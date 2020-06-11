Clear
BREAKING NEWS 1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits Full Story

Protest and Racism: How you can help communities get back on their feet

Article Image

Between the coronavirus and faltering economy, many black-owned small businesses were already struggling. Damage in the wake of the protests might force them to close forever.

Posted: Jun 11, 2020 8:00 AM
Updated: Jun 11, 2020 8:00 AM
Posted By: By Lauren Lee, CNN

George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. His final moments were captured on camera, sending citizens reeling from another unnecessary death of a black man in America.

Protesters took to the streets peacefully -- but many demonstrations turned violent. Riots and looting left more than 30 cities across the country strewn with charred vehicles and trash. Businesses already struggling with the coronavirus pandemic suffered heavy damage and destruction.

Here is a look ways you can help cities, including Minneapolis, that have been shaken by riots, racism, and unrest.

How you can help Minneapolis

Hundreds of businesses in Minnesota's Twin Cities -- Minneapolis and St. Paul -- were damaged, burned or looted.

Hamline Midway Coalition and Union Park District Council have organized volunteers and provided supplies to the clean-up effort.

The Lake Street Council started a fund called "We Love Lake Street" to help rebuild small businesses in that Minneapolis community.

The Neighbors United Funding Collaborative is helping small businesses in the Midway and Union Park area rebuild their storefronts.

The Metropolitan Economic Development Association, a Minneapolis non-profit focused on helping minority entrepreneurs succeed, created a crowdsourcing campaign specifically for local minority businesses harmed by the recent unrest.

How you can help in your local community

Across the country, communities are banding together to clean up their cities following protests.

It started in the immediate aftermath of some riots as ordinary citizens showed up with brooms and trash bins. These grassroots efforts were spontaneous, but effective.

You can start a clean up of your own. Contact neighborhood associations and other civic groups to link up with others who are willing to join in.

US men's national soccer team and Fortuna Dusseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen established a GoFundMe page that supports small businesses damaged during the protests.

How you can support non-profits working to bring equality

Racism in the US is a public health issue, according to several medical groups. You can stand up for racial justice by supporting non-profits working to eradicate racism.

Facing History and Ourselves equips educators to teach tolerance in classrooms through the study of history and ethical decision-making.

The Let Us Breathe Fund was created in the wake of the murder of Eric Garner. The group grants money to minority non-profits to fight structural violence and racism in New York.

Black Youth Project 100 is a national organization working toward racial justice through direct-action organizing, advocacy, and political education.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund fights to eliminate racial disparities through education, scholarships, and legal help for people of color whose civil rights have been violated.

The Equal Justice Initiative works to end mass incarceration, excessive punishment, and racial inequality. For more than 30 years, EJI has helped overturn wrongful convictions and unfair sentences for minorities. It also has a comprehensive public education program that includes books, documentary and feature films, lesson plans, and other community programs.

The National Urban League helps African-Americans and other minorities through economic empowerment programs, educational activities and promotion of civil rights.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Florence
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 68°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21626

Reported Deaths: 739
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events