Clear

The problem Trump's West Point speech can't fix

Article Image

President Donald Trump addressed 1,107 graduates who gathered at the US Military Academy at West Point for the academy's annual commencement. CNN's Jeremy Diamond reports.

Posted: Jun 13, 2020 6:50 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2020 6:50 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Peter Bergen, CNN National Security Analyst

On Saturday, President Trump delivered a commencement speech at the US Military Academy at West Point, New York, honoring the graduating cadets for their service while touting the "colossal rebuilding" of the armed forces under his presidency.

"To the 1,107 who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional Army ever to take the field of battle, I am here to offer America's salute. Thank you for answering your nation's call," he said.

What wasn't immediately apparent from his speech -- which Trump delivered with the help of a teleprompter -- was the growing disconnect between the President and the US military.

Not since President John F. Kennedy ignored his top military officers' advice to invade Cuba and deploy nuclear weapons against the Soviets during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis has there been such a split between an American president and the Pentagon.

Consider that Trump's top military adviser General Mark Milley publicly said it was a "mistake" for him to have appeared in an infamous photo op with the President after a walk from the Rose Garden at the White House. The photo op, in which Trump held up a bible, was made possible by first violently dispersing peaceful protesters outside the White House two weeks ago. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff issued the apology in a video commencement address to the National Defense University on Thursday and said, "I should not have been there. My presence in that moment and in that environment created a perception of the military involved in domestic politics."

Trump's Defense Secretary Mark Esper also tried to distance himself from that photo op. The former US Army officer publicly broke with the President and said he did not support Trump's calls to invoke the Insurrection Act and use active duty troops to quell the protests that had broken out after George Floyd's killing. CNN reported that Esper's statement went over "poorly at the White House, where his standing was already viewed to be tenuous."

Around the same time, Esper's predecessor, retired General Jim Mattis, broke his long silence and launched a personal attack on the President he served for two years. He said, "Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people—does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership."

To top it off, four former chairmen of the joint chiefs, going back to the administration of President George H. W. Bush, all took the extraordinary step of publicly breaking with the President to condemn the use of violence against peaceful protestors. For good measure one of those former chairmen, retired General Colin Powell, told CNN's Jake Tapper that Trump lies "all the time."

Many other retired four-star generals and admirals have spoken out against Trump.

There is a widespread perception that Trump is quite popular within the US military. But many active duty personnel have soured on him, and Trump's chairman of the joint chiefs and his defense secretary have publicly distanced themselves from the President -- as have some of the nation's most revered retired generals and admirals.

President Trump has long thrilled to the power of the US military, which he celebrated in Saturday's West Point speech. But he is now in the unusual position of being the Commander in Chief of a military that is turning away from him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Few Clouds
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 85°
Florence
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24221

Reported Deaths: 768
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events