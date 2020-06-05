Clear
BREAKING NEWS 7 dead in overnight shooting in Morgan County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

5 things to know for June 5: George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, coronavirus, lynching

Article Image

Damaging winds and hail impact the Mississippi River Valley today while Cristobal takes aim at the Gulf Coast this weekend. Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the latest.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 6:40 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 6:40 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Las Vegas is returning to a new normal. So, what does a pandemic-era Sin City look like? There's more room at the craps table -- and EMTs on hand in case anyone needs immediate help.

Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On with Your Day.

(You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)

1. George Floyd memorial

Family and friends gathered yesterday to remember the life of George Floyd during the first of many events planned in his memory, as protesters around the country took to the streets for a 10th night. The Rev. Al Sharpton, who delivered a eulogy, also announced plans for a March on Washington in late August. The march will be led by families of black people killed by police and is intended to coincide with the anniversary of the historic 1963 civil rights demonstration. Meanwhile in Washington, workers have put up a new line of fencing around the White House, ostensibly in preparation for another weekend of demonstrations in Floyd's name.

2. Ahmaud Arbery

A Georgia Bureau of Investigation agent testified that Ahmaud Arbery's killer used a racial epithet after fatally shooting him in February. According to the testimony, William Bryan, a defendant in the case, told police he heard Travis McMichael hurl a profane slur at Arbery, who had been out for a jog, after McMichael shot him three times with a shotgun. The investigator also said the three men charged in Arbery's death engaged in an elaborate chase with the unarmed black man, hitting him with a truck as he tried to escape them. Attorneys for the three men involved say they did nothing illegal.

3. Coronavirus 

Two major medical journals have retracted separate coronavirus studies over data concerns. Data used in the studies came from the same international registry, and auditors couldn't get all the information needed to verify it. One study found that Covid-19 patients treated with the drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine were more likely to die or suffer dangerous side effects. Still, other studies have come to similar conclusions. Meanwhile, the US recorded 1,000 more coronavirus deaths yesterday, bringing the nationwide toll to more than 108,000. Here's a small piece of heartening news, though: A new study suggests 10 people who were home sick with Covid-19 may have found relief with famotidine, an ingredient in common over-the-counter heartburn remedies like Pepcid. The results may lead to further studies of the drug.

4. Anti-lynching bill 

Sparks flew on the Senate floor over a bill that would make lynching a federal crime. Republican Sen. Rand Paul wanted to add an amendment to the bill that would narrow the scope of crimes that fall under its penalties. Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Kamala Harris mounted an emotional opposition, saying the move would weaken the measure. Booker also formally objected to Paul's request, saying the bill "would speak volumes for the racial pain and the hurt of generations." Paul has been holding up the popular bipartisan legislation.

5. South China Sea

India and Australia have signed two bilateral military agreements that deepen the defense relationship between the two countries. Why? Military tensions are rising in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the highly politicized South China Sea, and both countries want to maintain a presence there. These latest pacts will give Australia and India access to each other's bases for logistical support. They will also make it easier to conduct complex military exercises with other nations in the maritime region, like the US. Australia has long-standing security ties with the US, and India has been boosting its defense cooperation with the country. All three nations have military vessels that visit the area regularly.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

A 'Covid-19 bible' shared by a Hong Kong restaurant group is helping restaurants worldwide open up safely

The restaurant's founders say it's been translated into at least four languages.

K-pop fans have been flooding anti-black hashtags on social media to block out hateful messages

Less racism, more BTS gifs.

A black-owned brewery is releasing a new beer to support racial equality

It's an imperial stout with notes of dark chocolate and fudge, and ... dang it, now we're thirsty.

Wondering what's up with the secret presidential bunker? Read about its mysterious history 

Your daily dose of, "Huh. I never knew that!"

HAPPENING LATER

A new jobs report is coming, and it's gonna be bad

The May jobs report, out this morning, is expected to show the US economy shed another 8 million jobs over the month, bringing the tally of jobs lost during the pandemic to 28.5 million. That would push the unemployment rate to nearly 20%, a record high.

TODAY'S NUMBER

$565 billion

That's how much money America's billionaires have made since March 18, according to a report by the Institute for Policy Studies. Since then, nearly 43 million Americans have filed for initial unemployment benefits.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"Whether we're talking about more people dying of Covid, or at the hands of police, racism is ultimately the disease."

Dr. Aletha Maybank, one of many health experts warning that racism causes palpable mental and emotional harm, which can lead to physical illness and health problems

TODAY'S WEATHER

Check your local forecast here>>>

AND FINALLY

Some big weekend eating

How do you make Japan's biggest sushi? Very carefully. (Click here to view.)

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18766

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2321118
Jefferson1901104
Montgomery185843
Tuscaloosa83616
Marshall7089
Franklin5858
Lee56234
Shelby52819
Tallapoosa43466
Butler42118
Walker3862
Elmore3749
Chambers36026
Madison3534
Unassigned3062
Morgan3021
Baldwin2939
Dallas2923
Lowndes26512
Etowah26312
DeKalb2573
Autauga2415
Coffee2391
Sumter2287
Houston2265
Bullock2176
Pike2120
Colbert1902
Hale1859
Russell1810
Barbour1771
Marengo1756
Lauderdale1722
Calhoun1673
Wilcox1577
Choctaw15310
Cullman1521
Clarke1492
St. Clair1351
Randolph1287
Dale1240
Marion12411
Pickens1205
Talladega1195
Limestone1080
Chilton1071
Greene954
Macon934
Winston910
Jackson833
Covington821
Henry822
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia753
Washington736
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe462
Geneva440
Perry430
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25190

Reported Deaths: 401
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5546124
Davidson551666
Trousdale13944
Rutherford134328
Hamilton96419
Sumner93846
Lake8350
Bledsoe6101
Williamson58911
Putnam5246
Robertson5235
Tipton4613
Wilson4498
Knox4355
Out of TN4264
Bedford2974
Montgomery2863
Rhea2170
Hardeman2020
Madison1732
Bradley1661
Macon1663
Loudon1610
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1362
Cheatham1350
Dickson1200
Cumberland1202
Maury1071
Sevier972
Blount933
Coffee780
Washington750
Monroe713
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer570
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi480
Obion453
Marion441
Hamblen422
Anderson422
DeKalb380
Smith361
Hawkins342
Marshall331
Lawrence330
Haywood332
White330
Cannon320
Overton320
Henry320
Grundy311
Lincoln290
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren260
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Johnson190
Polk190
Jackson190
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Roane160
Henderson150
Humphreys151
McNairy150
Grainger130
Giles130
Stewart130
Claiborne120
Scott120
Fentress120
Chester120
Clay80
Houston80
Benton71
Moore50
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events