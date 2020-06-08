Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

A wrongfully imprisoned man is free after 23 years on Pennsylvania's death row

Article Image

Walter Ogrod's friend explains why he confessed, but there may be more to the story.

Posted: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Updated: Jun 8, 2020 4:50 PM
Posted By: By David Williams, CNN

Walter Ogrod spent 23 years on Pennsylvania's death row, but now he's free after a judge vacated his conviction in the 1988 killing of 4-year-old Barbara Jean Horn.

Both the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office and the little girl's mother supported overturning the case, citing evidence that he was innocent of the murder and sexual assault.

Common Pleas Judge Shelley Robins New ordered a new trial on Friday and reduced the charges so Ogrod could be released on bail, according to court documents.
He was freed that afternoon and was reunited with loved ones in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store.

"He is very happy, obviously, to be out. He is very pleased to be back with his family and friends," said attorney Jim Rollins, who's represented Ogrod for more than 15 years. "He's very tired. It's going to be a long road back for him."

Ogrod, 55, is staying with family and Rollins said they had a barbecue to catch up.

Ogrod was arrested in 1992 -- four years after his neighbor's body was found in a television box. He signed a confession, but has always insisted that he was coerced by police detectives. He was convicted in 1996 after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

He spent 28 years in prison and most of that time was on death row.

During Friday's hearing, which was held by video conference, Assistant District Attorney Carrie Wood apologized to Ogrod, according to a statement from the District Attorney's office.

"I am sorry it took 28 years for us to listen to what Barbara Jean was trying to tell us: that you are innocent, and that the words on your statement of confession came from Philadelphia Police detectives and not you," Wood said, according to the statement. "Not only did this misconduct result in 28 years of your life being stolen, but you were also threatened with execution based on falsehoods."

She also apologized to Barbara Jean's family and to the city of Philadelphia for allowing the child's killer to remain free for all these years.

"The errors made in this case made the streets less safe, and I fear the perpetrator in this case, having been left on the streets, may have brought harm to others," she said, according to the statement.

District Attorney Larry Krasner told reporters that he expects that another judge will grant their request to dismiss the charges in the next few weeks. Krasner took office in 2018 and was not involved in the Ogrod's prosecution.

The investigation by the D.A.'s Conviction Integrity Unit found that the second trial was "marred by unreliable scientific and medical evidence, prosecutorial misconduct, Brady violations, and false testimony" according to the statement.

Rollins said that the prosecutors in the case withheld evidence that could have helped Ogrod prove his innocence and allowed false evidence to be presented in court, including testimony from an unreliable informant.

Barbara Jean's mother, Sharon Fahy, has been advocating for Ogrod's release.

"I am happy that Walter Ogrod is going to be getting out of prison and starting his life," she told reporters. "I believe firmly that he was wrongly convicted."

She hopes to one day get justice for her daughter.

"We have been lied to when this first happened and we finally have the truth, which is hard, but that's all we wanted was the truth," she said. "We hope that we will be able to get the person who took Barbara jean away from us to pay for the crimes that he did and hope that he didn't hurt anyone else."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Decatur
Overcast
78° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Overcast
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 20590

Reported Deaths: 714
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2433124
Montgomery205448
Jefferson2039106
Tuscaloosa91518
Marshall7399
Franklin6179
Lee58434
Shelby54919
Walker4523
Butler44922
Tallapoosa44266
Elmore41110
Chambers37826
Morgan3781
Madison3765
Unassigned3344
Dallas3203
Baldwin3139
Lowndes28312
Etowah27312
DeKalb2693
Autauga2655
Coffee2461
Sumter2458
Houston2455
Pike2431
Bullock2327
Colbert2094
Hale20211
Russell1980
Barbour1931
Cullman1931
Marengo1846
Lauderdale1842
Calhoun1763
Wilcox1697
Clarke1562
Choctaw15510
St. Clair1402
Randolph1328
Talladega1325
Dale1310
Marion12611
Limestone1230
Pickens1226
Chilton1102
Macon985
Greene985
Winston930
Jackson903
Henry882
Covington881
Escambia853
Crenshaw843
Washington796
Bibb771
Blount721
Monroe562
Lawrence550
Conecuh491
Perry470
Geneva460
Cherokee424
Coosa401
Lamar290
Clay292
Fayette180
Cleburne181

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 26493

Reported Deaths: 418
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5860130
Davidson580173
Rutherford147929
Trousdale13944
Hamilton102819
Sumner97546
Lake8350
Williamson62111
Bledsoe6141
Robertson5536
Putnam5526
Tipton4793
Wilson4759
Knox4695
Out of TN4264
Bedford3254
Montgomery2943
Rhea2180
Hardeman2110
Bradley1992
Madison1782
Macon1783
Loudon1680
Unassigned1610
Fayette1522
McMinn15014
Cheatham1430
Cumberland1252
Dickson1250
Maury1151
Sevier1102
Blount943
Washington860
Coffee810
Monroe754
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan622
Hickman620
Dyer610
Lauderdale601
Obion561
Franklin541
Unicoi520
Greene522
Anderson472
Hamblen452
Marion451
White410
DeKalb390
Lawrence380
Marshall361
Smith361
Haywood362
Overton350
Hawkins342
Lincoln320
Grundy321
Henry320
Cannon320
Hardin312
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Warren280
Meigs270
Weakley260
Perry240
McNairy230
Johnson210
Cocke210
Roane210
Polk210
Sequatchie200
Jackson190
Morgan190
Carter191
Giles180
Campbell181
Grainger160
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Stewart150
Henderson150
Scott140
Claiborne140
Fentress120
Chester120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton81
Decatur80
Moore50
Union40
Pickett40
Lewis40
Van Buren40
Hancock20

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events