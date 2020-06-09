Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace will have Black Lives Matter paint scheme on car at Martinsville Speedway race

Article Image

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace announced he plans to race a car with a paint scheme dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 10:00 PM
Updated: Jun 9, 2020 10:00 PM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Steve Almasy, CNN

In a week where Bubba Wallace wore an "I Can't Breathe" T-shirt before an event and said racetracks shouldn't allow Confederate flags, the NASCAR driver will make another bold move Wednesday by racing a car with a Black Lives Matter paint scheme.

"I think by running this branding on our car, putting the hashtag out there, bringing more awareness to it, it lines up with the videos that we had put out as NASCAR," Wallace, the first full-time African American driver in the Cup Series since 1971, said. "Listening and learning. Educating ourselves. So people will look up what this hashtag means. And hopefully get a better understanding."

Car owner Richard Petty Motorsports announced Tuesday that Wallace's car at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia will be black with the words "#blacklivesmatter" on the rear quarterpanels.

Underneath each hashtag will be a large peace symbol with hands of people of different races.

The hood will feature a painting of a white and a black hand clasped with the saying,"Compassion, love, understanding." The same words will be on the rear bumper.

Martinsville is one of the tracks where Confederate flags are often seen in the parking lots and campgrounds, but Wednesday's race will have no fans. NASCAR won't allow limited numbers of fans in the grandstands until June 14 at the Cup race in Homestead, Florida.

Wallace, 26, became the first African American driver since Wendell Scott (1963) to win an event sponsored by NASCAR when he won a trucks series race at Martinsville in 2013.

At a race Sunday, Wallace wore the T-shirt in solidarity with protesters around the world who have been calling for justice in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died at the hands of Minneapolis police.

As the protests have raged on, officials in Virginia have started taking action to remove confederate monuments in some states and military bases are taking away confederate paraphernalia.

Wallace told CNN's Don Lemon on Monday the next steps now are "to get rid of all Confederate flags."

"No one should feel uncomfortable when they come to a NASCAR race. It starts with Confederate flags," Wallace said. "Get them out of here. They have no place for them."

Initially Confederate flags did not bother him, Wallace said, but after educating himself he sees how uncomfortable it makes people.

"There's going to be a lot of angry people that carry those flags proudly but it's time for change," he said. "We have to change that, and I encourage NASCAR to have those conversations to remove those flags."

If fans don't agree, Wallace said they can "get back on the road where you came from."

"We should not be able to have an argument over that," he said. "It is a thick line we cannot cross anymore."

In 2015, NASCAR asked fans not to bring Confederate flags to races and even had a flag exchange program.

"We are committed to providing a welcoming atmosphere free of offensive symbols. This is an opportunity for NASCAR Nation to demonstrate its sense of mutual respect and acceptance for all who attend our events while collectively sharing the tremendous experience of NASCAR racing," the racing body said.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 is set to run Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, weather permitting. Thunderstorms are in the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Scottsboro
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 21071

Reported Deaths: 725
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events