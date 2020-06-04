Clear

Trump's foundation starts to crack

Article Image

Retired Gen. Wesley Clark responds to former Secretary of Defense James Mattis' released statement in which he said Americans must come together without President Trump.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 8:00 PM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 8:00 PM
Posted By: Opinion by John Avlon

General James Mattis dropped a bombshell.

"Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people -- does not even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us," Trump's former Secretary of Defense said in a statement obtained by CNN. Mattis described the president as a threat to the Constitution. "We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children."

Mattis has largely kept his criticisms of the president silent after resigning over policy differences last year. But as President Trump grows desperate to distract with lies and bluster against a backdrop of a fumbled pandemic response, cross country protests against police violence and his own sagging poll numbers, silence among the center-right is increasingly untenable. Even Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska broke ranks to say that she agreed with Mattis and said she was struggling on whether to support Trump in November.

The tipping point was Trump's autocratic stunt of violently dispersing a peaceful protest outside the White House for a photo op with a Bible minutes after suggesting he would invoke the Insurrection Act to use the US military against American citizens. This sparked an unusual firestorm of dissent from respected military and national security figures, who have been trained to remain silent on matters of partisan politics.

A former chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Martin Dempsey, felt compelled to write on Twitter, "America is not a battleground. Our fellow citizens are not the enemy." The Bush and Obama-era chairman of the Joint Chiefs, Admiral Michael Mullen, wrote an op-ed for The Atlantic, saying "Whatever Trump's goal in conducting his visit, he laid bare his disdain for the rights of peaceful protest in this country, gave succor to the leaders of other countries who take comfort in our domestic strife, and risked further politicizing the men and women of our armed forces." Retired Marine Gen. John Allen said that Trump's threats of military force may be "the beginning of the end of the American experiment." Former CIA analyst Gail Helt told the Washington Post, "This is what autocrats do. This is what happens in countries before a collapse. It really does unnerve me."

This is not partisan bluster. This is the sound of lifelong patriots warning that this president's autocratic impulses are a threat to the republic.

The military is typically sympathetic to Republican presidents, with military veterans voting for Trump by an almost 2 to 1 margin over Hillary Clinton in 2016, according to CNN exit polls. Despite dodging the Vietnam-era draft with claims of "bone spurs," Trump has repeatedly tried to claim that he is the "most militaristic" candidate and president (watch this Seth Myers' monologue mash-up for some choice cuts)

There is no obvious precedent for their actions. Even the most senior enlisted man in the Air Force, Chief Master Sergeant Kaleth O. Wright felt compelled to speak out in solidarity with protesters.

Wright tweeted, "I am a Black man who happens to be the Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force. I am George Floyd...I am Philando Castile, I am Michael Brown, I am Alton Sterling, I am Tamir Rice."

Wright's tweet stood in sharp contrast to President Trump's calls for shooting looters and warnings of "vicious dogs," though he has claimed to want justice for Floyd.

These profiles in courage represent cracks in Trump's core foundation of support in a time of national crisis. A recent Monmouth University poll shows that President Trump is down double digits to former Vice President Joe Biden (other polls have shown Trump in the lead despite his fact-free insistence to the contrary)

But nearly all Republicans in the allegedly co-equal branch of government known as the US Senate have essentially continued their see-no-evil routine, pretending to ignore that their emperor has no clothes. When asked by reporters for their reaction to Trump's thuggish response to peaceful protesters outside of the White House, they offered a series of almost comical dodges, with Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin saying "I didn't really see it," while Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio said "I'm late for lunch." Cue the sad trombone soundtrack.

There were a handful of dissents, including Sen. Murkowski, who said "I did not think that what we saw last night was the America I know," while Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse said, "I'm against clearing out a peaceful protest for a photo op that treats the word of God as a political prop."

Republicans are caught in a hyper-partisan trap of their own making. They are afraid of provoking the president's wrath as well as the anger of the base despite the fact that what Trump is doing is against everything they once said they believed.

Republicans once railed against unchecked executive power, baselessly calling former President Obama a would-be "king" and denouncing his reliance on executive orders. They are silent on Trump's far more extreme assertions of executive power and use of executive orders.

Remember Republican concerns about the generational theft of deficit and debt and the tea party rallying cries against bailouts at the outset of the great recession? They apparently don't -- or they're hoping that no one will notice the bigger deficits and debt and bailouts under Trump. Never fear, they'll resuscitate the issue under a Democratic president. During the Obama years, one fringe conspiracy theory, known as "Jade Helm," baselessly accused former President Obama of conspiring to use the military against US citizens, attracting the interest of Senator Ted Cruz.

Now that President Trump has called for something that looks a lot like that in reality, the Republican response is crickets.

The unfortunate but obvious answer is these alleged Republican principles were just about the partisan pursuit of power. Too many of them were willing to sell them out in a second, amid a flurry of whataboutism and fact-free denial for short-term political gain. But that deal looks like it might end in electoral disaster.

There is a reflexive impulse on the right to demonize Donald Trump's detractors. But this runs into a buzz-saw when it comes to high-ranking members of the military calling out the president's self-serving violations of democratic norms. Crowing about "owning the libs" loses a bit of its luster when its directed at former Trump cabinet members and Pentagon chiefs who know the president far better than the fan fiction his hardcore supporters have embraced. The partisan economy creates its own cudgel among operatives who agree to overlook their onetime libertarian principles as long as the paychecks keep rolling in.

As we head closer to November, more center-right politicians may start to show spine out of a desire to not get taken down with the rapidly derailing Trump train. Others will come down with cases of convenient amnesia, but the military voices already speaking out remind us that protecting our country is a much bigger deal than phony-tough fealty to hyper-partisan politics.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 87°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18766

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2284118
Jefferson1884103
Montgomery182343
Tuscaloosa82216
Marshall7059
Franklin5788
Lee55834
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43266
Butler41918
Walker3812
Elmore3729
Chambers35926
Madison3464
Morgan2981
Unassigned2972
Baldwin2929
Dallas2873
Etowah26212
Lowndes25912
DeKalb2573
Autauga2395
Coffee2391
Sumter2287
Houston2265
Bullock2156
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1799
Russell1770
Barbour1771
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1692
Calhoun1653
Wilcox1547
Choctaw15310
Cullman1501
Clarke1492
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1051
Greene954
Winston910
Macon874
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia753
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe452
Geneva440
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24833

Reported Deaths: 388
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson542965
Shelby5428119
Trousdale13944
Rutherford132128
Hamilton93516
Sumner93146
Lake8350
Bledsoe6101
Williamson57711
Putnam5196
Robertson5165
Tipton4593
Wilson4428
Knox4365
Out of TN4264
Bedford2954
Montgomery2833
Rhea2140
Hardeman2010
Madison1732
Bradley1611
Unassigned1610
Macon1583
Loudon1570
McMinn14414
Cheatham1350
Fayette1252
Cumberland1191
Dickson1180
Maury1050
Sevier942
Blount933
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe692
Wayne640
Gibson631
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer570
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi480
Obion433
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
DeKalb380
Smith371
White340
Hawkins342
Marshall331
Lawrence330
Haywood332
Overton320
Cannon320
Grundy311
Henry310
Lincoln290
Jefferson280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry240
Hardin222
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Carter191
Johnson190
Jackson190
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Roane160
Crockett162
Humphreys151
McNairy150
Henderson150
Stewart130
Claiborne120
Chester120
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Grainger110
Clay80
Houston80
Benton71
Moore50
Decatur50
Van Buren40
Union40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events