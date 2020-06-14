Coronavirus pandemic: Updates from around the world

Brian Stelter asks his expert guests about talk of a "second wave" of the coronavirus. "I hope we can call it the first wave, I hope we can call it the only wave," Dr. James Hamblin says, "but there's definitely not a second wave happening right now." Dan Diamond says a better analogy might be high tide and low tide -- "we are swamped with cases," and barring a dramatic change, "there will continue to be a tide."

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 11:50 PM

Posted By: By Helen Regan and Steve George, CNN