Clear
BREAKING NEWS 7 dead in overnight shooting in Morgan County Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Ditching the day job: From the sports desk to UK band Sports Team

Article Image

Henry Young used to be an aspiring sports journalist with CNN, interviewing Pele and Pep Guardiola, but his other love came calling and he joined a different Sports Team.

Posted: Jun 5, 2020 5:10 AM
Updated: Jun 5, 2020 5:10 AM
Posted By: By Henry Young, for CNN

I won't forget the moment I informed my boss at CNN of my intention to leave sports journalism for a career in music.

"Remind me what the band's called again," he asked, eyebrows raised, probably wondering why I'd forsake a job in a competitive industry for pub stages in London.

"Sports Team," I replied through gritted teeth. The irony of the name was not lost.

The six of us had formed as a bunch of friends at university with few expectations and still less musical ability.

We had no issue with getting home from our respective jobs at 6 p.m., rehearsing until midnight then getting up at 7 a.m. to do it all again.

It had simply become untenable to claim yet another dentist appointment in order to get to soundcheck on time.

I'd already missed the band's first show on foreign shores to cover, of all things, the Judo World Championships in Paris. The offer of a five-week European support tour with Spanish band Hinds was the "now or never" moment that forced a decision.

READ: From footballer to Netflix star -- How Jesus Mosquera became one of Spain's top actors

Two years and over 200 shows later, with our debut album out this week on Island Records, there are no regrets.

Traveling around with your mates in an unreliable van, meeting all sorts of wonderful people, is the best thing in the world and something we're very lucky to be able to do.

I'd loved my time in the newsroom -- from the highs of interviewing Pele and Pep Guardiola to a feature about a race horse in a three-piece tweed suit -- but the opportunity to be in a full-time band wasn't going to come knocking again.

Having once considered Cambridge's Portland Arms to be the pinnacle of our live aspirations, it's slightly surreal to have played legendary festivals like Glastonbury and headline shows as far afield as Los Angeles.

That's not to say it's been a glamorous job switch -- as any touring musician whose diet has consisted chiefly of service station sandwiches for weeks at a time can attest.

No longer able to afford London rent, four of us spent the better part of 18 months sharing a room that also doubled up as our rehearsal space.

An ill-fated "commuter belt tour" memorably culminated in a gig in the small market town of Bishop's Stortford where there were more people on stage than in the audience.

Waking up with banging headaches the morning after supporting Two Door Cinema Club at the O2 Arena, we found our van had been broken into in broad daylight and all our equipment stolen.

READ: The death-defying jumps that caught the attention of Hollywood

And yet it's all worth it.

I know a lot of bands get jaded by life on the road, but there's really few things quite like the crackle of anticipation before a show -- whether on a festival main stage to 10,000 people or at your local pub to a few hundred kids.

To that end, the journey since packing in the day jobs is probably best illustrated by a series of increasingly ambitious London headlines, from the 800-capacity Scala in September 2018 (where we infamously had less Twitter followers than the venue's capacity but somehow sold it out) to the 2,300-capacity O2 Forum a year later.

Such gigs are what it's all about for us -- making the night an event worth booking the next day off work for -- and it's encouraging to note a decent contingent of former colleagues have attended not just the first out of duty but kept coming back. (And subsequently not made it into the office in the morning).

Plans for the next big one in 2021 were curtailed because apparently you can't simply ring up and book Wembley.

READ: Oscar-winning director on risking it all for the perfect shot

To this day, I'm still not sure why we settled on "Sports Team" -- all I know is that with "Comfort," "Lady Mandolin" and "Tony Blair Witch Project" among the suggested contenders, it could have been worse.

Still, despite no discernible sporting prowess for the most part, the band has lived up to its name on occasion.

In May 2019, we somehow ended up playing an intimate show for the England cricket team ahead of their victorious World Cup campaign -- much to the bemusement of the players who had no idea who we were.

A few months later, the six of us appeared in the football and culture magazine Gaffer dressed like a Renaissance five-a-side team, thanks to designer Sophie Hird.

