Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

New Jersey mayor faces backlash for telling protesters he's 'pro-black for all the good black people' he knows

Article Image

Sal Bonaccorso, the mayor of a mostly-white New Jersey township, is apologizing for his comments during an anti-discrimination protest organized by residents of a neighboring community.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By David Williams and Melissa Alonso, CNN

The mayor of a mostly white New Jersey township is apologizing for his comments during an anti-discrimination protest organized by residents of a neighboring community.

Protesters challenged Clark Township Mayor Sal Bonaccorso at a June 6 rally to say that he was "pro-black" and he responded by saying, "I am pro-black for all the good black people that I know in my life."

That didn't go over well with the crowd, and several people could be heard expressing their disapproval in a video from the event.

"Hey folks, listen, I can't say I'm for anybody if I don't know you. I'm for people. Good people, law-abiding, hard-working, good family, good friends, people with good intentions," he said. "If you're black great, if you're white, great. If you're Hispanic, great.

"It doesn't matter. I judge people on how you judge me. If you wanna be my friend and stick your hand out, I'll shake your hand. I'll look you in the eye."

The group marched about 1.5 miles to Clark to honor George Floyd and to draw attention to the bad racial experiences they say they've had in the community.

Speakers described being racially profiled, taunted with racial slurs and being worried they would be pulled over by police for being black, said Hanif Denny, who helped organize the event.

The 27-year-old said black people have had problems in Clark for decades.

He said Bonaccorso wasn't originally scheduled to speak, but he was addressed by protesters, who didn't think he was paying attention to the speeches because of "his mannerisms and his body language." Protesters thought he was talking and smirking while people shared their stories, Denny said. Bonaccorso denied smirking when he started speaking to the crowd.

"They saw him standing there and they were very displeased," Denny said.

In a statement posted Wednesday on the Clark Township website, Bonaccorso wrote that "If I didn't care. I wouldn't be here."

"My goal when I spoke was to reiterate and affirm that we want Clark Township to be a place where everyone feels welcome. Looking back on what I said and seeing some of the public reaction to it, I see that I may have fallen short of that goal and I would like to clarify my answer to a question that was posed. An attendee asked me, 'Are you pro black?' The answer is of course, and unequivocally, yes. I also truly believe that Black Lives Matter," he said.

He said he takes pride in not judging people by the color of their skin and invited protesters to come to his office for additional conversations.

"The black members of the Clark Community, those who live here, those who work here, those who are visiting and even those who are just passing through are all an integral part of what makes Clark such a great place," he said.

The mayor's office said he had no further comment.

When he heard the mayor's remarks at the event, Denny said he thought the mayor "made a huge mistake."

"It showed that he hadn't been listening to the speakers that spoke previously," Denny said.

Clark Township is about 12 miles outside Newark, New Jersey, and a large majority of its nearly 16,000 residents are white, according to the US Census Bureau.

Rahway has a large black and Hispanic population, and Denny said residents have to drive through Clark to get on the Garden State Parkway, a major north-south highway.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 22474

Reported Deaths: 750
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2545127
Montgomery229061
Jefferson2187112
Tuscaloosa100923
Marshall7649
Franklin63410
Lee60535
Shelby56720
Walker4816
Butler47124
Morgan4561
Tallapoosa45166
Elmore4479
Madison4135
Chambers40126
Dallas3756
Unassigned3635
Baldwin3319
Lowndes30713
Autauga2956
Etowah28012
DeKalb2785
Pike2661
Houston2595
Coffee2501
Sumter24810
Bullock2488
Russell2360
Colbert2195
Cullman2121
Hale21011
Barbour2081
Lauderdale1963
Marengo1927
Wilcox1838
Calhoun1823
Clarke1633
Choctaw15811
Limestone1510
St. Clair1492
Dale1410
Talladega1405
Randolph1368
Pickens1286
Marion12612
Chilton1182
Greene1075
Macon1055
Jackson1013
Winston980
Crenshaw963
Henry932
Covington921
Escambia913
Bibb891
Washington836
Monroe792
Blount791
Conecuh641
Lawrence580
Perry540
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa411
Clay302
Lamar300
Fayette230
Cleburne191

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 27930

Reported Deaths: 437
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby6204135
Davidson619080
Rutherford160029
Trousdale13974
Hamilton115619
Sumner103347
Lake7300
Williamson65411
Bledsoe6131
Robertson5847
Putnam5716
Knox5005
Wilson49910
Tipton4883
Out of TN4575
Bedford3464
Montgomery3104
Bradley2382
Rhea2200
Hardeman2130
Macon1863
Madison1832
Sevier1782
Loudon1740
Unassigned1700
Fayette1622
McMinn15914
Cheatham1490
Dickson1280
Maury1281
Cumberland1272
Blount963
Washington870
Coffee870
Monroe754
Dyer710
Sullivan672
Wayne640
Gibson641
Hamblen633
Lauderdale601
Hickman600
Franklin552
Anderson542
Obion531
Unicoi520
Greene522
Lawrence480
Marion461
White450
DeKalb410
Marshall401
Smith371
Overton360
Haywood352
Lincoln340
Hawkins342
Cannon340
Henry330
Grundy321
Warren320
Hardin312
Jefferson310
Carroll291
Meigs270
Weakley260
McNairy240
Polk240
Perry240
Roane230
Johnson230
Cocke220
Sequatchie210
Giles190
Carter191
Morgan190
Jackson190
Campbell181
Humphreys181
Henderson160
Grainger160
Crockett163
Claiborne150
Decatur140
Stewart140
Scott140
Fentress130
Chester120
Houston90
Clay90
Benton81
Union50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events