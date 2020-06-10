Clear

Las Cruces police officer fired and charged after fatally choking a man during an arrest, police say

Article Image

After George Floyd's death at the hands of a former Minneapolis police officer, some activists are calling to "defunding the police." CNN's Brian Todd reports on what this could look like.

Posted: Jun 10, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 1:10 AM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, Kay Jones and Eliott C. McLaughlin, CNN

A New Mexico police officer is out of a job and facing an involuntary manslaughter charge after he allegedly used a vascular neck restraint on a man during a traffic stop.

Police body camera footage shows the February struggle involving Antonio Valenzuela, who died after Las Cruces officer Christopher Smelser was heard saying, "I'm going to f**king choke you out, bro."

The city informed Smelser on Friday of its intent to fire him. The four-year veteran of the force had been on administrative leave since the incident.

"Words are insufficient to bring comfort to Antonio Valenzuela's family, but I extend my sincere condolences for their loss," said Las Cruces Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. "Once we learned of the findings in the medical investigator's report, we felt it necessary to immediately initiate termination proceedings."

'Give up, bro'

Officers pulled over Valenzuela for a traffic stop and learned he had a warrant for a parole violation, according to a news release from the Doña Ana County District Attorney's Office.

Valenzuela fled on foot, prosecutors allege, and police chased him and deployed their Taser twice "without affecting" him.

Body camera footage released by authorities appears to show Smelser tackling Valenzuela.

"Valenzuela was continually struggling to get away," the district attorney's office said. "Once on the ground, during this struggle, Officer Smelser applied a vascular neck restraint technique to gain control."

Smelser is heard in video footage saying, "If you don't f**king stop, bro, I'm going to f**k you up."

Valenzuela replies, "Hit me harder."

Smelser then says, "I'm going to f**king choke you out, bro."

Valenzuela groans for approximately one minute as the officer repeatedly says, "Give up, bro."

The officer then says, "Yeah, he's out."

Paramedics attempted to save Valenzuela but were not successful, the district attorney's office said.

After his death, the Las Cruces Police Department banned the use of vascular neck restraints in apprehensions, it said.

Meth a factor, autopsy says

Valenzuela died from "asphyxial injuries due to physical restraint," and methamphetamine was listed as a significant contributor to his death, the Office of the Medical Investigator ruled.

The autopsy shows "small pinpoint hemorrhages" -- consistent with Valenzuela having his neck or chest compressed -- in his eyes and eyelids, as well as "evidence of focal, deep muscle hemorrhage and a fracture" to his Adam's apple, the medical investigator's report said.

Methamphetamine, the report says, can increase heart rate, blood pressure and the body's demand for oxygen.

"The presence of methamphetamine in Mr. Valenzuela's system during the struggle and restraint likely increased his baseline oxygen demands and placed increased stress on his cardiovascular system, contributing to death," it said.

Police found "a silver multitool and what appeared to be illegal narcotics" on Valenzuela, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Smelser appeared in Doña Ana County Magistrate Court on Monday. His attorney, Amy Orlando, filed a motion for an expedited first appearance, citing death threats he has received since the medical examiner's report was made public, according to the Las Cruces Sun News.

Smelser has a "clean disciplinary record, lack of criminal history and family ties in the community," Orlando told the court, according to the newspaper.

Orlando told CNN that Smelser "used a maneuver that was sanctioned by the Las Cruces Police Department during a violent struggle while attempting to take Mr. Valenzuela into custody."

"Office Smelser regrets the outcome of the incident however, Mr. Valenzuela had a felony warrant, ran from the police, was under the influence of drugs, had drugs on his person, had a weapon, actively resisted, and violently fought the officers," Orlando said.

New Mexico State Police, the lead investigative agency in the case, referred CNN's questions to the district attorney's office.

A judge permitted Smelser to remain free without posting bail, but ordered him to abide by a 10 p.m. curfew, the Sun News reported.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 86°
Fayetteville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21071

Reported Deaths: 725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events