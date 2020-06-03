Clear

Omaha bar owner who shot a black protester will not be charged

Article Image

The family of a black man killed by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha, Nebraska, believes a prosecutor rushed to judgment by declaring the shooting an act of self-defense.

Posted: Jun 3, 2020 1:40 AM
Updated: Jun 3, 2020 1:40 AM
Posted By: By Konstantin Toropin, CNN

The family of a black man killed by a white bar owner during protests in Omaha, Nebraska, believes a prosecutor rushed to judgment by declaring the shooting an act of self-defense.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine on Monday told reporters that after viewing videos of the incident with police officials and homicide detectives, he decided not to charge Jake Gardner in Saturday night's death of James Scurlock.

While Kleine called the death "senseless," he said he followed the law.

"It can't be based on emotions. It can't be based on anger. It can't be based on any of those things."

But attorney Justin Wayne, who represents the Scurlock family, said the 22-year-old should not have been shot during a scuffle involving Gardner and a few individuals on Saturday night in the Old Market entertainment district downtown. He said the case should go to a grand jury.

"I would like to see my day in court," said Scurlock's father, James Scurlock II.

Wayne, who also is a state senator, and Kleine said that Gardner had a concealed carry permit that had expired. The shooting occurred during protests following last week's death of George Floyd while being arrested by Minneapolis police.

CNN was unable Tuesday to reach Jake Gardner or any representatives.

Two videos depict scenes from the incident. As described by prosecutors, Gardner's father asked protesters outside the Gatsby bar to leave and pushed one. An unidentified man can be seen pushing the elder Gardner back, and the son intervened. Wayne claims Scurlock was not part of that group.

Jake Gardner had a handgun tucked in his waistband and lifted his shirt to show it during his confrontation with protesters, Kleine said of one video.

Two people jumped on Gardner's back and he fired two warning shots, the county attorney said. Within moments, Scurlock jumped into the fray, according to authorities. Gardner told police he was put in a chokehold and he begged for the assailant to get off of him, Kleine told reporters.

"He thought he was in danger of losing his life or serious bodily injury," said Kleine. That's when Scurlock was shot in the clavicle and killed.

The incident fueled social media responses, with actress Gabrielle Union and gun control activist Shannon Watts expressing their anger over the shooting.

Kleine pushed back against such criticism.

"Statements that are made without foundation or knowledge about the case are irresponsible -- they're reckless," Kleine said.

"We have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that it's not self-defense," Kleine explained. "The officers that were involved in the investigation said we don't think there's any way we can move forward at this point," he added.

Kleine said that "there isn't any audio that we have that shows any racial slurs" and, after reviewing the evidence, he doesn't feel that the owner was "somebody who walked out and was trying to hunt down somebody."

Wayne, the family attorney, said, "I surely believe none of this would happened if the bar owner's father didn't put hands on a young individual ahead of time. That young individual was not a part of the group that James was a part of."

He said Scurlock was trying to protect a family member and friend and was confronted by the younger Gardner. The attorney said the decision to clear Gardner came too quickly, compared to the bringing of charges in the Floyd case. He said the family is considering starting a petition in Douglas County to have the matter brought before a grand jury.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Alabama Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 18474

Reported Deaths: 651
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Mobile2283118
Jefferson1882103
Montgomery180243
Tuscaloosa81616
Marshall7059
Franklin5768
Lee55234
Shelby52220
Tallapoosa43166
Butler41618
Walker3782
Elmore3739
Chambers35826
Madison3444
Morgan2971
Baldwin2929
Unassigned2922
Dallas2823
Etowah26112
DeKalb2563
Lowndes25512
Autauga2395
Coffee2381
Sumter2267
Houston2235
Bullock2136
Pike2080
Colbert1872
Hale1789
Russell1770
Barbour1751
Marengo1746
Lauderdale1672
Calhoun1653
Choctaw15310
Wilcox1527
Cullman1501
Clarke1482
St. Clair1311
Randolph1287
Marion12411
Dale1230
Pickens1215
Talladega1175
Limestone1080
Chilton1041
Greene954
Winston910
Macon864
Jackson833
Henry812
Covington811
Crenshaw783
Bibb761
Escambia743
Washington726
Blount631
Lawrence510
Monroe442
Geneva430
Perry420
Conecuh411
Coosa401
Cherokee383
Clay282
Lamar260
Fayette160
Cleburne151

Tennessee Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed Cases: 24342

Reported Deaths: 381
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Davidson532364
Shelby5313117
Trousdale13964
Rutherford127827
Sumner91345
Hamilton91016
Lake7650
Bledsoe6091
Williamson56711
Robertson5114
Putnam5075
Tipton4553
Wilson4308
Out of TN4264
Knox4105
Bedford2954
Montgomery2773
Rhea2140
Hardeman2020
Madison1752
Unassigned1610
Macon1573
Bradley1571
Loudon1540
McMinn14314
Cheatham1340
Fayette1212
Cumberland1181
Dickson1160
Maury1020
Blount933
Sevier902
Washington750
Coffee740
Monroe662
Wayne640
Gibson621
Sullivan602
Lauderdale591
Hickman580
Dyer550
Franklin541
Greene522
Unicoi490
Hamblen432
Marion421
Anderson411
Obion403
DeKalb400
Smith361
Hawkins352
White340
Overton320
Lawrence320
Haywood322
Marshall321
Grundy311
Henry310
Cannon310
Jefferson280
Lincoln280
Carroll281
Meigs270
Weakley260
Warren260
Perry230
Cocke210
Sequatchie190
Jackson190
Carter191
Hardin182
Polk180
Campbell181
Morgan170
Crockett162
Johnson160
Roane160
McNairy150
Humphreys151
Henderson150
Stewart130
Fentress120
Giles120
Scott120
Claiborne120
Chester120
Grainger110
Houston80
Clay80
Benton71
Union50
Decatur50
Moore40
Van Buren40
Pickett30
Lewis30
Hancock10

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events