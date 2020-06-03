Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: 1 officer hurt during George Floyd protest Full Story

NBA player Thabo Sefolosha, a victim of police brutality himself, opens up about George Floyd's death

Article Image

NBA player Thabo Sefolosha, a victim of police brutality himself, opens up about George Floyd's death

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Coy Wire and Jill Martin, CNN

Thabo Sefolosha knows far too well about police brutality against black people.

Because, in 2015, it happened to him, when he suffered injuries by New York City police and was wrongly arrested.

Sefolosha, 36, is a 14-year NBA veteran from Switzerland who spent this season playing for the Houston Rockets before the Covid-19 pandemic put the season on hold. On Wednesday in Atlanta, he told CNN that he could see himself in George Floyd, who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis.

"I think every black man in America, in my opinion, from the 14 years I've lived here, can feel that way," Sefolosha said. "It's that ultimate bullying. ... I think it's just an abuse of power that you've seen in preschool, middle school bullying, and it's at such a high level that the people have to be fed up and something has to be done about it."

In the early hours of April 8, 2015, Sefolosha, then with the Atlanta Hawks, and then-teammate, center Pero Antic, from Macedonia, were arrested near the scene of the stabbing of then-Indiana Pacers forward Chris Copeland and two women outside a New York nightclub.

Police said Sefolosha and Antic were not involved in the stabbing incident, but they were charged with misdemeanors, including disorderly conduct and obstructing governmental administration.

Shortly after the incident, TMZ released video that shows a group of police officers arresting the 6-foot-7 Sefolosha and taking him to the ground. It also shows an officer within that group getting out a baton and extending it near him, but what may have caused the injury is not clear in the video. Sefolosha appears to be limping as officers lead him away.

Sefolosha, who suffered a fractured fibula and ligament damage when he was arrested, said after the incident that police caused his injuries. He was forced to miss the rest of the 2015 regular season and the entire postseason.

A New York jury found Sefolosha not guilty on three misdemeanor charges. The charges against Antic, who is white, were dismissed. Sefolosha later settled a lawsuit against five police officers for $4 million.

"Everything happened so fast that at the moment it was just being myself, really, being respectful, and at the same time defending a position that I had the right to defend," Sefolosha said to CNN. "Everything escalated so quickly that it was hard just to -- looking back, just sitting in a cell and saying, 'OK, I didn't do anything wrong.'"

He later went on to say, "Really, it's bullying at a high level. And that frustrates everybody. I think you see it now just with the protest and the level of anger that people have. I think it's just enough is enough."

As for why things escalated in his case on that overnight in New York, Sefolosha said it was because of "poor training."

"Ego gets in the way, you know, and I think that's one of the main problems when you're a police officer," Sefolosha said. "A lot is asked of you as a public servant, as someone who is here to defend the community. And I think it should be taken with pride and with more humanity, as far as you're doing a job here for the people and understanding that everybody's going through a lot.

"But as an officer, you're the one with the training. You are the one who's here, who is supposed to calm the situation down and realize what's going on in a split second, you know? And too often this is not met."

Sefolosha was asked what went through his mind when he saw the video of Floyd.

"Anger," Sefolosha said. "And a sense of just being totally disconnected. How can a human being do that to somebody else and just sit on his neck for nine minutes? Intentionally in broad daylight killing someone like this. And the anger is extended to the other officers that are just around just watching. Like, what is your purpose in life? Why did you decide to become a police officer? Everything is to be put in question at this point. So I can't really blame people that are in the street just angry.

"I just wish the leadership was a little more streamlined and people know exactly what the message, what they're fighting for and what exactly they want after the protest. We can protest for six years. You protest and then something has got to come at the end of it, you know? But what is the message? What is the exact end goal of all of this?"

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18554

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events