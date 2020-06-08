Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Mourners visit George Floyd's casket in Houston to pay respects

Article Image

CNN's Sara Sidner reports on the Houston, Texas, memorial for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed by Minneapolis police, prompting nationwide protests denouncing police brutality.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Jay Croft and Amir Vera, CNN

A continuous flow of mourners arrived at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston on Monday to pay their respects to George Floyd, whose death in Minneapolis police custody has sparked protests around the United States and across the world.

Floyd, 46, grew up in the city's Third Ward and will be buried in Houston next to his mother, according to the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Mayor Sylvester Turner were among those who visited Floyd's casket at the church. Close to 10,000 people were expected to attend the visitation, which was open from noon to 6 p.m. local time Monday, said La'Torria Lemon, spokeswoman for the funeral home.

To comply with social distancing rules, only 15 masked guests were allowed inside the church at a time. Guests were allowed to stay inside no more than 10 minutes after viewing the body. Guests must wear a mask and gloves, and casual attire was permitted.

Abbott called Floyd's death "the most horrific tragedy" he has ever seen.

"George Floyd is going to change to arc of the future of the United States," Abbott said. "George Floyd has not died in vain. He life will be a living legacy about the way America and Texas respond to this tragedy."

Abbott said he is already working with legislators and is committed to working with the family to "ensure we never have anything like this ever occur in the state of Texas." He hinted there may be a "George Floyd Act" in the works "to make sure we will not have police brutality like what happened to George Floyd."

Floyd graduated from Jack Yates High School in 1992, where he helped the football team win the state title. He also played basketball there, Lemon said.

Before moving to Minneapolis, Floyd was well known in the Houston music scene, rapping with a group called Screwed Up Clik (SUC).

Floyd died last month after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

Chauvin has been fired and charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers on scene were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Saturday, hundreds of people lined up for a public viewing of Floyd's casket in Raeford, North Carolina, about 20 miles from where he was born.

Meanwhile, demonstrations against systemic racism and police violence continued over the weekend, with large crowds in Washington, Philadelphia and other cities and towns.

Floyd's body is already in Houston, according to Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo.

"#GeorgeFloyd and his family are safely in Houston," he tweeted Sunday.

It was "a big deal for our city to bring him back home," Acevedo said. "He's well known, he's known by a lot of our officers. We want to make sure that the family is safe, that the movement is safe. We want to make sure that the family knows that we're here for them and we support them at this time."

Politicians and entertainers are expected

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to travel to Houston on Monday to meet privately with Floyd's family and offer his condolences, according to a Biden aide.

The former vice president will tape a video message for Floyd's private funeral service Tuesday, the aide said. But Biden is not planning to attend Tuesday's service. His team does not want to cause any disruptions from Biden's Secret Service protection, according to people familiar with those deliberations.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and actor Jamie Foxx are among those expected Tuesday, Lemon said, adding that an outline of the service will be available Monday evening.

Tuesday's funeral will be available via streaming on The Fountain of Praise Church website, Lemon said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20590

Reported Deaths: 714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events