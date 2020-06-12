Clear
BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Madison County officials give coronavirus update for June 12 Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Band-Aid will make black and brown flesh-toned bandages

Article Image

Ben & Jerry's CEO Matthew McCarthy says corporate America has a responsibility to fix racist systems.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Chauncey Alcorn CNN Business

Band-Aid is creating a range of bandages that "embrace the beauty of diverse skin," including hues that better match the skin tones of black and brown customers.

The Johnson & Johnson-owned bandage brand made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Band-Aid's traditional soft-pink bandages have long been a point of contention among people of color who have questioned why white skin is the default shade for a range of flesh-toned products, including nude bras and other garments.

The company's Instagram announcement also noted that Band-Aid plans to donate to Black Lives Matter. A spokesperson said the brand is donating $100,000 to BLM, in addition to the $10 million Johnson & Johnson has committed to "fighting racism and injustice in America" over the next three years.

"We stand in solidarity with our black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice," Band-Aid said on Instagram. "We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community.⁣"

This isn't the first time Band-Aid has launched multiracial bandages.

In 2005, the company unveiled its Perfect Blend brand, which included a bandage line designed to match multiracial skin tones. The line was discontinued because of "lack of interest at the time," Band-Aid said.

Today, the Perfect Blend brand sells clear Band-Aid products.

"We are excited to bring back a similar product with improved comfort and flexibility," Band-Aid said in a statement emailed to CNN Business, noting that it first launched clear bandages in the 1950s.

In the comment section of Band Aid's Wednesday announcement, some Instagram users -- apparently unfamiliar with the company's defunct Perfect Blend line -- questioned why multi-shade Band Aids weren't previously available.

"HOW DID THIS TAKE SO LONG??!!" asked Instagram user @debbi3053.

Others pointed out black-owned bandage companies, including Tru-Colour and Browndages, were founded years ago to address this issue.

"Ok, but support @browndages, a Black owned brand that solved this problem before you realized dark skin tones exist..." wrote Instagram user @dcdubz.

Starbucks, Walmart, Microsoft, Facebook, Apple and Bank of America are among the many brands that have either changed their business practices or declared support for the Black Lives Matter movement over the last three weeks.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 83°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22471

Reported Deaths: 746
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events