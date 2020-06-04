Clear
5 things to know for June 4: George Floyd, protests, coronavirus, stimulus, oil spill

Flood watches have been issued for central and south Florida as well as portions of Louisiana due to tropical moisture being funneled into the regions ahead of tropical storm Cristobal. CNN Meteorologist Derek Van Dam has the forecast and latest track for the storm.

Posted: Jun 4, 2020 6:20 AM
Updated: Jun 4, 2020 6:20 AM
Posted By: By AJ Willingham, CNN

Trains, planes and trucks are getting back on course after months of coronavirus inertia, and that's a good sign for the economy as a whole.

1. George Floyd case 

All four ex-officers involved in the killing of George Floyd now face charges in his death. Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into the unarmed black man's neck, was charged with a new, more serious count of second-degree murder. The three other officers at the scene during his killing have now been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. The Floyd family called the new charges a "bittersweet" development. Meanwhile, a ninth night of protests unfolded across the country with demonstrations that were largely more peaceful than previous evenings.

2. Protest response

Elite former military leaders have issued unprecedented levels of criticism against President Trump's response to the protests. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis said in a statement that the President doesn't even try to unite the country and that the American people need to find a way forward without relying on his leadership. Retired Gen. John Allen criticized Trump's photo op in front of a church during the protests, saying it was trying to use religion to gloss over an abuse of First amendment rights. Other senior military and political figures, including former Joint Chiefs Chairman Mike Mullen and former President Jimmy Carter, have also spoken out against Trump's rhetoric and threats of force against Americans.

3. Coronavirus 

Almost 20,000 new coronavirus cases were identified yesterday in the US, even as states are working toward fully reopening. Wednesday also saw almost 1,000 more deaths, pushing the death toll in the US past 107,000. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said keeping schools closed in the fall -- once thought to be a strong, if reluctant possibility -- may not be necessary for all communities. Meanwhile, the virus is still surging overseas. Brazil and Mexico both announced record numbers of Covid-19 deaths, and Pakistan has now recorded more cases than China, where the virus originated.

4. Paycheck Protection Program

The Senate has finally passed a Paycheck Protection Program reform bill that will give business owners more flexibility and time to use the loan money. Now, all the bill needs is President Trump's signature. The measure extends from eight to 24 weeks the time businesses have to use the money to qualify for loan forgiveness. It also lowers the amount of loan money businesses must spend on payroll costs, opening up the funds for other uses. The Paycheck Protection Program has been hampered by several glitches and shortfalls, but businesses are still clamoring for the funds it offers.

5. Russia oil spill

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a state of emergency in the Siberian city of Norilsk after 20,000 tons of diesel fuel spilled in a nearby river from a power station. Environmental groups describe catastrophic damage and say the level of contaminants in nearby waterways has increased tens of thousands of times over. The power station's employees initially tried to contain the spill on their own, waiting two days before reporting it. The parent of the energy company said the foundation of a fuel storage tank possibly sank due to thawing permafrost, highlighting an often-overlooked danger the climate crisis poses to Arctic infrastructure and ecosystems.

Dozens injured in China knife attack

An attacker with a knife has injured 37 children and two adults at an elementary school in southern China. None of the victims are in serious condition. Knife attacks in China, especially at schools, are not uncommon, with a number of similar attacks taking place in recent years.

The NBA may approve a plan to continue the season with 22 teams 

For those keeping score at home, the season would normally be long over by now.

Grindr pulls ethnicity filter, saying the move is in support of Black Lives Matter

Which was a startling revelation for those who didn't know Grindr had a feature that let people do that in the first place.

The pandemic is saving soup sales as people stock up and eat at home 

There's probably a comfort food element, too.

Amazon's bestseller list is full of books about race right now 

Hey, education is key.

Black nature lovers are celebrating #BlackBirdersWeek

They're spreading their joy and celebrating achievement.

The Ahmaud Arbery case goes to court

Preliminary hearings are scheduled this morning for Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has issued strong warnings to anyone who may try to disrupt the proceedings.

42%

That's how much non-Covid-19 emergency room visits have dropped during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a CDC report. This suggests some people may be putting off getting emergency care for serious health conditions.

"When I step off the field and I take my helmet off, I'm a black man walking around in America and I'm telling you I'm dealing with these things, I'm telling you my communities are dealing with these things, and your response to me is don't talk about that here ... where is the place, Drew?"

New Orleans Saints player Malcolm Jenkins, who was among several NFL voices to criticize Saints star Drew Brees for his comments about peaceful protests in the NFL. When asked during an interview if NFL players may take a knee again because of ongoing racial protests, Brees said he would "never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag."

Check your local forecast here>>>

A hedgehog takes on an incredibly elaborate (and animal-friendly) obstacle course

We dare you not to get caught up in the drama of her run for glory. (Click here to view.)

