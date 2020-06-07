Clear

Minneapolis mayor booed by protesters after refusing to defund and abolish police

Article Image

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed by protesters after telling the group he did not support defunding and abolishing the city's police department.

Posted: Jun 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Updated: Jun 7, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera and Hollie Silverman, CNN

While protests on Saturday were mostly peaceful, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was met with a chorus of boos after telling a group of demonstrators he did not support abolishing the city police department.

Multiple videos on social media show the confrontation, which took place when protesters marched to Frey's home and called for him to come out, according to CNN affiliate WCCO-TV. Protesters asked Frey directly if he supported defunding the Minneapolis Police Department.

When Frey replied that he did not, the crowd booed him as he walked away. They also chanted "Go home, Jacob, go home" and "shame," according to video posted to Twitter.

Mayor campaigned on police reform issues

In a statement to CNN, a spokesperson for Frey said the mayor is "unwavering in his commitment to working with Chief (Medaria) Arradondo toward deep structural reforms and uprooting systemic racism. He does not support abolishing the police department."

The 38-year-old mayor was sworn into office in 2018 and is the second youngest in the city's history. Frey was an employment and civil rights attorney before taking office, according to the city's website.

One of the issues he ran on was police reform. Part of his platform included introducing use of force reforms, implicit bias training, de-escalation techniques, and officer accountability, according to Ballotpedia.

His website says he has strengthened the police department's body-worn camera policy but did not give further specifics on steps taken by the mayor to improve relations between officers and the community.

Frey told WCCO that he supports "massive structural reform" to revise a racist system and addressing "inherent inequities."

Call for defunding and a history of discrimination

The confrontation between Frey and the protesters comes as the thousands of people across the nation are calling for police reform and protesting the deaths of unarmed African Americans, sometimes by law enforcement. The most recent deaths include George Floyd in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor in Louisville and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

The incident also comes one day after Frey signed a temporary restraining order with the state to enforce immediate policing reforms like banning the use of chokeholds and requiring the police chief to authorize use of all crowd control weapons, WCCO reported.

The call to defund the department is one of several around the country following George Floyd's death in Minneapolis Police custody. Even the police chief has a storied past with the department he now leads, which has been marred with accusations of discrimination.

In 2007, Chief Arrandondo was one of five black Minneapolis police officers that alleged city leadership tolerated discrimination against people of color, including officers within their own department.

A civil suit was filed by the officers based on "their own experiences on the force from when they were recruits training through their present statuses at the time in '07," attorney John Klassen, who represented the officers, told CNN.

The officers experienced their own individual "employment discrimination" while also "watching the every day, every week, every year actions of white officers against citizens of color. Which they had to stand and watch and read about and hear about and see no action, effective action, taken against those officers for what they firmly believed were constitutional violations and discrimination in the police of Minneapolis to citizens," Klassen said.

There was no corrective action or admission of liability when the case was dismissed out of court with a settlement of more than $800,000, but Klassen said transitions to the new leadership in the department including Chief Arradondo, and the "change in the mayoral leadership of the city has led to what appears to be an increase in recruiting of minority officers."

Even with new leadership and enhanced awareness of racial inequality, Arrandondo told CNN's Sara Sidner last week that the department needs to to better.

"I did not need days or weeks or months or processes or bureaucracies to tell me what occurred out here last Monday was wrong," he added.

He said he held the four officers involved in the death of Floyd fully accountable and removed them from their duties, calling their actions a "violation of humanity."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 19387

Reported Deaths: 676
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2341123
Jefferson1927105
Montgomery190544
Tuscaloosa85316
Marshall7149
Franklin5939
Lee56334
Shelby53619
Tallapoosa43566
Butler43121
Walker3973
Elmore38110
Chambers36326
Madison3594
Unassigned3144
Morgan3141
Baldwin2969
Dallas2963
Lowndes26912
Etowah26512
DeKalb2603
Autauga2485
Coffee2401
Sumter2369
Houston2275
Pike2231
Bullock2197
Colbert1972
Hale19210
Russell1870
Barbour1831
Marengo1796
Lauderdale1752
Calhoun1693
Cullman1631
Wilcox1587
Choctaw15310
Clarke1492
St. Clair1372
Randolph1288
Dale1250
Marion12511
Talladega1215
Pickens1215
Limestone1100
Chilton1081
Greene955
Macon944
Winston920
Jackson863
Henry842
Covington831
Crenshaw803
Escambia793
Bibb761
Washington746
Blount641
Lawrence510
Monroe492
Geneva450
Perry430
Conecuh421
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25664

Reported Deaths: 408
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5669127
Davidson563869
Rutherford139829
Trousdale13944
Hamilton99219
Sumner95146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6131
Williamson59511
Robertson5425
Putnam5256
Tipton4673
Wilson4598
Knox4455
Out of TN4264
Bedford3024
Montgomery2873
Rhea2170
Hardeman2040
Bradley1742
Madison1732
Macon1713
Loudon1650
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1442
Cheatham1400
Dickson1210
Cumberland1202
Maury1081
Sevier1002
Blount933
Coffee810
Washington760
Monroe743
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale601
Dyer590
Hickman590
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Obion481
Hamblen442
Marion441
Anderson422
DeKalb390
Smith361
Lawrence350
Marshall341
White340
Hawkins342
Haywood342
Overton330
Grundy321
Cannon320
Henry320
Lincoln300
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren270
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Polk190
Carter191
Jackson190
Johnson190
Campbell181
Morgan180
Roane170
Humphreys161
Crockett163
Grainger150
Henderson150
McNairy150
Giles140
Stewart140
Scott130
Chester120
Fentress120
Claiborne120
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Decatur50
Moore50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events