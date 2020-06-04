Dwayne Johnson makes powerful plea for leadership

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson posted a video calling out President Donald Trump in the wake of George Floyd's death.

The actor stated in a video post on his social media channels that the United States is "crippled" and "on its knees begging to be heard and pleading for change."

The video message which was posted early Thursday has amassed over 7 million views.

Johnson goes on to ask: "Where is our compassionate leader who's going to step up to our country who's down on its knees, and extend a hand and say, 'You stand up, stand up with me because I got you. I hear you, I'm listening to you. And you have my word that I'm going to do everything in my power, until my dying day, my last breath, to do everything I can to create the change that is needed, to normalize equality because Black Lives Matter.' Where are you?"

Alongside the video he wrote in the caption, "Because we're all here. Maybe one day that galvanizing leader will emerge. Either way, the process to change has already begun."

Johnson is one of many voices in Hollywood calling for change as well as action from their fans and from political leaders. Jay-Z took out full pages in newspapers to honor Floyd this week.

On Wednesday it was announced that the former Minneapolis Police officer who pressed his knee into George Floyd's neck has been charged with second-degree murder -- and the three other officers on the scene are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.