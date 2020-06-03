Clear

Wanda Sykes calls on white people to 'step up' to stop racism

Article Image

Actress Wanda Sykes gave an impassioned plea to white people to take an active role in combating racism.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 8:41 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 8:41 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

In a powerful video posted to Instagram on Monday, Wanda Sykes called on white people to "step up" and take on systematic racism.

Captioning it "#blacklivesmatter I've been drinking...but that's when the truth comes," Sykes addressed her feelings in a nearly 14-minute video about the nationwide demonstrations against ​police brutality, following the arrest and death of George Floyd. ​The four officers who arrested Floyd have been fired, and one has been charged with murder and manslaughter, after the video of Floyd's arrest sparked protests.

"I'm tired. ​...It's been a lot," Sykes said.

"Here's the thing, I'm tired. I'm exhausted. ​And I appreciate them, but I'm tired of getting texts from my white friends saying 'thinking of you, I hear you, I love you,' that's great and I appreciate it, ...I'm not discounting them at all but ...it's kinda empty," Sykes said, adding, "You don't get to just drop that off and ​then go on about your life and feel good about yourself."

She continued: "Here's what it is. There was slavery, the Civil War, the north won the Civil War, and this is your part too. We know all about the racists and the white supremacists who are on the south side, but where's all but where's all the heroes, where's all the people who were on the north side? Who's all the people who won, where y'all?"

The comedian and actress said she's fed up with people who talk a big game about racial equality, but do nothing to back it up.

"To me, ...we've done it, we've marched, I'm gonna tell you right now, I ain't marching. I'm not marching I'm not doing it ... You can't ask us to fix something where we're the victims. ...It's not our problem. ...I'm the victim, you are the problem," she said. "I can't see my... proud, black, beautiful, young people out there, putting their lives on the line and getting tased and getting pepper sprayed. No, you gotta fix your problem, you're the abuser."

She called the current state of affairs in the United States "Civil War part two" adding, "Y'all gotta ...step up."

"White people you have to fix your problem, ...we are not the problem, we're the victims," she explained. "After the Civil War you didn't clean up house."

"The only way racism will stop is when white people tell white people to stop being racist," Sykes said. "I need y'all out on the front lines."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Few Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18474

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events