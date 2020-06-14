Clear

For black NASCAR fans, the Confederate flag ban is welcome but long overdue

Article Image

Following weeks of civil rights protests across the country, NASCAR announced it is banning Confederate flags from all NASCAR events and properties. Black fans react, sharing their experience with the sport and its history with the confederate flag.

Posted: Jun 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Growing up in the middle of nowhere, Marc Wiley said he had two choices for recreation: "Go fast and shoot stuff."

"And I've never been that interested in guns," he said.

As a result, Wiley, a black man who lives in northern Vermont, has followed NASCAR for most of his life. He used to write magazine articles and ran a YouTube channel dedicated to the sport. He loves the energy at the races, the camaraderie of the campgrounds and the sound of cars roaring by. Everyone, he said, should go to a race at least once.

In recent years, however, he pulled away from NASCAR because he felt it had inadequately addressed social issues like police brutality and racial injustice.

"It didn't feel like I belonged there anymore," Wiley said, "or at least that my voice wasn't heard there anymore."

That changed this week when NASCAR announced it would ban the Confederate flag from races, just days after the only full-time African American driver in NASCAR's Cup Series, Bubba Wallace, donned a shirt emblazoned "I can't breathe" and unveiled a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in the wake of protests sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

"That was huge," Wiley said.

For African American NASCAR fans who spoke to CNN, the Confederate flag ban and Wallace's decision to be more outspoken about race are welcome but overdue changes in a sport they felt had failed to be inclusive in the past. For them, being a black fan has meant years of feeling overlooked, of ignoring hurtful remarks by their favorite drivers, and steering clear of fans and campsites who they feared would be unwelcoming.

But now, they're hoping to see more people who look like them at the racetrack.

"I'm really excited about the direction the sport's headed in, and I haven't been able to say that for a couple years now," Wiley said.

'It meant the world'

NASCAR announced the Confederate flag ban Wednesday, writing in a statement that the flag's presence at NASCAR events "runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors and our industry."

"Bringing people together around a love for racing and the community that it creates is what makes our fans and sport special," the statement said.

Many in and outside NASCAR's fan base praised the stock car racing league. Among those supporters was Mark Mosley, who told CNN his kids joke that he's the only black man on the south side of Chicago who likes NASCAR.

Mosley admitted he's struggled with his love of the sport. Over the years, Mosley said he's probably taken 10 friends to Chicagoland Speedway, hoping to convince them they could like NASCAR, too.

"None of them wanted to return because of the environment," he said. "Half of them left halfway through the race."

When former driver Richard Petty — Mosley's "idol" growing up — came out against kneeling during the National Anthem, Mosley said it was like a dagger to the heart. He decided to stop watching altogether after driver Kyle Larson used the n-word in a virtual racing event in April. "I gave up on NASCAR, to be honest."

But he changed his mind this week.

"I was elated, excited, happy, any positive adjective or adverb you can think of," he said of the flag ban. "It meant the world to me as an African American NASCAR fan."

Another fan, Alex Burns, said he felt alienated from the rest of the fan base at times.

Walking around a track or in the campgrounds, Burns said he kept his "head on the swivel," avoiding campsites where people were drinking and flying the Confederate flag.

While that feeling never deterred Burns from enjoying the sport, he said he's "very proud of NASCAR" for banning the flag.

"I'm even more of a fan of NASCAR," he said, adding later, "I just hope people understand that, you know, it's time for change."

'There aren't a lot of people who look like me'

Brehanna Daniels — the first black woman to pit in a NASCAR national series race — also supports the flag ban.

"I'm very proud of NASCAR right now," Daniels told CNN in an interview. "We're moving on up the ladder. We're taking baby steps but we're changing things for the better."

Daniels was nervous when she first became a NASCAR tire changer through the Drive for Diversity program, which aims to bring more minorities and women into the NASCAR fold.

"There aren't a lot of people who look like me," Daniels said. "It's a beautiful thing when you see multiple faces — like in the NBA and the NFL there's people of different races, ethnicities. I like seeing diversity, and in NASCAR you really don't see much of that."

