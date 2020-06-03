Clear
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville Police: 1 officer hurt during George Floyd protest Full Story

Justice for George Floyd gets a step closer

Article Image

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announces charges against all four ex-officers involved in the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 10:40 PM
Posted By: Opinion by Elie Honig

Wednesday's charges against Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis Police Department officers involved in the death of George Floyd are an important step toward justice. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison did the right thing, and the necessary thing, by upgrading the top charge against Chauvin, and by bringing serious charges against the other three officers as well.

County-level prosecutors originally charged Chauvin last week with third-degree murder, in a complaint that was rife with subtly inexplicable statements and omissions. Third-degree murder carries a maximum penalty of 25 years and requires proof that the defendant committed an act "eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life." In other words, a third-degree charge requires prosecutors to show that Chauvin acted recklessly and dangerously, without necessarily intending to kill Floyd.

Ellison took over the case shortly thereafter, reportedly at "the urging of Floyd's family, community activists, and some members of the Minneapolis City Council," and now he has addressed a shortcoming in the original complaint by charging Chauvin with a more serious second-degree murder count, which carries a potential 40-year sentence. Ellison used a smart tactic here by charging what is known as "felony murder." That means the defendant intentionally committed some felony -- here, assault -- and that a death resulted. Thus, prosecutors need to prove that Chauvin intentionally assaulted Floyd, but not necessarily that Chauvin intended to kill him.

The publicly-available evidence looks sufficient to sustain this charge. Chauvin kept his knee on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, including three full minutes after Floyd stopped moving and nearly two minutes after he apparently "ceas[ed] to breathe or speak." During the full eight-plus minutes, Floyd audibly stated, "I can't breathe," "mama," "Don't kill me," and "I'm about to die." I believe that evidence is sufficient to show an intentional killing -- and all the prosecution must establish here is an intentional assault, with death resulting.

As a safety net, prosecutors also have charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Even if the jury does not convict on the top charge (the second-degree murder), it still can find Chauvin guilty on one or both of these lesser charges. He is currently in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

The other three officers now face charges of accomplice liability for aiding and abetting Chauvin in committing second-degree murder and manslaughter. Under Minnesota law, anyone who assists another in committing a crime is guilty just as if he committed the crime with his own hands. In one sense, these charges will be more difficult to prove than the charges against Chauvin, because Chauvin's conduct is more direct and will be more palpable to a jury. But, in another sense, the bar is lower; if prosecutors can prove that the other officers knowingly assisted Chauvin even in some small way, they too are guilty. A newer video appears to show two of the other officers also kneeling on Floyd.

Ellison correctly noted that trying the case will not be easy and "winning a conviction will be hard."

He's right. We have not yet heard what the defenses will be, but rest assured, each defendant will have capable counsel fighting every inch of the way. Trial juries are inherently unpredictable; anybody who tells you any trial is a sure thing has never tried a case.

Much still lies ahead. The case next will go to a grand jury, followed by pre-trial discovery and motions, and ultimately, trial. Justice remains well down the road. Still, Wednesday's charging decisions are an important step towards that end goal.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Overcast
76° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Fayetteville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Scottsboro
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18554

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events