said to me was: 'Are the women playing?' And I said for the first one I couldn't do both -- if I added the women to the men I would have no chance to launch," said Mouratoglou.

Visit our tennis page for more news and videos

"But actually, she gave me some super ideas to incorporate into the next show, so women are going to come very soon to UTS, that's definitely the goal. And Serena, of course will be part of it."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 62°
Florence
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 65°
Fayetteville
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Decatur
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25235

Reported Deaths: 768
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events