And, appropriately enough, our live television debut was made on Soccer AM. Though the only one to emerge with a shred of credibility from the "John Arne Riise Arena" -- where guests aim to volley a ball into the top corner -- was our drummer, Al.

READ: Meet the Manchester United fanatic opening a 33,000-piece museum

Lockdown has provided an all new set of challenges -- from the cancellation of an entire summer of festivals to the delay of our debut album, originally scheduled for an April release.

As I write this, we should be halfway through a five-week tour of the US, Canada and Mexico with Bombay Bicycle Club. Instead I am back home with my mum.

Live shows are the lifeblood of almost all bands in 2020; without them, we find ourselves in the shoes of the sports journalist without any sport to cover.

Virtual concerts can only bridge the gap so far, just as World Cup reruns and the latest "alternative sport" to go viral on Twitter can't hold your attention forever.

Meanwhile, as many as 80% of the UK's small to mid-sized music venues face the threat of permanent closure -- something that puts the debate about whether to finish the Premier League season in perspective.

We've been left with no recourse but to announce the postponement of already postponed shows and begin working on the second record before the first is even out.

READ: Liverpool's agonizing wait for English football's biggest prize

The six of us rent a house together now in Camberwell -- a situation not dissimilar to getting home from work to find your colleagues sitting around the dinner table. It can be hectic at times, but in truth just having our own rooms again feels like a luxury.

We've also set up our own record label, Holm Front, putting on a series of madcap events (including an annual bus trip for fans to Margate), while releasing great new bands like Walt Disco, Ugly and Personal Trainer. It's something we want to continue to build as our own platform grows.

Perhaps I'll even tempt my old boss to pick up a guitar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Scottsboro
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18766

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2321118
Jefferson1901104
Montgomery185843
Tuscaloosa83616
Marshall7089
Franklin5858
Lee56234
Shelby52819
Tallapoosa43466
Butler42118
Walker3862
Elmore3749
Chambers36026
Madison3534
Unassigned3062
Morgan3021
Baldwin2939
Dallas2923
Lowndes26512
Etowah26312
DeKalb2573
Autauga2415
Coffee2391
Sumter2287
Houston2265
Bullock2176
Pike2120
Colbert1902
Hale1859
Russell1810
Barbour1771
Marengo1756
Lauderdale1722
Calhoun1673
Wilcox1577
Choctaw15310
Cullman1521
Clarke1492
St. Clair1351
Randolph1287
Dale1240
Marion12411
Pickens1205
Talladega1195
Limestone1080
Chilton1071
Greene954
Macon934
Winston910
Jackson833
Covington821
Henry822
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia753
Washington736
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe462
Geneva440
Perry430
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar280
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 25190

Reported Deaths: 401
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Shelby5546124
Davidson551666
Trousdale13944
Rutherford134328
Hamilton96419
Sumner93846
Lake8350
Bledsoe6101
Williamson58911
Putnam5246
Robertson5235
Tipton4613
Wilson4498
Knox4355
Out of TN4264
Bedford2974
Montgomery2863
Rhea2170
Hardeman2020
Madison1732
Bradley1661
Macon1663
Loudon1610
Unassigned1610
McMinn14614
Fayette1362
Cheatham1350
Dickson1200
Cumberland1202
Maury1071
Sevier972
Blount933
Coffee780
Washington750
Monroe713
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer570
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi480
Obion453
Marion441
Hamblen422
Anderson422
DeKalb380
Smith361
Hawkins342
Marshall331
Lawrence330
Haywood332
White330
Cannon320
Overton320
Henry320
Grundy311
Lincoln290
Jefferson290
Carroll281
Meigs270
Warren260
Weakley260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie200
Johnson190
Polk190
Jackson190
Carter191
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Roane160
Henderson150
Humphreys151
McNairy150
Grainger130
Giles130
Stewart130
Claiborne120
Scott120
Fentress120
Chester120
Clay80
Houston80
Benton71
Moore50
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Lewis30
Pickett30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events