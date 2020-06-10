Black Lives Matter protests across the US and world: Live updates

Not Available
Professor Cornel West spoke to CNN's Anderson Cooper about what he admired about George Floyd's family and generations of black people, who have put out love even in the face of subjugation.
Posted: Jun 10, 2020 1:10 AM
Updated: Jun 10, 2020 1:10 AM
