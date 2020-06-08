Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

This couple's wedding first look happened in front of a Black Lives Matter protest

Article Image

A bride and groom in Philadelphia took a moment out of their wedding day to show solidarity with protesters that were marching against police brutality following the death of George Floyd. HLN's Melissa Knowles reports.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By Alisha Ebrahimji, CNN

What was supposed to be an intimate moment before a couple's wedding ceremony has turned into a symbol of solidarity and love seen and shared more with more than just their wedding party.

Newlyweds Dr. Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon shared their first look on their wedding day with dozens of people demonstrating during a Black Lives Matter protest in Center City, Philadelphia on Saturday.

"It was the most overwhelming feeling that I had in my heart," Kerry Anne told CNN. "I could feel everything, I could feel all the current energy around us in that current moment."

For Michael, he told CNN the moment went by in a flash but he's grateful to have this moment to remember for the rest of their lives.

"Not to say that we are more important than or above anything that was going on or anything that was being discussed at the event, just to be a part of that was humbling," he said. "Seeing my not-yet wife for the first time that day in that manner, was the most amazing moment for both of us."

The couple had planned to wed on May 26, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, their plans kept getting rescheduled, Kerry Anne said.

"We were planning for this for so long and for the day to pass, it hurt and was kind of painful," she said. "But we decided that we didn't want to prolong our love and starting our life together as husband and wife," she said.

Over the course of two weeks, Kerry Anne asked 21 of her and Michael's immediate family members to join them in the courtyard of The Logan Hotel. Even though the hotel has closed its doors because of the pandemic, they offered up their courtyard for a small ceremony, Kerry Anne said.

When Kerry Anne found out that the weekend's Black Lives Matter protests were set to take place close to her wedding location, she was conflicted because she said she wanted to take part in them but knew she wanted to kick off this new chapter in her life with Michael.

The plan for the couple to see each other for the first time was always meant to take place on the corner of the hotel, according to Kerry Anne. She said when she walked outside to meet Michael, she was initially alone and away from protesters. By the time Michael began his walk to meet her, the demonstrators had marched closer and closer to her. Eventually, they moved in around her and started cheering and clapping as Michael made his way to greet her.

Linda McQueen, the couple's wedding photographer, told CNN protestors were chanting "Black Lives Matter" and "Black Love Matters" as they gathered around the couple with their bright colored, handmade signs.

McQueen has photographed hundreds of weddings in her career but said The Gordons' wedding will always have a special place in her heart.

"Witnessing thousands of people, from different cultures, races and creeds, all unite in encouraging this couple on their union...I got so emotional that it brought me to tears as I photographed this epic moment."

Kerry Anne wrote her vows for Michael five months prior to their wedding day and said she had not looked at them since. She said she wrote about how Michael was the perfect example of what a black man is and should be.

"To know that we are in a movement right now, that we are here for a bigger cause, it really touched my heart and my soul," she said. "It reflected on everything historically, going back hundreds of years ago and really bring us to this moment where I can say, I can stand next to him and say I'm proud. I'm proud of this black man, my black man."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20590

Reported Deaths: 714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events