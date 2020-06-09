Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sony announces Selena Gomez's 'The Broken Hearts Gallery' to make theatrical debut this summer

Article Image

Sony Motion Pictures Chairman Tom Rothman told CNN's Chloe Melas that he thinks people will be more excited to get out of their house to go to the movie theater after the coronavirus pandemic forced some theaters to close.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Sony is banking on moviegoers heading back to theaters this summer.

The film studio announced Tuesday that they are releasing "The Broken Hearts Gallery" in theaters on July 10. This is the first major theatrical release from the studio in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which is executive produced by Selena Gomez, stars Geraldine Viswanathan, Dacre Montgomery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Molly Gordon, Phillipa Soo, Suki Waterhouse, Arturo Castro, Ego Nwodim, Taylor Hill and Bernadette Peters. It marks the directorial debut of Natalie Krinsky.

"Hearing from more female writers and directors is very much needed," Gomez said in a statement. "Natalie is a wonderful talent and I am happy to be a part of her debut film. I understand people's concerns regarding returning to activities we all loved prior to COVID-19. I hope everyone will listen to scientists' recommendations and consider others' health and safety while enjoying the movie theater experience."

July marks a big moment for the film industry. Some of the most anticipated films of the year including Disney's live-action "Mulan," Warner Brother's "Tenet" and Russell Crowe's "Unhinged" will all hit theaters.

But the big question remains, will people still want to sit in theaters as Covid-19 hotspots continue to pop up across the country?

AMC Theatres, the world's largest theater chain said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission last week that they have "substantial doubt" they can remain in business after closing locations across the globe due to the pandemic. But in its first quarter earnings report Tuesday they said they plan to open their 1,000 locations across the world in July. AMC declined to comment for this story.

Related: At these movie theaters, the shows have gone on despite the coronavirus pandemic

The Chairman of Sony's Motion Picture Group, Tom Rothman, told CNN in a recent interview that he remains optimistic.

"A joy that comes when you see it in darkened theater with a bunch of people and you laugh and you cry," Rothman said. "Actually in the long term, I'm very, very optimistic, but I do not underestimate the short term obstacles, which are significant."

The announcement of Sony's "Broken Hearts Gallery" release comes after the news of the sale of their Tom Hanks movie, "Greyhound" to Apple TV+ due to the pandemic.

"Instead of pushing ['Greyhound'] well into next year, there were many streamers who were very avid for it, and Apple was extremely excited about it," Rothman said. "Apple was a really, really good home for that particular film. In the case of 'Greyhound,' making a deal with Apple made sense, but that is not our overall business."

Some film distributors are pivoting in the midst of the pandemic. Berry Meyerowitz, the president of film distributor Quiver, said he and his team made the decision to switch up their strategy when it came to the release of their Kevin James thriller, "Becky" by securing over 40 drive-in theaters across the country, along with streaming and on-demand.

"We feel like we're giving consumers and the audience the best of both worlds as they can," he said. "If they're close to one of the drive-ins to go see it there, which is just an amazing nostalgic experience, but also if they're not close to a drive-in or would rather watch it at home, they can sit on their couch, download the film and have that amazing experience from the comfort of their home."

But Rothman is adamant that the future of moviegoing in the traditional sense will be back.

"In the fifties, they said that television would kill movies. And then in the seventies that VHS would kill movies. And then in the eighties that the 300 channel cable television would kill movies. And now they stated that streaming would come and kill movies," he said. "Let me tell you something, nothing will kill movies."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21071

Reported Deaths: 725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events