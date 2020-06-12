Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Donald Trump not 'the right President' to handle current situation in the US, says African American soccer star

Article Image

Schalke 04 and Team USA midfielder Weston McKennie talks to Darren Lewis about the protests in the US over racial injustice and the scourge of racism in football.

Posted: Jun 12, 2020 5:50 AM
Updated: Jun 12, 2020 5:50 AM
Posted By: By Matias Grez and Darren Lewis, CNN

U.S. Men's National Team midfielder Weston McKennie says he doesn't think President Donald Trump is "... the right president for this time" to address what has unfolded in the wake George Floyd's death.

An African American who plays for Bundesliga team Schalke, McKennie recently led players' protests in the German top division.

The 21-year-old wore an armband bearing the words 'Justice for George Floyd' when Schalke played Werder Bremen at the end of May. Fellow Bundesliga stars Jadon Sancho and Achraf Hakimi sported handwritten messages on their shirts calling for justice for George Floyd, while Marcus Thuram took a knee after scoring.

"I don't think he's the right president for this time, to handle a situation like this," McKennie told CNN's Darren Lewis. "You're supposed to be our president, you're supposed to help in this situation. Not throw oil onto a fire.

"I don't think he's the right type of president for it, right now we need a president that can stand up and do something, that will stand up and say when enough is enough. He was taken to a bunker and he's hiding out safe somewhere.

"Me, personally, I think he's ignoring the whole situation and not using his full potential power. He's the president, he can try and influence a law that the police who go about handling situations like this [Floyd] get punished for it and are held accountable for their actions."

READ: Eintracht Frankfurt supports Black Lives Matter movement with specially designed jersey

READ: 'It is not only people of color that should be fighting racism. We all have to,' says Dybala

The White House wouldn't comment on McKennie's remarks to CNN.

While living in Texas during his time in the youth academy of Major League Soccer club FC Dallas, McKennie says it wasn't uncommon to spot Confederate flags while driving through the state. Often it felt like some people were still living "in the 1960s," says Mckennie.

He remembers having conversations with his brother and father as he started to question whether moving with his family was the right decision. McKennie says also thought about a future in which his child or wife would leave the house and not come back.

"No white man or woman will ever understand what we have to go through," he says. "Will never understand, especially in America, having to go to a neighborhood and fear for your life or walking around and being judged in places that normally, typically, a black person shouldn't be.

"I'm sure there are people that look at black men and women, see them with a nice car or see them with something nice and they think: 'Oh, that's probably not theirs.'

"They didn't have to go through it, their ancestors didn't have to go through it, their family members didn't have to go through it. I told the story before about Mike, my brother, walked into a barbershop in Texas and open the door and they just told him: 'We don't cut nigger hair here.'"

'It's a global problem'

While Floyd's death has once again highlighted the issue of racism in the US, McKennie is acutely aware the problem is global.

"I've obviously been called all types of things here and there in America," he says. "But one of the things I always preach is that it's a global problem because most of my racist encounters have been in Germany.

"I've been called an ape, I've been called a nigger, I've been called all types of things in Germany as well. Even this season I got called a shit ape and had monkey noises made at me, people throwing up arms like a monkey."

McKennie's protests haven't been limited just to the pitch.

The 21-year-old has joined marches in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Schalke's home city, and while he's wary of this being another false dawn in the fight against racism, he feels the current global drive for changes marks a watershed.

"2020 in general is something that or for sure will go down in history," he says. "One of the biggest pandemics, one of the biggest civil rights movement ever.

"So to know that another monumental change can happen now during our time, to be a part of it, to see your fellow teammates, to see your fellow friends, family be a part of something like that is -- I won't say exciting -- but emotional as well.

"You're going to look back at this and whenever I'm an adult, when I'm 40 and say: 'I was a part of that, I helped that situation, we all came together, not just in the nation, as a world.'

"When has the world been on the same page? There's wars and there's people fighting, and it seems like everyone is putting down their hatred for each other to come together to support this situation. So it's definitely a monumental occurrence."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 61°
Florence
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Fayetteville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 59°
Decatur
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 59°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22474

Reported Deaths: 750
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events