So for Daniels, the steps taken this week are "meaningful changes."

"It honestly meant a lot," she told CNN, wiping away tears. "Because it's hard being black, y'all." She pointed to the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, saying "nobody deserves to die like that."

"I applaud NASCAR for finally realizing that things need to change for the better," she said. "I will always be behind them because of that."

Flag represents division, not history, fans say

Not everyone agreed the flag ban was the right decision.

"You're getting both sides, a lot of positive outreach and gaining new fans as we go," Bubba Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon. "Then you got your fans who will never watch NASCAR again, the same fans who will never watch the NFL after the kneeling, the same fans that were crying out that we're ruining their lives and just throwing a pity party."

One high-profile detractor was Ray Ciccarelli, a part-time driver in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, who announced he would quit at the end of this season, writing in a statement, "I don't believe in kneeling during Anthem nor taken ppl right to fly what ever flag they love."

"I could care less about the Confederate Flag," he added, "but there are ppl that do and it doesn't make them a racist."

Other fans spoke out on social media, insisting the flag was about history or Southern "heritage," not a symbol of racism.

Andria Renee Phillips, an African American fan since the early 2000s, said it didn't really bother her when she saw the flag at NASCAR events, agreeing it was "a part of history" — though she said it was "painful, no matter how you look at it."

"I feel like the flag is a reminder of what was," she said, "but then there's different perspectives on the flag ... It has memories for people. Good, bad, whatever it may be."

But to Daniels, the Confederate flag represents "division."

"And that's not what we want," she said. "We're more about togetherness and not being divided. I'm behind NASCAR all the way, but I felt that was dividing us."

Burns told CNN that while the flag may be part of history, it represents "a bad time in history where we as black people were enslaved."

"In terms of history, " Mosley said, "history has proven that blacks have always been mistreated. So historically speaking, to me, (the Confederate flag) represents hate."

'We're being listened to'

A big part of the NASCAR experience is hanging out at campsites within the track's infield leading up to a race, Wiley said. But whenever he saw the Confederate flag flying at a campsite, "it was an indication to me of like, I don't know what these people are about."

"You want to be part of this whole big family atmosphere," he said. "But at the same time it's like, I don't know if I'm welcome here."

Over the years, as he became more aware of social issues like police brutality, Wiley felt NASCAR failed to reach out to black fans. Even as the Black Lives Matter movement grew, Wiley said, "NASCAR was still very much on the side of, 'Blue Lives Matter, we support our law enforcement, we support the military,' everything else."

"I didn't mind them saying we support law enforcement," he said. "But at the same time, to completely ignore the other side of the argument was kind of insulting to me."

In 2015, after nine black churchgoers were massacred at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, NASCAR issued a statement saying it would continue "to disallow use of the Confederate Flag symbol in any officials NASCAR capacity." But it stopped short of an outright ban, and Wiley wondered if it would ever happen.

But he felt NASCAR had no choice. In recent years, NASCAR has dealt with a narrative of declining viewership and attendance. Without efforts to be more inclusive, Wiley felt "they're not going to make it."

"There aren't enough people who still believe in this to sustain it."

That's why black NASCAR fans are excited. They hope this change will help attract more black and brown fans to the sport.

For Wiley, the ban and Wallace's Black Lives Matter paint scheme were "one of the most uplifting things" for a fan who's felt disconnected from NASCAR for a long time.

"We're accepted and we're being listened to — in this space," he said. "Finally."

"NASCAR needs more diversity," Daniels said. "And with the recent things that have happened, a lot of minorities are saying, 'Hey, when's the next race? I'm trying to come.'"

"With more of that," she said, "NASCAR will have a bigger audience, a bigger crowd."

One day, Daniels hopes she'll look up from the pit road and see a sea of diverse faces looking back at her.

"That would be a sight to see, wouldn't it?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24221

Reported Deaths: 768
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events