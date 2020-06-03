Clear

Mother of George Floyd's daughter says she wants justice for him

Article Image

Roxie Washington, the mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter Gianna, speaks at a press conference about Floyd's death.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 1:40 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Nicole Chavez and Omar Jimenez, CNN

The mother of George Floyd's 6-year-old daughter is calling for justice over his death.

"I want justice for him because he was good, no matter what anybody thinks," Roxie Washington told reporters at a press conference in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

"He was good and this is the proof that he was a good man," she added, pointing at their daughter Gianna.

Floyd died last week while being arrested in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, a then-police officer seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

Washington said Floyd had moved from Texas to Minneapolis looking for a better life. Even from afar, she said, Floyd was supportive of their daughter and would always talk about taking care of her.

When Washington first learned about Floyd's passing, she told CNN that she didn't know how to tell Gianna.

But soon Gianna asked why people on TV kept saying her dad's name. Then, she wanted to know how Floyd had died.

"The only thing I could tell her is he couldn't breathe," Washington told CNN.

She lamented that their daughter will miss Floyd through her life achievements.

"He would never see her grow up, graduate ... he would never walk her down the aisle," Washington said. "If there's a problem that she's having, she doesn't have her dad anymore."

The attorneys representing Washington said they want the world to have another image of Floyd besides the video of his altercation with police.

"We wanted the world to see the beauty of Gianna," attorney L. Chris Stewart said.

Since Floyd's death, protests have erupted across the country and around the world as many call for an end to police brutality.

Steward said Americans want law enforcement officers to be held accountable immediately.

"If they didn't do it, if they're not guilty, the system will free them," the attorney told CNN.

"It's accountability, a cop hurts somebody, he gets arrested not just fired," Steward added.

A massive crowd led by Floyd's sister and other family members marched or rode horses through the city of Houston on Tuesday.

Thousands of people gathered at Discovery Green park in downtown and knelt in silence to honor him before shouting Floyd's name on their way to City Hall.

Next week, a public memorial for Floyd will be held in Houston.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18474

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events